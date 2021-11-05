High school football, Week 10: Easton Rogers, Max Brown keep Lincoln Christian's `train rolling' in rout over Stigler

"I give all the credit to the O-line, they blocked their butt off," Rogers said. "Everything they did for me was awesome."

Rogers had 13 carries for 80 yards and also scored on a 31-yard screen pass with the help of tackle Carson East's downfield block. His fourth TD, on a 4-yard run, was aided by a crushing block from fullback Tyler Johnson. Rogers, who also had a 64-yard TD run nullified by a holding penalty, entered the game with 435 total yards and eight TDs on the season.

"Easton has waited his turn," Ricke said. "With Max back there and so dynamic and such a good runner and thrower, Max has done the load of the carries this year. A couple weeks ago I said to Easton in the game I needed to get him a couple carries and he told me not to worry about it -- he just wanted the team to do well.

"We knew he had this in him. When the defense's key is to stop Max, it's nice to have Easton take some of the pressure off him. He ran extremely hard and catches the ball extremely well and played great for us on defense (at linebacker) as well."

Rogers opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run that capped a 56-yard, six-play drive on Lincoln's first possession. The Panthers' ensuing possession ended with Zane Thrasher stopping a run for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-2 from its 36.