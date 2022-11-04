High school football: Week 10 scoreboard

Edmond Deer Creek 69, Putnam City North 0
Jenks 38, Bixby 35
Sand Springs 83, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Owasso 24, Norman 14
Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21
B.T. Washington 40, Putnam City West 6
Collinsville 28, Claremore 21
Rogers 18, Edison 13
Sapulpa 47, East Central 11
Coweta 66, Memorial 8
Lawton Macarthur 59, Noble 54
McLain 25, Oologah 13
Sperry 35, Beggs 18
Union 62, Edmond North 6
Victory Christian 34, Kiefer 22
People are also reading…
Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48
Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13
Del City 45, Durant 7
Midwest City 23, Elgin 21
Mwc Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21
Putnam City 38, OKC Northwest Classen 6
Rejoice Christian 77, Pawhuska 30
Verdigris 67, Inola 14
Wagoner 42, Miami 7
Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16
Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8
Cushing 75, Skiatook 0
Bristow 45, Central 21
Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2
Grove 41, Bishop Kelley 20
Lincoln Christian 56, Locust Grove 0
Mcalester 44, Glenpool 6
Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek (Shawnee) 12
Norman North 52, Enid 32
Pryor 69, Hale 22
Westmoore 28, Southmoore 0
Adair 44, Nowata 14
Berryhill 41, Seminole 8
Crossings Christian 51, Kellyville 7
Perkins-Tryon 56, Mannford 6
Sequoyah (Claremore) 42, Caney Valley 6
Vian 53, Tahlequah Sequoyah 33
Vinita 46, Salina 14
Edmond Santa Fe 21, Yukon 0
Hominy 41, Chouteau 12
Lawton 58, OKC Capitol Hill 0
Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35
OKC Southeast 60, Lawton Eisenhower 33
Barnsdall 84, Yale 46
Bethany 32, Newcastle 31
Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18
Buffalo 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 12
Cave Springs 42, Foyil 14
Colcord 61, Afton 0
Commerce 67, Wyandotte 7
Davenport 30, Depew 12
Dewar 62, Caddo 14
Drumright 50, Olive 0
Elk City 33, OKC John Marshall 22
Guthrie 43, Shawnee 0
Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14
Hartshorne 34, Liberty 20
Haskell 21, Panama 20
Henryetta 54, Keys 21
Jones 49, Bethel 7
Kansas 63, Westville 38
Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22
Madill 26, Sallisaw 24
Morris 25, Okmulgee 20
Morrison 29, Pawnee 28
Mounds 45, Allen 0
Poteau 49, Stilwell 0
Prague 62, Okemah 6
Quapaw 46, Hulbert 7
Quinton 46, Webbers Falls 0
Stigler 63, Checotah 34
Summit Christian 15, Strother 0
Stroud 60, Savanna 6
Tonkawa 20, Woodland 8
Warner 32, Roland 14
Wesleyan Christian 72, Coyle 22
Wetumka 42, Weleetka 34