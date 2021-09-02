 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Week 1 schedule
0 Comments

High school football: Week 1 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Hominy at Cleveland

East Central 30, Hale 0

Prague at Henryetta

Salina at Locust Grove

Norman at Norman North

Friday

Stigler at Adair

B.T. Washington at Del City

Foyil at Barnsdall

Bartlesville at Claremore

Rejoice Christian at Beggs

Fort Gibson at Berryhill

Sand Springs at Bishop Kelley

Cushing at Bristow

Broken Arrow at Union

Caney Valley at Hulbert

Cascia Hall at Holland Hall

Pryor at Catoosa

Central at Memorial

Chandler at Stroud

Hugo at Checotah

Chelsea at Nowata

Springdale (Ark.) at Choctaw

Chouteau at Liberty

Haskell at Claremore Sequoyah

Collinsville at Oologah

Prue at Copan

Wagoner at Coweta

Davenport at Weleetka

Wetumka at Depew

Dewar at Regent Prep

Dewey at Quapaw

Yale at Drumright

Edison at Sapulpa

Stillwater at Edmond Santa Fe

Ponca City at Enid

Vian at Eufaula

Glenpool at Skiatook

Vinita at Grove

Hilldale at Rogers

Gravette (Ark.) at Inola

Jay at Miami

Lincoln Christian at Jones

Kiefer at Kellyville

Sallisaw at McAlester

Tahlequah at McLain

Metro Christian at NOAH

Morris at Okemah

Porter at Mounds

Tahlequah Sequoyah at Muldrow

Bentonville West at Muskogee

Woodland at Oklahoma Union

Olive at Sasakwa

Pawhuska at Victory Christian

Mooreland at Pawnee

Shiloh Christian (Ark.) at Poteau

Verdigris at Sperry

Southwest Covenant at Summit Christian

Webbers Falls at Wesleyan Christian

Lincoln (Ark.) at Westville

Bixby at Jenks, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville (Ark.) at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Claremore Christian at Cornerstone, 1 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News