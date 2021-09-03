High school football, Week 1: Hornets open second half with a rush, hold off Del City

DEL CITY — Booker T. Washington defeated Del City after trailing at halftime on the road Friday night, improving to 2-0 on the season.
The Eagles scored to take a 14-13 lead with 11 seconds to go in the first half, completing a 73-yard scoring drive that started with 1:58 on the game-clock.
“First half, obviously, we started slow,” said Hornets junior quarterback Lathan Boone, “but the second half, we came out and executed."
The Hornets scored four unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to take command and ultimately a 39-26 victory.
“I thought the guys responded to the halftime speech,” said Hornets coach Jonathon Brown, “I got after them a little bit about playing the right way, and they came out and responded.”
Boone, who completed 15-of-17 passes in the Hornets romp against Southmoore last week, connected on two downfield passes and threw an interception on 14 attempts in the first half.
Brown said his offensive staff spoke with Boone at the half.
“I talked to [Boone], as well,” Brown said, “just told him to calm down, let the game come to him, and just makes the passes like he knows how to make the passes.”
Coming out after halftime, Boone threw a 65-yard touchdown to senior receiver Jordan Drew on a fade route.
“The game kind of slowed down to me second half,” Boone said. “First half, we were kind of rushing, but we just had to let the game slow down and execute offensively.”
Boone finished 9-of-10 in the second half, finishing the game with 233 yards through the air and a pair of touchdowns, the second a 34-yard strike in the third quarter to four-star junior recruit Micah Tease, whose 71 receiving yards trailed only Drew’s 81 for the Hornets.
Seconds after Tease’s touchdown and the point-after from senior kicker Jackson Marsh, Booker T. Washington recovered a Del City fumble at the Del City 12-yard line.
“Our defense always plays well,” Boone said, “and we always love the ball position that they give us.”
The Hornets quickly scored on a 10-yard carry by Issac Covington, which eventually sealed Booker T. Washington’s second win of the season. Covington scored again on a 9-yard carry halfway into the fourth quarter, giving Booker T. Washington its final score of the night.
Brown said later that Covington played “a heck of a game.”
Del City scored twice more in the closing minutes of the game, but Booker T. Washington was able to put the game away after Del City’s last score by taking a knee.
“I thought we came out of the second half like I wanted to, but we didn’t finish the game,” Brown said, “and we’ve just gotta tighten up to get better.”
The Hornets are scheduled to play their last non-district game at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 against Edison.
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 39, DEL CITY 26
Booker T. Washington;13;0;20;6;—39
Del City;0;14;0;12;—26
BW — Walker fumble return 30 (kick failed), 4:23
BW — Washington run 2 (Marsh kick), 0:17
DC — Smith run 18 (Johnson kick), 9:43
DC — Yates run 9 (Johnson kick), 0:11
BW — Drew 65 pass from Boone (2pt failed), 11:51
BW — Tease 34 pass from Boone (Marsh kick), 3:07
BW — Covington 10 run (Marsh kick), 1:11
BW — Covington 9 run (kick failed), 6:00
DC — Yates 3 run (kick failed), 3:41
DC — Smith 2 run (kick failed), 1:02
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs - BW 12, DC 10. Rushes-Yards - BW 22-72, DC 49-340. Comp-Att-Int - BW 14-24-1, DC 3-7-0. Passing yards - BW 233, DC 7. Fumbles-Lost - BW 2-0, DC 3-2. Penalty yards - BW 152, DC 145. Total Yards - BW 305, DC 347. Punts-Avg. - BW 5-38.8, DC 7-32.3