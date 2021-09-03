High school football Week 1: Union holds off Broken Arrow in 6AI showdown

What looked like a Union runaway early turned into a thriller, but lineman RJ Wilson was in the right spot at the right time.
The junior defensive lineman jumped in front of Griffin Stieber’s screen pass intended for Joshua Willhite at the game’s most important moment.
The takeaway helped Class 6A Division I’s No. 1 team hold off rival, No. 4 Broken Arrow 38-28 Friday in a game that seemed much closer than the final score.
Rovaughn Banks rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries as Union, a state semifinalist last year, improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2017 when it last went to the 6A Division I final and lost to Owasso.
Does this mean Union is back as a legitimate state title contender after finishing 6-5 the past two years? Maybe, but a home date looms next Friday against archrival Jenks in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl at newly remodeled Union-Tuttle Stadium.
“It’s a long ways from anything like that,” coach Kirk Fridrich said. “What it means is that this is Week 2 and we were 1-0 this week and we’re looking forward to bringing this team together and trying to get something done in the playoffs.”
Fridrich was thrilled that his team held together when adversity struck. BA, trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, surged back to make it a 24-21 game late in the third quarter and had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth.
RJ Spears-Jennings’ 52-yard kickoff return set up Stieber’s second TD pass of the game to Willhite with 0:51 left in period three and the Tigers were back in business in Union territory following the next kickoff.
Union quarterback Grayson Tempest overthrew a receiver down the middle and Tigers free safety Javion Franlin latched onto his third interception in two weeks and returned it 39 yards for a first down at the Union 23.
Stieber threw incomplete on first down, had no gain on second and faced third-and-10 from the 23 before a false start moved them back five yards.
BA coach Josh Blankenship and his staff had used Willhite slyly and effectively, and dialed up a screen left that appeared like it would for big yardage. But Stieber threw the ball too near Wilson, who was charging up the middle, and the 6-foot-3, 232-pound lineman grabbed it.
“Somebody had to make a play,” Wilson said.
From there, Union drove 65 yards in 10 plays to make it 31-21 on a 1-yard run by Banks and scored again following the kickoff when Makhai Belt intercepted again off of Stiebr, setting up Banks’ 4-yard TD run.
That was the crusher, but BA kept it interesting by driving to Stieber’s 12-yard TD pass to Maurion Horn with 44 seconds left.
Union held Broken Arrow without a first down until late in the first half and led 21-0. Banks fumbled but Da’Monn recovered and scored from 15 yards out, Banks scored on a 3-yard run and Tempest threw a 23-yard TD pass to Lane Wood.
BA finally got untracked and raced 84 yards in the final three minutes of the second quarter with Stieber capping the drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Willhite.
Dietrich Moore returned the third-quarter kickoff 41 yards, setting up Stieber’s 17-yard pass and the Tigers were back in the game in a big way.
UNION 38, BROKEN ARROW 28
Broken Arrow;0;7;14;7;--;28
Union;14;7;3;14;-38
U: Sanders 15 run (Cowan kick()
U: Banks 3 run (Cowan kick)_
U: Wood 23 pass from Tempest (Cowan kick)
B: Willhite 6 pass from Stieber (Martens kick)
B: Spear-Jennings 17 pass from Stieber (Martens k
U: FG, Cowan 23.
B: Willhite 3 pass from Stieber (Cowan kick)
U: Banks 1 run (Cowan kick)
U: Banks 4 run (Cowan kick)
B: Horn 12 pass from Stieber (Martens kick)
Team statistics
First Downs — BA 17, Union 24; Rushing Yards — BA 27-121, Union 40-278; Passing Yards — BA 137, Union 121; Passes — BA 21-34-2, Union 13-21-1; Punts — BA 5-45.2, Union 3-36.0; Fumbles Lost — BA 0-0, Union 2-0; Yards Penalized — BA 8-769, Union 10-77