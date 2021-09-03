High school football, Week 1 roundup: Bartlesville escapes Claremore with win

Bartlesville went for the win on Friday night — and it didn’t come easy.

A late touchdown and a successful two-point conversion aided Bartlesville in a 15-14 victory over Claremore at Lantow Field in Claremore.

“Really proud of the way our kids battled and won a close game,” Bartlesville head coach Jason Sport said. “I trust our kids and that is why we went for two at the end.”

Down 14-7 and 46 seconds remaining in the game, Bartlesville’s Simian Gilkey hit Rhett Foreman for a 6-yard touchdown pass to pull the Bruins within a point. At that point, Sport opted to go for the lead.

At first, Gilkey found Gage Keaton for a successful two-point conversion try, but the play was called off on a penalty.

Not a problem for the Bruins.

Gilkey tried again and connected with Kaden Brown, and on the second attempt it finally counted.

“We decided at the beginning of the drive,” Sport said, “if we score, we are going for two.”

Claremore (0-1) was unable to mount a rally, and Bartlesville improved to 1-0.