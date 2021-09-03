High school football, Week 1 roundup: Bartlesville escapes Claremore with win

Bartlesville went for the win on Friday night — and it didn’t come easy.
A late touchdown and a successful two-point conversion aided Bartlesville in a 15-14 victory over Claremore at Lantow Field in Claremore.
“Really proud of the way our kids battled and won a close game,” Bartlesville head coach Jason Sport said. “I trust our kids and that is why we went for two at the end.”
Down 14-7 and 46 seconds remaining in the game, Bartlesville’s Simian Gilkey hit Rhett Foreman for a 6-yard touchdown pass to pull the Bruins within a point. At that point, Sport opted to go for the lead.
At first, Gilkey found Gage Keaton for a successful two-point conversion try, but the play was called off on a penalty.
Not a problem for the Bruins.
Gilkey tried again and connected with Kaden Brown, and on the second attempt it finally counted.
“We decided at the beginning of the drive,” Sport said, “if we score, we are going for two.”
Claremore (0-1) was unable to mount a rally, and Bartlesville improved to 1-0.
The Zebras took a 14-7 lead with 50 seconds left in the third quarter on David Lozoya’s 11-yard touchdown run. He also added the two-point conversion to give Claremore a seven-point advantage.
Bartlesville led 7-6 at halftime. The Bruins’ first score was on Gilkey’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Keaton, and Claremore started the scoring on Lozoya’s 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Tahlequah 49, McLain 0: Tahlequah put on a defensive clinic to open the season, holding McLain to 75 total yards on 46 offensive snaps. The Tigers also forced five Titan turnovers along the way.
Meanwhile, it was a balanced effort on offense for Tahlequah, with Malik McMurtrey leading the charge with 98 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
McMurtrey got things started with a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest.
The second quarter began with Tahlequah scoring on a safety, and Tyler Joice followed with a 3-yard TD run. Then it was McMurtrey with touchdown runs of 29 and 15 yards to give Tahlequah a 29-0 lead at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, Joice found Parker Lane for a 1-yard touchdown pass. Then Brody Younger tacked on a 22-yard touchdown run before the end of the third quarter for the Tigers.
Tahlequah’s final score was on Younger’s 14-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Tahlequah finished with 329 total yards of offense with 243 on the ground.
Record: Tahlequah 1-0; McLain 0-2
Collinsville 54, Oologah 22: Class 5A No. 2 Collinsville continued its recent success against Oologah, winning for the third time in the past four seasons.
Andrew Carney led the way for the Cardinals. He rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and he completed 7-of-14 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Collinsville that scored the game’s first 27 points. Brayden Gilkey that scored on an 8-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals’ first score with 4:25 left in the first quarter. From there, Carney scored on an 8-yard run to cap the first quarter.
In the second period, Carey hit Oscar Hammond for a 71-yard touchdown pass, and then Carney reeled off a 16-yard TD run.
Oologah’s Nate Morrow scored on a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, but Collinsville responded on Hammond’s 13-yard TD run and Blake Gilkey’s 9-yard touchdown run to give the Cardinals a 40-7 lead early in the third quarter.
Aidan Trimble led Oologah with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Records: Collinsville 1-0; Oologah 0-1
Grove 55, Vinita 32: Running back Emmanuel Crawford rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to help carry Grove to its third straight win over Vinita.
It was Crawford that broke a 7-7 tie with a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the first quarter, and he followed with a 14-yard TD early in the second quarter.
In all, Grove rushed for 344 yards on 54 carries. The Ridgerunners also passed for 171 yards, including two passing touchdowns for Carson Trimble.
Records: Grove 1-0; Vinita 0-1
Verdigris 28, Sperry 0
Reese Roller had two touchdown rushes for the Cardinals, including a 3-yard score in the first quarter and a 4-yard run in the third quarter.
Verdigris, beating Sperry for the second straight season, also scored two touchdowns on Dylan White passes to Tyler Mitchell. The two connected for a 22-yard TD pass in the second quarter, and in the fourth quarter they paired up again for a 54-yard touchdown connection.
White finished with 177 yards passing for the Cardinals.