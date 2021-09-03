High school football, Week 1: Owasso hangs on for win

OWASSO — Owasso used big plays at the start and end of the second quarter to take control before hanging on for a 48-42 win against Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday night at Owasso Stadium.
The Bulldogs had all the momentum in the fourth quarter and had just forced the Class 6AI No. 2 Rams to punt trailing 48-42 with 3:13 remaining. But Fayetteville muffed the punt and Owasso recovered. The Rams then ran out the clock to improve to 2-0.
Fayetteville (1-1) used a strong passing attack, as the Bulldogs’ Bladen Fike completed 21-of-40 passes for 417 yards. His 65-yard bomb to Isaiah Sategna cut the deficit to 48-42.
A 99-yard drive just before half seemed to give the Rams control.
Ronnie Thomas hauled in a 50-yard pass on the first play of the second quarter, and Cole Adams scored on a 34-yard strike with 41 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Class 6AI No. 2 Rams a 28-9 halftime lead.
Both TD passes came from Austin Havens, who completed his first eight passes en route to a 357-yard passing performance.
The Rams had three players finish with more than 90 yards in receiving. Thomas had five catches for 160 yards, Adams had six catches for 98 yards, and Hakelan Carney had seven receptions for 117 yards.
Owasso marched 48 yards on its opening possession, taking a 7-0 lead on Emery Neeley’s 4-yard run. Neely added a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter to give the Rams a 48-29 lead.
Fayetteville had several opportunities to cut into the deficit in the first and second halves, but dropped passes and penalties doomed the Bulldogs.
Fayetteville outgained Owasso 509-433.
OWASSO 48, FAYETTEVILLE 42
Fayetteville 7 2 20 13 — 42
Owasso 14 14 13 7 — 48
First quarter
OWA—Emery Neely 4 run (Jake Adams kick), 7:09.
OWA—Austin Havens 2 run (J. Adams kick), 3:18.
FAY—Jalen Blackburn 26 pass from Bladen Fike (Brooks Young kick), :56.
Second quarter
OWA—Ronnie Thomas 50 pass from Havens (J. Adams kick), 11:49.
FAY—Safety, ball snapped into end zone, 5:26.
OWA—Cole Adams 34 pass from Havens (J. Adams kick), :41.
Third quarter
FAY—Mani Powell 1 run (kick fail), 10:00.
FAY—Powell 3 run (Young kick), 5:36.
OWA—C. Adams 44 pass from Havens (pass fail), 5:13.
OWA—Havens 3 run (J. Adams kick), 1:59.
FAY—Christian Setzer 4 run (Young kick), :13.
Fourth quarter
OWA—Neely 2 run (J. Adams kick), 11:18.
FAY—Lack McKinnehy 8 pass from Fike (pass fail), 9:06.
FAY—Isaiah Sategna 65 pass from Fike (Young kick), 7:13.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs—FAY 22, OWA 23. Rushes-Yards—FAY 27-92, OWA 33-76. Comp-Att-Int—FAY 22-41-1, OWA 19-35-1. Passing Yards—FAY 417, OWA 357. Fumbles-Lost—FAY 1-1, OWA 3-0. Penalty Yards—FAY—7-48, OWA 12-85. Total Yards—FAY—509, OWA 433. Punts-Avg.—FAY 5-31.0, OWA 5-31.0.