High school football, Week 10: Sapulpa tops Glenpool for final 5A-4 playoff spot

Sapulpa trailed 14-13 after a bad snap on the extra-point attempt, but Williams’ 54-yard pass to Squire set up the first of three TDs by Tyreese Jones and the Chieftains were ahead to stay.

Jones also had a 14-yard run that gave the Chieftains a 26-14 halftime lead and took a short, third-quarter pass in from Williams in the backfield, crisscrossed the field and turned it into a wild, 42-yard scoring play that pretty much put the game out of reach.

Sapulpa capped coach Tim Holt’s first regular season at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in District 5A-4. The Chieftains will play No. 2 McAlester, the District 5A-3 champion, in the first round next week, Glenpool, seeking it first playoff berth in four years, finished 5-5, 3-4.

Most of the long completions came on the same play, a play-action seam route down the right side.

“(Glenpool) never adjusted, so we kept running it,” Holt said.

But Williams put every pass on the money, especially the stunning 60-yarder to Mitchell, and there was no question about Williams’ receivers hanging onto the ball.

Holt said it was a great ending for a season in which the Chieftains were challenged by multiple injuries.