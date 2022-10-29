 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 10 schedule

High school football: Week 10 schedule

Kiefer vs Beggs (copy)

Kiefer cheerleaders tape up a sign before the Oct. 21 football game at Beggs. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Jenks at Bixby

Sperry at Beggs

Cave Springs at Foyil

Del City at Durant

Union at Edmond North

Pryor at Hale

Friday

Ada at Broken Bow

Adair at Nowata

Afton at Colcord

Mounds at Allen

B.T. Washington at Putnam West

Tahlequah at Bartlesville

Berryhill at Seminole

Bishop Kelley at Grove

Central at Bristow

Moore at Broken Arrow

Caddo at Dewar

Claremore Sequoyah at Caney Valley

Dewey at Cascia Hall

Cleveland at Catoosa

Stigler at Checotah

Ponca City at Choctaw

Chouteau at Hominy

Claremore at Collinsville

Copan at Oaks

Memorial at Coweta

Kellyville at Crossings Christian

Cushing at Skiatook

Olive at Drumright

Sapulpa at East Central

Edison at Rogers

Putnam North at Edmond Deer Creek

Mustang at Edmond Memorial

Edmond Santa Fe at Yukon

Enid at Norman North

Fort Gibson at Hilldale

Glenpool at McAlester

Keys at Henryetta

Holland Hall at Jay

Inola at Verdigris

Westville at Kansas

Victory Christian at Kiefer

OKC Capitol Hill at Lawton

OKC Southeast at Lawton Eisenhower

Lawton MacArthur at Noble

Hartshorne at Liberty

Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian

Mannford at Perkins-Tryon

McLain at Oologah

Metro Christian at North Rock Creek

Wagoner at Miami

Morris at Okmulgee

Pawnee at Morrison

Stillwater at Muskogee

MWC Carl Albert at Piedmont

Putnam City at OKC Northwest Classen

OKC Grant at Sand Springs

Okemah at Prague

Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska

Stilwell at Poteau

Salina at Vinita

Madill at Sallisaw

Stroud at Savanna

Guthrie at Shawnee

Southmoore at Westmoore

Strother at Summit Christian

Vian at Sequoyah (Tahlequah)

Woodland at Tonkawa

Davenport at Depew

Norman at Owasso, 7:30 PM

Pioneer at Regent Prep

