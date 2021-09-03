High school football, Week 1: Blake Jones powers Sandites past Bishop Kelley

Sand Springs' Blake Jones has been one of the area's top running backs in the first two weeks of the season.

On Friday night, Jones had 20 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Class 6AII No. 5 Sandites past 5A No. 7 Bishop Kelley 34-13 at Kelley's Angelo Prassa Field.

In the season opener in Week 0, Jones rushed for 177 yards and four TDs against Sapulpa.

The Sandites (2-0) took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring both of their touchdowns on back-to-back runs from Jones. After taking a handoff 36 yards to the end zone, he was set up for a 30-yard run after Ryder Barnes recovered the Sandites’ ensuing kickoff.

Jones added his third TD of the night on a 54-yard breakaway on the Sandites’ first play of the second half.

Senior quarterback Ty Pennington completed 11-of-19 passes for 123 yards and two TDs. Pennington connected with Keaton Campbell on a 5-yard toss to start the fourth quarter, then found Kyle Morrall for 52 yards on the next possession.

Despite Jones’ big numbers, it was the defense that stole the show, holding the Comets to 209 yards overall. However, 96 of those yards came on a single run from quarterback Will Pickard in the third quarter.