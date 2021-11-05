High school football, Week 10: Kelley closes regular season with strong performance vs. Shawnee

Whorton found the end zone again, this time from 29 yards out with 1:42 remaining in the quarter. That was set up after a short punt from the Wolves. Whorton finished with 68 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Comets scored on the first play of the second quarter, courtesy of a 30-yard strike from Will Pickard to Sam Rhoades. Gunnar Jackson set up the touchdown when he intercepted a pass at the Shawnee 40-yard line with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.

Comets starting center Cash Hudson lined up in the backfield and pounded into the end zone from 2 yards out at the 8:09 mark of the second quarter. Parker Kidd recovered a fumble just over two minutes earlier to set up the score.

"I have never scored a touchdown in my life," Hudson said. "That play is called 616 Fatty.

"We are looking forward to Pryor. It will be a smash-mouth game and we like to run the ball."

The final touchdown of the first half came on a 9-yard connection from Pickard to Jake Rawlings with 2:21 remaining in the second quarter. Pickard was efficient, completing 10-of-12 passes for 106 yards.

"I was really pleased that we hit on all cylinders and had a great night for our seniors," Tappana said. "We are excited about the playoffs."