High school football, Week 10: Defense punishes Westmoore as Jenks finishes unbeaten in district

JENKS — While Jenks' offense has been rolling along all season, its defense silently has been wreaking havoc.
It made a loud noise Friday night in the regular-season finale at Allan Trimble Stadium, and the defending Class 6AI champs will head into the playoffs clicking on all cylinders.
Behind strong play by defensive linemen AJ Brown and Colemon Thurber, the Trojans dominated Westmoore 49-14.
Brown and Thurber led a defensive charge, combining for five sacks and limiting the Jaguars to minus-19 yards rushing in the first half. For the game, Westmoore was held to minus-21 rushing yards as the Trojans racked up eight sacks.
Thurber also partially blocked two punts. The first gave Jenks the ball at the Westmoore 29. The Trojans took just one play to score when Shaker Reisig found Ty Walls for a touchdown. Thurber's second block led to a 25-yard punt return for a TD by Joey Havir.
Walls finished with three catches for 126 yards and two TDs.
The Jaguars did find some success through the air as sophomore quarterback Jake Blice passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kevion Williams, who finished with seven catches for 249 yards.
Jenks moved to 9-1 and 7-0 in District 6AI-1. Westmoore finishes the season 2-8, 1-6.
As the top seed in 6AI-1, Jenks will host Norman North, the No. 4 seed in 6AI-2, in the first round of the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Trojans took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, using two big runs by Jaiden Carroll to set the tone. Carroll opened the scoring with a 6-yard plunge 4:35 into the game, and Walls' first TD made it 14-0 with 5:26 to go in the quarter.
Carroll's second TD gave the Trojans a 21-0 lead. He had eight rushes for 89 yards and went over 1,000 yards for the season.
Reisig had TD passes to Colby Parsons and Walls as Jenks led 42-7 at the half. Reisig finished 7-of-11 passing for 181 yards and three TDs.
JENKS 49, WESTMOORE 14
Westmoore;0;7;0;7;--;14
Jenks;14;28;0;7;--;49
First quarter
JEN - Jaiden Carroll 6 run (Max Paskvan kick), 7:25.
JEN - Ty Walls 29 pass from Shaker Reisig (Paskvan kick), 5:26.
Second quarter
JEN - Carroll 3 run (Paskvan kick), 9:37.
JEN - Joey Havir 25 punt return (Paskvan kick), 7:33.
WES - Kevion Williams 76 pass from Jake Blice (Jackson Lee kick), 4:53.
JEN - Colby Parsons 15 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick), 2:35.
JEN - Walls 58 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick), 1:09.
Fourth quarter
JEN - Thomas Wilson 1 run (Aidan Barnard kick), 11:26.
WES - Williams 77 pass from Blice (Lee kick), 7:27.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WES 8, JEN 18. Rushes-Yards — WES 24-(-21), JEN 34-171. Comp-Att-Int — WES 17-27-0, JEN 7-11-2. Passing Yards — WES 320, JEN 181. Fumbles-Lost — WES 3-1, JEN 1-1. Penalty Yards — WES - 11-83, JEN 6-55. Records — WES 2-8, JEN 9-1. Total Yards — WES - 299, JEN 352. Punts-Avg. — WES 8-20.8, JEN 2-35.5.