WEEK 10 SCOREBOARD

High school football: Week 10 scoreboard

Kiefer cheerleaders tape up a sign before the Oct. 21 football game at Beggs. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis reflects on Emmanuel Crawford's amazing performance as Grove defeated previously unbeaten Collinsville. And, how good is Grove? Dean Ruhl talks about how Muskogee was impressive against Booker T. Washington. Plus, a big game between Liberty and Mounds.

Edmond Deer Creek 69, Putnam City North 0

Jenks 38, Bixby 35

Sand Springs 83, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Owasso 24, Norman 14

Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21

B.T. Washington 40, Putnam City West 6

Collinsville 28, Claremore 21

Rogers 18, Edison 13

Sapulpa 47, East Central 11

Coweta 66, Memorial 8

Lawton Macarthur 59, Noble 54

McLain 25, Oologah 13

Sperry 35, Beggs 18

Union 62, Edmond North 6

Victory Christian 34, Kiefer 22

Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48

Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13

Del City 45, Durant 7

Midwest City 23, Elgin 21

Mwc Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21

Putnam City 38, OKC Northwest Classen 6

Rejoice Christian 77, Pawhuska 30

Verdigris 67, Inola 14

Wagoner 42, Miami 7

Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16

Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8

Cushing 75, Skiatook 0

Bristow 45, Central 21

Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2

Grove 41, Bishop Kelley 20

Lincoln Christian 56, Locust Grove 0

Mcalester 44, Glenpool 6

Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek (Shawnee) 12

Norman North 52, Enid 32

Pryor 69, Hale 22

Westmoore 28, Southmoore 0

Adair 44, Nowata 14

Berryhill 41, Seminole 8

Crossings Christian 51, Kellyville 7

Perkins-Tryon 56, Mannford 6

Sequoyah (Claremore) 42, Caney Valley 6

Vian 53, Tahlequah Sequoyah 33

Vinita 46, Salina 14

Edmond Santa Fe 21, Yukon 0

Hominy 41, Chouteau 12

Lawton 58, OKC Capitol Hill 0

Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35

OKC Southeast 60, Lawton Eisenhower 33

Barnsdall 84, Yale 46

Bethany 32, Newcastle 31

Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18

Buffalo 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 12

Cave Springs 42, Foyil 14

Colcord 61, Afton 0

Commerce 67, Wyandotte 7

Davenport 30, Depew 12

Dewar 62, Caddo 14

Drumright 50, Olive 0

Elk City 33, OKC John Marshall 22

Guthrie 43, Shawnee 0

Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14

Hartshorne 34, Liberty 20

Haskell 21, Panama 20

Henryetta 54, Keys 21

Jones 49, Bethel 7

Kansas 63, Westville 38

Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22

Madill 26, Sallisaw 24

Morris 25, Okmulgee 20

Morrison 29, Pawnee 28

Mounds 45, Allen 0

Poteau 49, Stilwell 0

Prague 62, Okemah 6

Quapaw 46, Hulbert 7

Quinton 46, Webbers Falls 0

Stigler 63, Checotah 34

Summit Christian 15, Strother 0

Stroud 60, Savanna 6

Tonkawa 20, Woodland 8

Warner 32, Roland 14

Wesleyan Christian 72, Coyle 22

Wetumka 42, Weleetka 34

