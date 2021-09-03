High school football, Week 1: Bixby tops Jenks in 'knockdown, drag-out'

JENKS — Bixby coach Loren Montgomery summed up well Friday's showdown in his brief remarks to the top-ranked Class 6AII Spartans as they gathered around him on the field at Allan Trimble Stadium following a 23-15 victory over Jenks.

"It was a knockdown, drag-out," Montgomery said.

For the second consecutive year, the game came down to Bixby stopping Jenks from driving for a tying touchdown in the final moments. In both instances, Bixby stopped Jenks around midfield.

Last year, the stop came on downs. This year's was more dramatic as Bixby's Miles Hill sacked quarterback Ike Owens, whose fumble was recovered by Brayden Darrell to seal the outcome.

This year's game between the defending state champions produced only about half as many points as Bixby's 42-35 win last year. Friday night was somewhat reminiscent of Bixby's regular-season and championship game wins over Choctaw.

"I'm super proud of our defense," Montgomery said. "In a game like this early in the season we were down several guys with dehydration and cramping and some of those things, and I know they were too, so for the defense to come up big and turn the ball over was big."

Bixby won the turnover battle 4-1 in a game when the total yardage was nearly even.