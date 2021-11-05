High school football, Week 10: Defense punishes Westmoore as Jenks finishes unbeaten in district

JENKS — While Jenks' offense has been rolling along all season, its defense silently has been wreaking havoc.

It made a loud noise Friday night in the regular-season finale at Allan Trimble Stadium, and the defending Class 6AI champs will head into the playoffs clicking on all cylinders.

Behind strong play by defensive linemen AJ Brown and Colemon Thurber, the Trojans dominated Westmoore 49-14.

Brown and Thurber led a defensive charge, combining for five sacks and limiting the Jaguars to minus-19 yards rushing in the first half. For the game, Westmoore was held to minus-21 rushing yards as the Trojans racked up eight sacks.

Thurber also partially blocked two punts. The first gave Jenks the ball at the Westmoore 29. The Trojans took just one play to score when Shaker Reisig found Ty Walls for a touchdown. Thurber's second block led to a 25-yard punt return for a TD by Joey Havir.

Walls finished with three catches for 126 yards and two TDs.

The Jaguars did find some success through the air as sophomore quarterback Jake Blice passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kevion Williams, who finished with seven catches for 249 yards.