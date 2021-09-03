High school football, Week 1: Fayetteville at Owasso

OWASSO — Owasso used big plays at the start and end of the second quarter to take control before hanging on for a 48-42 win against Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday night at Owasso Stadium.

The Bulldogs had all the momentum in the fourth quarter and had just forced the Class 6AI No. 2 Rams to punt trailing 48-42 with 3:13 remaining. But Fayetteville muffed the punt and Owasso recovered. The Rams then ran out the clock to improve to 2-0.

Fayetteville (1-1) used a strong passing attack, as the Bulldogs' Bladen Fike completed 21-of-40 passes for 417 yards. His 65-yard bomb to Isaiah Sategna cut the deficit to 48-42.

A 99-yard drive just before half seemed to give the Rams control.

Ronnie Thomas hauled in a 50-yard pass on the first play of the second quarter, and Cole Adams scored on a 34-yard strike with 41 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Class 6AI No. 2 Rams a 28-9 halftime lead.

Both TD passes came from Austin Havens, who completed his first eight passes en route to a 357-yard passing performance.

The Rams had three players finish with more than 90 yards in receiving. Thomas had five catches for 160 yards, Adams had six catches for 98 yards, and Hakelan Carney had seven receptions for 117 yards.