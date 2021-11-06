High school football, Week 10: `New' Victory rallies past Beggs for 2A-7 district title

"I''m surprised they were going to throw the ball," Alter said. "I thought they were going to run it with CJ somewhere."

Hamilton's two TD passes helped Beggs take a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. After the teams combined for only three TDs in the first three quarters, Hamilton opened the final period with a scrambling 19-yard pass to Louis Jupiter and Brown added the 2-point run.

But there was no panic on second-year head coach Ben Palmer's Victory sideline.

"We knew we were coming back," said Alter, an offensive/defensive lineman. "We knew they couldn't stop our offense."

With 9:07 left, Chandler scored on a 4-yard run that was set up with his 42-yard pass to Udoumoh.

But only 34 seconds later, Beggs countered with Ryan Grayson's 79-yard TD run to build the lead back to 26-14. However, on what proved to be a key play, Brown was stopped by Teyton Chandler on the conversion run.

Victory struck back quickly with Triton Chandler's 50-yard TD pass to Udoumoh. After Beggs went 3-and-out, the Conquerors drove 63 yards for the winning touchdown.