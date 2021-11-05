High school football, Week 10: Roundup — Broken Arrow, Owasso prepare for playoff battle with big wins

Maurion Horn rushed for 225 yards and the opening touchdown to lead third-ranked Broken Arrow past visiting Enid 55-7 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers (7-3, 6-1 6AI-1) did the bulk of their damage on the ground with 381 yards on 40 carries.
Horn put Broken Arrow in front early on with a 34-yard touchdown run with 9:20 left in the first quarter. That would be the first of four scores for the Tigers in the opening 12 minutes.
Sterling Ramsey followed with a 24-yard touchdown run for the Tigers, and Hunter Martens had a 30-yard field goal to give Broken Arrow a 17-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Enid’s only score of the game was on Bennett Perciva’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Tykie Andrews, but the Plainsmen’s deficit of 17-7 was short-lived with Broken Arrow’s Jaylon Franklin returning the ensuing kickoff 45 yards for a touchdown.
The remainder of the game included touchdown runs by Ramsey (4 yards), Nathaniel Jones (3 yards) and Mykal Matthews (6 yards). Martens also added a 33-yard field goal, and Broken Arrow came up with a defensive score midway through the fourth quarter.
Ramsey completed 7-of-14 passes for 126 yards.
Enid ended the season 3-7 overall and 1-6 in district play.
Broken Arrow will host Owasso in the quarterfinals of the 6AI playoffs on Friday night.
Class 6AI: Owasso 56, Putnam City 7
Fifth-ranked Owasso prepared for its playoff showdown with Broken Arrow in the quarterfinals next week with the victory at Putnam City Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Rams closed out the regular season with 390 yards on offense, and they also forced three Putnam City turnovers.
DeShawn Kinnard started Owasso’s scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, and less than two minutes later Mason Willingham found Jaray Austin for a 46-yard touchdown pass.
Willingham added three more touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Kelan Carney and two more to Austin for 28 and 24 yards.
Kinnard also added a 19-yard touchdown run for the Rams in the third quarter. Luke Harris had a 19-yard scoring run in the third quarter to give the Rams a 49-0 advantage.
The Rams finished the regular season at 8-2 overall and 5-2 in District 6AI-2. Putnam City’s season ended at 3-7 and 1-6.
Class 4A: Bristow 26, Oologah 21
Seventh-ranked Bristow and Oologah went back and forth early on, but Bristow prevailed with a strong second half.
Cache Henson had a 2-yard touchdown run for Bristow in the second quarter, and Charles Ware tallied a 62-yard touchdown run for the Purple Pirates in the third quarter, and Bristow trailed 14-13.
However, Darien Dansby added a 60-yard touchdown run, Ware had a 42-yard scoring run, and Bristow would not look back.
Bristow rushed for 460 yards on 46 carries, and Ware led the way with 153 yards. Sutton Titsworth added 124 yards on the ground for the Purple Pirates.
Up next for Bristow is a playoff game at Broken Bow next week.
Class 2A: Metro Christian 42, Haskell 12
Quarterback Kirk Francis threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns for the Patriots, and Jaxson Grimes added 129 yards through the air with a touchdown at Haskell.
Seth McCoy, Mario Darrington, Corley Wagner and Breck Nauman each caught a touchdown pass with Darrington leading the way with two catches for 88 yards.
Metro Christian limited Haskell to 176 yards on offense.
Up next for Metro Christian will be a trip to Sperry to open the playoffs next week.