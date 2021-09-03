High school football Week 1: Union holds off Broken Arrow in 6AI showdown

RJ Spears-Jennings’ 52-yard kickoff return set up Stieber’s second TD pass of the game to Willhite with 0:51 left in period three and the Tigers were back in business in Union territory following the next kickoff.

Union quarterback Grayson Tempest overthrew a receiver down the middle and Tigers free safety Javion Franlin latched onto his third interception in two weeks and returned it 39 yards for a first down at the Union 23.

Stieber threw incomplete on first down, had no gain on second and faced third-and-10 from the 23 before a false start moved them back five yards.

BA coach Josh Blankenship and his staff had used Willhite slyly and effectively, and dialed up a screen left that appeared like it would for big yardage. But Stieber threw the ball too near Wilson, who was charging up the middle, and the 6-foot-3, 232-pound lineman grabbed it.

“Somebody had to make a play,” Wilson said.

From there, Union drove 65 yards in 10 plays to make it 31-21 on a 1-yard run by Banks and scored again following the kickoff when Makhai Belt intercepted again off of Stiebr, setting up Banks’ 4-yard TD run.

That was the crusher, but BA kept it interesting by driving to Stieber’s 12-yard TD pass to Maurion Horn with 44 seconds left.