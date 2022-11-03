High school football: Week 10 scoreboard

All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Jenks 38, Bixby 35
Sand Springs 83, Okc U.S. Grant 0
Owasso 24, Norman 14
Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21
B.T. Washington 40, Putnam City West 6
Collinsville 28, Claremore 21
Coweta 66, Memorial 8
Lawton Macarthur 59, Noble 54
Mclain 25, Oologah 13
Sperry 35, Beggs 18
Union 62, Edmond North 6
Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48
Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13
Del City 45, Durant 7
Mwc Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21
Rejoice Christian 77, Pawhuska 30
Verdigris 67, Inola 14
Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16
Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8
Cushing 75, Skiatook 0
Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2
Grove 41, Bishop Kelley 20
Lincoln Christian 56, Locust Grove 0
Mcalester 44, Glenpool 6
Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek (Shawnee, Ok) 12
Norman North 52, Enid 32
Pryor 69, Hale 22
Adair 44, Nowata 14
Crossings Christian 51, Kellyville 7
Perkins-Tryon 56, Mannford 6
Regent Prep 55, Pioneer 48
Edmond Santa Fe 21, Yukon 0
Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35
Bethany 32, Newcastle 31
Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18
Buffalo 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 12
Cave Springs 42, Foyil 14
Commerce 67, Wyandotte 7
Davenport 30, Depew 12
Dewar 62, Caddo 14
Elk City 33, Okc John Marshall 22
Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14
Hartshorne 34, Liberty 20
Haskell 21, Panama 20
Henryetta 54, Keys 21
Jones 49, Bethel 7
Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22
Madill 26, Sallisaw 24
Morris 25, Okmulgee 20
Quapaw 46, Hulbert 7
Stigler 63, Checotah 34
Warner 32, Roland 14
Wesleyan Christian 72, Coyle 22
Wetumka 42, Weleetka 34
Friday
Ada at Broken Bow
Adair at Nowata
Afton at Colcord
Mounds at Allen
Berryhill at Seminole
Claremore Sequoyah at Caney Valley
Chouteau at Hominy
Copan at Oaks
Kellyville at Crossings Christian
Olive at Drumright
Sapulpa at East Central
Edison at Rogers
Putnam North at Edmond Deer Creek
Keys at Henryetta
Holland Hall at Jay
Westville at Kansas
OKC Southeast at Lawton Eisenhower
McLain at Oologah
Pawnee at Morrison
Putnam City at OKC Northwest Classen
Okemah at Prague
Stilwell at Poteau
Salina at Vinita
Madill at Sallisaw
Stroud at Savanna
Southmoore at Westmoore
Strother at Summit Christian
Vian at Sequoyah (Tahlequah)
Woodland at Tonkawa