High school football, Week 10: `New' Victory rallies past Beggs for 2A-7 district title

Fireworks after Saturday night's District 2A-7 title game seemed to be very fitting.
The state's regular-season football finale had plenty of offensive fireworks in an intense fourth quarter as fifth-ranked Victory Christian rallied past No. 2 Beggs 27-26 before a capacity crowd at Victory Stadium.
Victory (8-2, 7-0), picked third in the World's preseason 2A-7 coaches poll, won its first district title since 2016 and will host Adair (6-4) in the opening playoff round Friday while Beggs (8-2, 6-1) will host Claremore Sequoyah (7-3).
"It's amazing because we started building this back up two years ago." Victory quarterback Triton Chandler said. "After all the work we put in, it feels good to be here."
Chandler accounted for 222 yards and two TDs. Oklahoma State running back commit CJ Brown had 20 rushes for 113 yards for Beggs. His 10-yard TD run with 1:55 left in the first half gave Beggs a 12-7 lead going into intermission. But a key factor for Victory was stopping Brown on three of his four 2-point conversion runs.
Chandler's 35-yard pass to Joshua Udoumoh on 3rd-and-17 set up Solomon Byrams' 28-yard TD run with 3:47 left for a 27-26 lead.
Beggs then drove to the Victory 9, but the Conquerors defense came up with a stop as Ethan Alter tackled scrambling quarterback Ayden Hamilton after a 3-yard gain on fourth-and-goal from the 15 with five seconds left.
"I''m surprised they were going to throw the ball," Alter said. "I thought they were going to run it with CJ somewhere."
Hamilton's two TD passes helped Beggs take a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. After the teams combined for only three TDs in the first three quarters, Hamilton opened the final period with a scrambling 19-yard pass to Louis Jupiter and Brown added the 2-point run.
But there was no panic on second-year head coach Ben Palmer's Victory sideline.
"We knew we were coming back," said Alter, an offensive/defensive lineman. "We knew they couldn't stop our offense."
With 9:07 left, Chandler scored on a 4-yard run that was set up with his 42-yard pass to Udoumoh.
But only 34 seconds later, Beggs countered with Ryan Grayson's 79-yard TD run to build the lead back to 26-14. However, on what proved to be a key play, Brown was stopped by Teyton Chandler on the conversion run.
Victory struck back quickly with Triton Chandler's 50-yard TD pass to Udoumoh. After Beggs went 3-and-out, the Conquerors drove 63 yards for the winning touchdown.
"We were making some little mistakes early on in the game but we got it going," Triton Chandler said. "We did what we've been preparing to do. This is expected now. This is the new Victory."
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 27, BEGGS 26
Beggs;0;12;0;14;—;26
Victory Chr.;7;0;0;20;—;27
VC -- S.Byrams 1 run (Trotter kick)
BE -- Davis 20 pass from Hamilton (run failed)
BE -- Brown 10 run (run failed)
BE -- Jupiter 19 pass from Hamilton (Brown run)
VC -- Triton Chandler 4 run (Trotter kick)
BE -- R.Grayson 79 run (run failed)
VC -- Udoumoh 50 pass from Triton Chandler (Trotter kick)
VC -- S.Byrams 28 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — BE 15, VC 10; Rushes-Yards — BE 47-258, VC 24-128; Comp-Att-Int — BE 5-10-1, VC 8-17-0. Passing Yards — BE 61, VC 166. Fumbles-Lost — BE 1-0, VC 0-0. Penalty Yards — BE 9-70, VC 3-20. Total Yards — BE 319, VC 294. Punts-Avg. — BE 3-48.0, VC 5-37.0