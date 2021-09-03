High school football, Week 1: Holland Hall blows past rival Cascia Hall

Campbell set up Holland Hall's first score with a 24-yard reverse on the opening drive of the game. On the next play, he went deep in the left corner of the end zone and caught a rope of an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gouldsby past good coverage by the Commandos.

"I really didn't think I had my feet in, but I tried to drag it, and it was a touchdown," Campbell said of his first score. "The second one, we just put that in this week, that cyclone play, and I got the ball and had some good blocks up front. We had the corner blocked, we had the safety blocked, and I just saw a hole and I took it."

Offense wasn't Campbell's only contribution, as he twice put pressure on Cascia Hall quarterback Cooper Lai while blitzing from his cornerback position.

Cascia Hall (1-1) wouldn't go away, however, charging down to score with 4:25 left in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Lai to narrow the lead to 24-7.

The optimism from the Commandos was short-lived, as the Dutch immediately marched down the field and scored on a 4-yard run by Zane Woodham with 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter to put the game away at 31-7.