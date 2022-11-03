 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEEK 10 SCOREBOARD

High school football: Week 10 scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Kiefer vs Beggs (copy)

Kiefer cheerleaders tape up a sign before the Oct. 21 football game at Beggs. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Barry Lewis reflects on Emmanuel Crawford's amazing performance as Grove defeated previously unbeaten Collinsville. And, how good is Grove? Dean Ruhl talks about how Muskogee was impressive against Booker T. Washington. Plus, a big game between Liberty and Mounds.

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Jenks 38, Bixby 35

Sand Springs 83, Okc U.S. Grant 0

Owasso 24, Norman 14

Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21

B.T. Washington 40, Putnam City West 6

Collinsville 28, Claremore 21

Coweta 66, Memorial 8

Lawton Macarthur 59, Noble 54

Mclain 25, Oologah 13

Sperry 35, Beggs 18

Union 62, Edmond North 6

Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48

Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13

People are also reading…

Del City 45, Durant 7

Mwc Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21

Rejoice Christian 77, Pawhuska 30

Verdigris 67, Inola 14

Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16

Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8

Cushing 75, Skiatook 0

Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2

Grove 41, Bishop Kelley 20

Lincoln Christian 56, Locust Grove 0

Mcalester 44, Glenpool 6

Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek (Shawnee, Ok) 12

Norman North 52, Enid 32

Pryor 69, Hale 22

Adair 44, Nowata 14

Crossings Christian 51, Kellyville 7

Perkins-Tryon 56, Mannford 6

Regent Prep 55, Pioneer 48

Edmond Santa Fe 21, Yukon 0

Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35

Bethany 32, Newcastle 31

Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18

Buffalo 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 12

Cave Springs 42, Foyil 14

Commerce 67, Wyandotte 7

Davenport 30, Depew 12

Dewar 62, Caddo 14

Elk City 33, Okc John Marshall 22

Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14

Hartshorne 34, Liberty 20

Haskell 21, Panama 20

Henryetta 54, Keys 21

Jones 49, Bethel 7

Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22

Madill 26, Sallisaw 24

Morris 25, Okmulgee 20

Quapaw 46, Hulbert 7

Stigler 63, Checotah 34

Warner 32, Roland 14

Wesleyan Christian 72, Coyle 22

Wetumka 42, Weleetka 34

Friday

Ada at Broken Bow

Adair at Nowata

Afton at Colcord

Mounds at Allen

Berryhill at Seminole

Claremore Sequoyah at Caney Valley

Chouteau at Hominy

Copan at Oaks

Kellyville at Crossings Christian

Olive at Drumright

Sapulpa at East Central

Edison at Rogers

Putnam North at Edmond Deer Creek

Keys at Henryetta

Holland Hall at Jay

Westville at Kansas

OKC Southeast at Lawton Eisenhower

McLain at Oologah

Pawnee at Morrison

Putnam City at OKC Northwest Classen

Okemah at Prague

Stilwell at Poteau

Salina at Vinita

Madill at Sallisaw

Stroud at Savanna

Southmoore at Westmoore

Strother at Summit Christian

Vian at Sequoyah (Tahlequah)

Woodland at Tonkawa

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extra Points podcast: What's the secret? There isn't one

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert