High school football, Week 1: Blake Jones powers Sandites past Bishop Kelley

Sand Springs' Blake Jones has been one of the area's top running backs in the first two weeks of the season.
On Friday night, Jones had 20 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Class 6AII No. 5 Sandites past 5A No. 7 Bishop Kelley 34-13 at Kelley's Angelo Prassa Field.
In the season opener in Week 0, Jones rushed for 177 yards and four TDs against Sapulpa.
The Sandites (2-0) took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring both of their touchdowns on back-to-back runs from Jones. After taking a handoff 36 yards to the end zone, he was set up for a 30-yard run after Ryder Barnes recovered the Sandites’ ensuing kickoff.
Jones added his third TD of the night on a 54-yard breakaway on the Sandites’ first play of the second half.
Senior quarterback Ty Pennington completed 11-of-19 passes for 123 yards and two TDs. Pennington connected with Keaton Campbell on a 5-yard toss to start the fourth quarter, then found Kyle Morrall for 52 yards on the next possession.
Despite Jones’ big numbers, it was the defense that stole the show, holding the Comets to 209 yards overall. However, 96 of those yards came on a single run from quarterback Will Pickard in the third quarter.
Outside of that run, the Comets (0-2) averaged only 2.8 yards per play and accounted for only seven first downs, five of which came in the fourth quarter. In the first half, the Comets managed only 34 yards.
The Sandites defense held Pickard to 6-of-13 passing for 48 yards and made eight tackles for loss while forcing seven punts, four 3-and-outs, and a turnover on downs.
Gabe Brown led the team defensively with eight tackles, including three for loss with one sack. Charles Gaylord had seven tackles with three for loss, and Conner Light had six tackles with two for loss.
Sandites coach Bobby Klinck still saw room for improvement.
“We’ve got to get much better,” Klinck said. "We’ve got to improve. Bishop Kelley’s a very good team and they caught us on a couple plays. We’ve got to get more physical and we can’t just give up long plays like that long touchdown.”
The Comets defense also showed strength with nine tackles for loss, and forced four punts.
“They were bringing a bunch of guys off the line of scrimmage,” Klinck said. “They knew we were good at running the football, so they were bringing more than we had sometimes.”
The Sandites will get a bye week before visiting Shiloh Christian on Sept. 17 in Springdale, Arkansas.
“We’re going to rest, heal up, and get ready to face a really tough Shiloh Christian team,” Klinck said.
Shiloh Christian will be looking for payback after the Sandites spoiled their otherwise perfect season last year. Sand Springs won the first-ever meeting between the two schools 27-26, but the Saints went on to finish 14-1 and won the Arkansas Class 3A State title.
SAND SPRINGS 34, BISHOP KELLEY 13
Sand Springs;13;0;7;14;--;34
Bishop Kelley;0;0;7;6;--;13
SS -- Jones 36 run (Wolfe kick), 2:33
SS -- Jones 30 run, 2:23
SS -- Jones 54 run (Wolfe kick), 9:32
BK -- Pickard 96 run (Davis kick), 9:16
CPHS -- Campbell 5 pass from Pennington (Wolfe kick), 11:56
BK -- Hensley 4 run, 7:44
CPHS -- Morrall 52 pass from Pennington (Wolfe kick, 7:25
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - SS 13, BK 7. Rushes-Yards - SS 39-259, BK 28-157. Comp-Att-Int - SS 11-19-0, BK 7-14-0. Passing Yards - SS 123, BK 52. Fumbles-Lost - SS 0-0, BK 3-2. Penalty Yards - SS 4-20, BK 5-55. Records - SS 2-0, BK 0-2. Total Yards - SS 382, BK 209. Punts-Avg. - SS 4-30, BK 7-36.