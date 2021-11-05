High school football, Week 10: Kelley closes regular season with strong performance vs. Shawnee

Kelley cruised past Shawnee 55-14 in a District 5A-3 game for playoff positioning Friday night at Angelo Prassa Field.
The Comets (5-5, 5-2) will take on Pryor, while the Wolves (4-6, 4-3) face top-ranked and undefeated Collinsville.
Kelley dropped its first four games but responded with a 5-1 mark to close the regular season. The Comets were competitive in their only defeat of that stretch too, a 28-14 setback at Coweta in week nine.
Shawnee's season has been a roller coaster, starting with three losses in the non-district slate. The Wolves then won their first four district games, before finishing with three more defeats to end up in fourth place.
The Comets were balanced on offense Friday night, thanks in large part to strong play from the offensive line, stout on defense, and took advantage of great field position.
"We've been looking for that one game to play clean with no mistakes, and we did that in the first half tonight," said Kelley head coach J. J. Tappana.
Kelley scored on its first possession. J. T. Whorton finished off an 11-play, 53-yard march with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 5:14 mark of the first quarter.
Austin Munson extended the lead to 14-0 on a 14-yard TD with 2:58 left in the first quarter. That score came two plays after Whorton returned a punt 24 yards to the 15-yard line.
Whorton found the end zone again, this time from 29 yards out with 1:42 remaining in the quarter. That was set up after a short punt from the Wolves. Whorton finished with 68 rushing yards on 10 carries.
The Comets scored on the first play of the second quarter, courtesy of a 30-yard strike from Will Pickard to Sam Rhoades. Gunnar Jackson set up the touchdown when he intercepted a pass at the Shawnee 40-yard line with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.
Comets starting center Cash Hudson lined up in the backfield and pounded into the end zone from 2 yards out at the 8:09 mark of the second quarter. Parker Kidd recovered a fumble just over two minutes earlier to set up the score.
"I have never scored a touchdown in my life," Hudson said. "That play is called 616 Fatty.
"We are looking forward to Pryor. It will be a smash-mouth game and we like to run the ball."
The final touchdown of the first half came on a 9-yard connection from Pickard to Jake Rawlings with 2:21 remaining in the second quarter. Pickard was efficient, completing 10-of-12 passes for 106 yards.
"I was really pleased that we hit on all cylinders and had a great night for our seniors," Tappana said. "We are excited about the playoffs."
Shawnee scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, courtesy of a 4-yard touchdown run from Jaylon Orange. Isaiah Chapman later returned a fumble 2 yards for a TD for the Comets with 6:24 left.
Orange had a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:55 remaining, and Kelley got a 60-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Leake to James Owens with 2:06 to play.
KELLEY 55, SHAWNEE 14
Shawnee;0;0;0;14;—;14
Kelley;21;21;0;13;—;55
First quarter
BK — Whorton 2 run (Davis kick) 5:14
BK — Munson 14 run (Davis kick) 2:58
BK — Whorton 29 run (Davis kick) 1:42
Second quarter
BK — Rhoades 30 pass from Pickard (Davis kick) 11:53
BK — Hudson 2 run (Davis kick) 8:04
BK — Rawlings 9 pass from Pickard (Davis kick) 2:21
Fourth quarter
SHA — Orange 4 run (Neese kick) 11:54 q4
BK — Chapman 2 fumble return (kick failed) 6:24 q4
SHA — Orange 49 run (Neese kick) 3:55 q4
BK — Owens 60 pass from Leake (Davis kick) 2:06 q4
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — SHA 9, BK 17. Rushes-Yards — SHA 36-176, BK 26-148. Comp-Att-Int — SHA 1-11-1, BK 15-19-0. Passing Yards — SHA (-1), BK 190. Fumbles-Lost — SHA 5-2, BK 1-0. Penalty Yards — SHA 1-5, BK 4-30. Records — SHA (4-6, 4-3), BK (5-5, 5-2). Total Yards — SHA 175, BK 338. Punts-Avg. — SHA 6-22.1, BK 3-42.5.