High school football, Week 10: Roundup — Broken Arrow, Owasso prepare for playoff battle with big wins

Maurion Horn rushed for 225 yards and the opening touchdown to lead third-ranked Broken Arrow past visiting Enid 55-7 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (7-3, 6-1 6AI-1) did the bulk of their damage on the ground with 381 yards on 40 carries.

Horn put Broken Arrow in front early on with a 34-yard touchdown run with 9:20 left in the first quarter. That would be the first of four scores for the Tigers in the opening 12 minutes.

Sterling Ramsey followed with a 24-yard touchdown run for the Tigers, and Hunter Martens had a 30-yard field goal to give Broken Arrow a 17-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Enid’s only score of the game was on Bennett Perciva’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Tykie Andrews, but the Plainsmen’s deficit of 17-7 was short-lived with Broken Arrow’s Jaylon Franklin returning the ensuing kickoff 45 yards for a touchdown.

The remainder of the game included touchdown runs by Ramsey (4 yards), Nathaniel Jones (3 yards) and Mykal Matthews (6 yards). Martens also added a 33-yard field goal, and Broken Arrow came up with a defensive score midway through the fourth quarter.

Ramsey completed 7-of-14 passes for 126 yards.