High school football, Week 10: Sapulpa tops Glenpool for final 5A-4 playoff spot

SAPULPA — Bryson Williams’ first pass was an interception but his next three went for 60, 62 and 54 yards — and he wasn’t finished.
The junior quarterback unleashed a flurry of long first-half completions Friday, helping Sapulpa rally past Glenpool 47-22 and into the Class 5A postseason before a crowd of about 2,500 in George F. Collins Stadium.
In a winner-take-all game for fourth place in District 5A-4, Williams needed only five completions to amass 223 first-half yards. He finished the night 9-for-13 for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
The 295 yards were more than half of what he had thrown for (488) in his first five games replacing injured starter Zac Mason. Williams now has 783 passing yards and 11 TDs.
“It was amazing. I threw that first pick and got down on myself, but everybody told me to keep my head up and after that, it was three (long throws) in a row,” he said.
Glenpool led twice in the first quarter, scoring on junior quarterback Ashton Gorbet’s 27-yard run after the Williams interception and later on a Shawn McLaughlin 27-yard run following a long kickoff return by Braxton Garrett-Long.
But Williams’ first pass play, a 60-yard bomb to D’Angelo Mitchell, answered the first score. He followed with a 52-yard pass to Justin Squire, setting up a 1-yard TD run by sophomore running back Marco Smith, who also had a 53-yard run in the third quarter and tallied 124 yards on 10 carries.
Sapulpa trailed 14-13 after a bad snap on the extra-point attempt, but Williams’ 54-yard pass to Squire set up the first of three TDs by Tyreese Jones and the Chieftains were ahead to stay.
Jones also had a 14-yard run that gave the Chieftains a 26-14 halftime lead and took a short, third-quarter pass in from Williams in the backfield, crisscrossed the field and turned it into a wild, 42-yard scoring play that pretty much put the game out of reach.
Sapulpa capped coach Tim Holt’s first regular season at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in District 5A-4. The Chieftains will play No. 2 McAlester, the District 5A-3 champion, in the first round next week, Glenpool, seeking it first playoff berth in four years, finished 5-5, 3-4.
Most of the long completions came on the same play, a play-action seam route down the right side.
“(Glenpool) never adjusted, so we kept running it,” Holt said.
But Williams put every pass on the money, especially the stunning 60-yarder to Mitchell, and there was no question about Williams’ receivers hanging onto the ball.
Holt said it was a great ending for a season in which the Chieftains were challenged by multiple injuries.
“I told our kids after the game, we’ve been through so much this year as a team. We played tonight without seven starters and I think we’ve had 17 kids miss (at least one) game. It’s been one of those years, but the young kids stepped up and took our coaching and played hard. When you do those things, good things happen,” he said.
SAPULPA 47, GLENPOOL 22
Glenpool;14;0;0;8;--;22
Sapulpa;13;13;14;7;--;47
First quarter
G: Ashton Gorbet 27 run (Wyatt Coats kick), 7:24.
S: D’Angelo Mitchell 60 pass from Bryson Williams (Trey Hale kick), 5:42
G: Shawn McLaughlin 27 run (Coats kick), 5:15.
S: Marco Smith 1 run (high snap from center), 2:53.
Second quarter
S: Tyreese Jones 4 run (kick failed), 9:06
S: Jones 14 run (Hale kick), 2:05
Third quarter
S: Smith 53 run (Hale kick), 6:04
S: Jones 42 pass from Williams (Hale kick), 4:32
Fourth quarter
S: Justin Squire 18 pass from Williams (Hale kick), 8:41
G: DaMicah Woods 2 run (Braxton Garrett-Long pass from Rueger Tatum), 2:16
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs - Glenpool 12, Sapulpa 15; Rushes-yards - Glenpool 33-109, Sapulpa 32-281; Yards passing - Glenpool 106, Sapulpa 295; Comp.-Att.-Int. - Glenpool 11-26-1, Sapulpa 9-13-2; Punts - Glenpool 4-29.5, Sapulpa 1-30.0; Fumbles-lost - Glenpool 1-1, Sapulpa 2-1; Penalties-yards - Glenpool 5-39, Sapulpa 6-50