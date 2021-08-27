High school football, Week 0: Union rolls in first game at remodeled stadium

Union fans were looking forward to getting a first look at their top-ranked Class 6AI football team and the school’s recently remodeled football stadium Friday night.
Fans of the home team were not disappointed after seeing either.
Union officially christened the new-look Union Tuttle-Stadium by scoring the game’s first 24 points and never looked back in rolling to a 48-20 victory against Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge in the season opener for both teams.
Junior Smith and Rovaughn Banks each scored two touchdowns for Union while Banks also had a TD pass. Banks also returned the game’s opening kickoff for what initially appeared to be a touchdown, but game officials ruled he stepped out of bounds after a 66-yard return.
TJ Cowan added a pair of field goals and extra-point kicks after each of the home team’s six touchdowns.
“Pretty special night,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “I was so proud of our community, our players and the way they played, not just to open a season but to open a stadium. “Then also you got to add in the Texas-Oklahoma deal. So, heck of a job for Oklahoma.”
While Union did give up 392 yards in total offense, its defense forced four turnovers with Makhai Belt snaring a pair of first-half interceptions, including an end zone grab in the first quarter with Union leading just 7-0.
“I had to go get it,” Belt said of his momentum-turning interception that he returned 52 yards before being forced out of bounds.
“I got a little tired, but the next time I got it done.”
Union capitalized on Belt’s interception with Cowan converting on a 30-yard field goal for a 10-0 advantage.
On the Eagles’ next possession, Belt outjumped a Lake Ridge receiver for his second pick of the night at the Union 38.
“They just kept trying me,” Belt said about his second interception. “I have been watching film all week. I knew what was coming. We did what we needed to do on defense.”
The home team needed only three plays to score after Belt’s second pickoff. After a six-yard run, Smith had a 36-yard burst off left tackle to the Lake Ridge 25. A personal foul penalty on the Eagles moved the ball to the Lake Ridge 13.
From there, on the opening play of the third quarter, Banks took a pitch from quarterback Grayson Tempest and found Da’Monn Sanders on a scoring pass in the right flat for a 17-0 Union advantage.
Smith finished with a game-high 128 yards rushing on 14 carries, adding a five-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter for Union’s final touchdown. Banks added 59 yards rushing on 13 carries. He tallied TDs on the ground from six yards in the second quarter and two yards in the third quarter.
Devin Robinson touched the ball on only one occasion but turned the touch into a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Union finished with 234 yards rushing on 41 attempts.