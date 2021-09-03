High school football, Week 1: Hornets open second half with a rush, hold off Del City

“The game kind of slowed down to me second half,” Boone said. “First half, we were kind of rushing, but we just had to let the game slow down and execute offensively.”

Boone finished 9-of-10 in the second half, finishing the game with 233 yards through the air and a pair of touchdowns, the second a 34-yard strike in the third quarter to four-star junior recruit Micah Tease, whose 71 receiving yards trailed only Drew’s 81 for the Hornets.

Seconds after Tease’s touchdown and the point-after from senior kicker Jackson Marsh, Booker T. Washington recovered a Del City fumble at the Del City 12-yard line.

“Our defense always plays well,” Boone said, “and we always love the ball position that they give us.”

The Hornets quickly scored on a 10-yard carry by Issac Covington, which eventually sealed Booker T. Washington’s second win of the season. Covington scored again on a 9-yard carry halfway into the fourth quarter, giving Booker T. Washington its final score of the night.

Brown said later that Covington played “a heck of a game.”

Del City scored twice more in the closing minutes of the game, but Booker T. Washington was able to put the game away after Del City’s last score by taking a knee.