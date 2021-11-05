High school football, Week 10: Easton Rogers, Max Brown keep Lincoln Christian's `train rolling' in rout over Stigler

Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke's postgame message to his team Friday night was, "Let's keep the train rolling."
The top-ranked Bulldogs are gaining steam going into the Class 3A playoffs after completing their third consecutive undefeated regular season with a 55-14 victory over No. 3 Stigler at Lincoln's Dennis Byrd Stadium.
Lincoln (10-0, 6-0), the 2019 state champion, clinched the 3A-3 district title and will host Vinita in a first-round game next Friday as it tries to reach the state final for the third year in a row. Stigler (8-2, 4-2) finished third in 3A-3 and will open the playoffs at Berryhill.
The Bulldogs, who averaged winning their district games by 44 points, often pulled their starters by halftime in their previous 3A-3 games, but a 27-7 halftime lead necessitated them playing well into the third quarter that included Lincoln adding four TDs that turned the game into a rout.
"We really needed this test," Ricke said. "We had a bye week last week so that explains a little bit of the rust in the first half, but Stigler was tough. They play extremely hard."
Lincoln quarterback Max Brown, a Central Michigan commit, had his typical stellar performance as he accounted for 282 yards and four TDs. Brown was 12-of-17 passing for 171 yards with three TDs and had 18 carries for 111 yards. But also in the offensive spotlight for the Bulldogs was junior Easton Rogers, who had a breakout game at running back with 111 total yards and four TDs.
"I give all the credit to the O-line, they blocked their butt off," Rogers said. "Everything they did for me was awesome."
Rogers had 13 carries for 80 yards and also scored on a 31-yard screen pass with the help of tackle Carson East's downfield block. His fourth TD, on a 4-yard run, was aided by a crushing block from fullback Tyler Johnson. Rogers, who also had a 64-yard TD run nullified by a holding penalty, entered the game with 435 total yards and eight TDs on the season.
"Easton has waited his turn," Ricke said. "With Max back there and so dynamic and such a good runner and thrower, Max has done the load of the carries this year. A couple weeks ago I said to Easton in the game I needed to get him a couple carries and he told me not to worry about it -- he just wanted the team to do well.
"We knew he had this in him. When the defense's key is to stop Max, it's nice to have Easton take some of the pressure off him. He ran extremely hard and catches the ball extremely well and played great for us on defense (at linebacker) as well."
Rogers opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run that capped a 56-yard, six-play drive on Lincoln's first possession. The Panthers' ensuing possession ended with Zane Thrasher stopping a run for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-2 from its 36.
Seven plays later, Rogers scored on a 1-yard dive with 3:21 left in the first quarter and Drew Lancaster kicked a 35-yard extra point as Lincoln stretched its lead to 13-0. Early in the second quarter, Thresher and several others stopped another Stigler fourth-and-short gamble. Two plays later, Rogers' TD catch made it 20-0.
Stigler cut its deficit to 20-7 on Tanner Mobley's 36-yard TD run midway through the second quarter. Mobley took an inside handoff and after seeing no room up the middle, bounced to the outside and raced down the left sideline.
However, Lincoln answered with Brown's 4-yard TD run with 1:10 left in the first half for a 27-7 lead.
Lincoln's Griffin Dyer returned the second-half kickoff 43 yards to the Bulldogs' 48. Six plays later, Rogers's 4-yard TD began Lincoln's third-quarter scoring blitz that included Brown TD bombs to John Washington and Seth Kruse.
"We'll take it one game at a time and not look ahead," Ricke said. "But I like our team and how we're progressing and keep improving."
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 55, STIGLER 14
Stigler;0;7;0;7;—;14
Lincoln Chr.;13;14;28;0;—;55
LC -- Rogers 5 run (run failed)
LC -- Rogers 1 run (Lancaster kick)
LC -- Rogers 31 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick)
STI -- Mobley 36 run (Lopez kick)
LC -- Brown 4 run (Lancaster kick)
LC -- Rogers 4 run (Lancaster kick)
LC -- Washington 49 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick)
LC -- Kruse 29 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick)
LC -- M.Fullingim 17 run (Lancaster kick)
STI -- Peery 1 run (Lopez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — STI 8, LC 30; Rushes-Yards — STI 38-119, LC 48-257; Comp-Att-Int — STI 5-16-0, LC 15-21-0. Passing Yards — STI 81, LC 197. Fumbles-Lost — STI 0-0, LC 0-0. Penalty Yards — STI 3-15, LC 3-30. Total Yards — STI 200, LC 454. Punts-Avg. — STI 7-31.3, LC 2-28.0.