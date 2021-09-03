High school football, Week 1: Holland Hall blows past rival Cascia Hall

NuNu Campbell is really grown up now, especially since he had such a happy 18th birthday.
Campbell caught touchdown passes of 8 and 61 yards in the first half on his birthday to lead No. 1 Class 3A Holland Hall to a 45-7 victory over archrival No. 10 Class 2A Cascia Hall Friday night at Holland Hall.
The second TD catch for Campbell came on a short sideline pass from quarterback Kordell Gouldsby, and he raced past Cascia Hall defenders down the left sideline with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Dutch a 24-0 halftime lead.
"He's an explosive player. The touchdown before half kind of sealed it," said Holland Hall coach Tag Gross about Campbell's late first-half touchdown.
With the student section serenading Campbell, singing "Happy Birthday" after the second touchdown, it looked like the Dutch could run away with the game for the second consecutive year after a 49-0 victory last season.
"It felt good, but most of all, it was a team win," Campbell said of having his birthday on the night of a big victory.
Gouldsby was outstanding in his own right, completing 6-of-8 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He also had a 24-yard touchdown run in between the two TD passes.
Kicker Magnus Lepak added to the fun with a booming 46-yard field goal early in the second quarter that put the Dutch up 10-0.
Campbell set up Holland Hall's first score with a 24-yard reverse on the opening drive of the game. On the next play, he went deep in the left corner of the end zone and caught a rope of an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gouldsby past good coverage by the Commandos.
"I really didn't think I had my feet in, but I tried to drag it, and it was a touchdown," Campbell said of his first score. "The second one, we just put that in this week, that cyclone play, and I got the ball and had some good blocks up front. We had the corner blocked, we had the safety blocked, and I just saw a hole and I took it."
Offense wasn't Campbell's only contribution, as he twice put pressure on Cascia Hall quarterback Cooper Lai while blitzing from his cornerback position.
Cascia Hall (1-1) wouldn't go away, however, charging down to score with 4:25 left in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Lai to narrow the lead to 24-7.
The optimism from the Commandos was short-lived, as the Dutch immediately marched down the field and scored on a 4-yard run by Zane Woodham with 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter to put the game away at 31-7.
Woodham had 127 yards rushing on 15 carries to lead all rushers, with 96 yard on nine carries coming in the first half. Woodham added an impressive, tackle-breaking 62-yard punt return for a touchdown with 9:28 left in the game to increase the lead to 38-7.
"It's always fun to go beat Cascia," Gross said. "We've had a great rivalry for 40 years, and we have lots of respect for them."
HOLLAND HALL 45, CASCIA HALL 7
Cascia Hall;0;0;7;0;-;7
Holland Hall;7;17;7;14;-;45
HH - Campbell 8 pass from Gouldsby (Lepak kick), 10:02
HH - FG, Lepak 46, 9:59
HH - Gouldsby 24 run (Lepak kick), 7:31
HH - Campbell 61 pass from Gouldsby (Lepak kick), 0:10
CH - Lai 7 run (Eshelman kick), 4:25
HH - Woodham 4 run (Lepak kick), 0:38
HH - Sterling 17 run (Lepak kick), 4:14
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - HH 17, CH 10. Rushes-Yards - HH 30-243, CH 34-110. Comp-Att-Int - HH 8-12-0, CH 9-18-1. Passing Yards - HH 145, CH 69. Fumbles-Lost - HH 0-0, CH 0-0. Penalty Yards - HH 8-70, CH 5-40. Total Yards - HH 388, CH 179. Punts-Avg. - HH 4-30.2, CH 5-40.2.