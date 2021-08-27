High school football, Week 0: Union rolls in first game at remodeled stadium

“I had to go get it,” Belt said of his momentum-turning interception that he returned 52 yards before being forced out of bounds.

“I got a little tired, but the next time I got it done.”

Union capitalized on Belt’s interception with Cowan converting on a 30-yard field goal for a 10-0 advantage.

On the Eagles’ next possession, Belt outjumped a Lake Ridge receiver for his second pick of the night at the Union 38.

“They just kept trying me,” Belt said about his second interception. “I have been watching film all week. I knew what was coming. We did what we needed to do on defense.”

The home team needed only three plays to score after Belt’s second pickoff. After a six-yard run, Smith had a 36-yard burst off left tackle to the Lake Ridge 25. A personal foul penalty on the Eagles moved the ball to the Lake Ridge 13.

From there, on the opening play of the third quarter, Banks took a pitch from quarterback Grayson Tempest and found Da’Monn Sanders on a scoring pass in the right flat for a 17-0 Union advantage.