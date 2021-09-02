High school football: Week 1 schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Hominy at Cleveland
East Central 30, Hale 0
Prague at Henryetta
Salina at Locust Grove
Norman at Norman North
Friday
Stigler at Adair
B.T. Washington at Del City
Foyil at Barnsdall
Bartlesville at Claremore
Rejoice Christian at Beggs
Fort Gibson at Berryhill
Sand Springs at Bishop Kelley
Cushing at Bristow
Broken Arrow at Union
Caney Valley at Hulbert
Cascia Hall at Holland Hall
Pryor at Catoosa
Central at Memorial
Chandler at Stroud
Hugo at Checotah
Chelsea at Nowata
Springdale (Ark.) at Choctaw
Chouteau at Liberty
Haskell at Claremore Sequoyah
Collinsville at Oologah
Prue at Copan
Wagoner at Coweta
Davenport at Weleetka
Wetumka at Depew
Dewar at Regent Prep
Dewey at Quapaw
Yale at Drumright
Edison at Sapulpa
Stillwater at Edmond Santa Fe
Ponca City at Enid
Vian at Eufaula
Glenpool at Skiatook
Vinita at Grove
Hilldale at Rogers
Gravette (Ark.) at Inola
Jay at Miami
Lincoln Christian at Jones
Kiefer at Kellyville
Sallisaw at McAlester
Tahlequah at McLain
Metro Christian at NOAH
Morris at Okemah
Porter at Mounds
Tahlequah Sequoyah at Muldrow
Bentonville West at Muskogee
Woodland at Oklahoma Union
Olive at Sasakwa
Pawhuska at Victory Christian
Mooreland at Pawnee
Shiloh Christian (Ark.) at Poteau
Verdigris at Sperry
Southwest Covenant at Summit Christian
Webbers Falls at Wesleyan Christian
Lincoln (Ark.) at Westville
Bixby at Jenks, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville (Ark.) at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Claremore Christian at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.