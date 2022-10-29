High school football: Week 10 schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Jenks at Bixby
Sperry at Beggs
Cave Springs at Foyil
Del City at Durant
Union at Edmond North
Pryor at Hale
Friday
Ada at Broken Bow
Adair at Nowata
Afton at Colcord
Mounds at Allen
B.T. Washington at Putnam West
Tahlequah at Bartlesville
Berryhill at Seminole
Bishop Kelley at Grove
Central at Bristow
Moore at Broken Arrow
Caddo at Dewar
Claremore Sequoyah at Caney Valley
Dewey at Cascia Hall
Cleveland at Catoosa
Stigler at Checotah
Ponca City at Choctaw
Chouteau at Hominy
Claremore at Collinsville
Copan at Oaks
Memorial at Coweta
Kellyville at Crossings Christian
Cushing at Skiatook
Olive at Drumright
Sapulpa at East Central
Edison at Rogers
Putnam North at Edmond Deer Creek
Mustang at Edmond Memorial
Edmond Santa Fe at Yukon
Enid at Norman North
Fort Gibson at Hilldale
Glenpool at McAlester
Keys at Henryetta
Holland Hall at Jay
Inola at Verdigris
Westville at Kansas
Victory Christian at Kiefer
OKC Capitol Hill at Lawton
OKC Southeast at Lawton Eisenhower
Lawton MacArthur at Noble
Hartshorne at Liberty
Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian
Mannford at Perkins-Tryon
McLain at Oologah
Metro Christian at North Rock Creek
Wagoner at Miami
Morris at Okmulgee
Pawnee at Morrison
Stillwater at Muskogee
MWC Carl Albert at Piedmont
Putnam City at OKC Northwest Classen
OKC Grant at Sand Springs
Okemah at Prague
Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska
Stilwell at Poteau
Salina at Vinita
Madill at Sallisaw
Stroud at Savanna
Guthrie at Shawnee
Southmoore at Westmoore
Strother at Summit Christian
Vian at Sequoyah (Tahlequah)
Woodland at Tonkawa
Davenport at Depew
Norman at Owasso, 7:30 PM
Pioneer at Regent Prep