High school football — Week 0 roundup: Broken Arrow loses opener 56-46 in Arkansas

Broken Arrow racked up all the yardage on Friday night, but it was Bentonville that recorded all the points.

In a game where Broken Arrow notched 595 total yards on offense, the Tigers fell 56-46 in northwest Arkansas to open the season.

Class 6AI No. 6 Broken Arrow amassed 357 rushing yards and 238 passing yards, but Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye sliced up the Broken Arrow defense with 10 completions on 18 pass attempts for 271 yards and five touchdowns. Nye’s first TD pass was a 77-yarder to Luke Coon after Broken Arrow had raced out to an early 10-0 lead.

Nye then threw touchdown passes of 3 yards and 56 yards to CJ Brown, and a 7-yard score to Josh Ficklin to give Bentonville a 28-17 lead with 9:07 left in the third quarter.

Bentonville would not trail from that point on.

Broken Arrow (0-1) pulled within 42-39 on Kaibre Harris’ 3-yard touchdown run with 9:38 left in the game, but Bentonville answered with back-to-back touchdown runs by Ficklin of 2 and 16 yards in the span of 31 seconds.

On offense, Broken Arrow was led by Harris’ 112 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, and Nate Jones added 105 yards and a rushing TD on 17 rushes. Allen Scarborough also tacked on 70 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Owen Jones and Cooper Bates combined to throw for 238 yards and a touchdown while completing 23 of 36 passes for the visiting Tigers. On the receiving end was Kade Matthews for 82 yards on four receptions, and Derrick Osmond was the lone Broken Arrow receiver to haul in a touchdown pass – a 2-yarder with 17 seconds left in the contest.

For Bentonville, Ficklin rushed for 156 yards and three scores on 29 carries. Brown had three receptions for 127 yards.

The matchup was the third between the two teams, and it was Bentonville’s first time to knock off Broken Arrow.

Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14: Oologah and Fort Gibson have had some memorable playoff showdowns since the turn of the century, but Friday night’s matchup was the first in the regular season.

Joseph Griswold led the way for Oologah, throwing touchdown passes of 70 and 27 yards to Braxton Moore, and adding touchdown run of 15 yards to get the Mustangs past Fort Gibson. Griswold’s TD tosses gave Oologah 14-7 and 20-7 leads, and his TD run was the game’s final score.

Fort Gibson scored first on Cole Mahaney’s 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then Oologah followed with Ashton Wright’s 2-yard score to tie the game at 7.

Fort Gibson’s only other score was on Mahaney’s 8-yard touchdown run to cut Oologah’s lead to 20-14 with 10:16 to play.

Mahaney rushed for 27 yards and passed for 240 for the Tigers.

Griswold rushed for 96 yards on 18 carries, and he completed 10-of-17 passes for 188 yards. Moore had 113 yards receiving on three catches.

Central 20, McLain 6: Central continued its recent run of success against the Titans on Friday night, winning for the second straight year against their crosstown rivals and for the fifth time in the last seven meetings.

Central led from the outset with Mylan Owens’ 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Then Jamond Silas added an 8-yard touchdown in the third period for the Braves.

McLain pulled within 14-6 on Nia Parker’s 23-yard touchdown pass from Jonte Tims with 7:23 left, but Central put the game away on Bill Shaw’s 83-yard return for a touchdown on ensuing kickoff.

Rejoice Christian 49, Cashion 13: Class 2A No. 7 Rejoice Christian picked up where it left off against Cashion from last year’s playoffs — only this time it was a rout against a depleted Cashion team, ranked atop the Class A poll.

Chance Wilson engineered Rejoice Christian’s onslaught. Wilson accounted for the Eagles’ first five touchdowns with a 47-yard touchdown toss to Solomon Morton, a 35-yard score to Jay Miller, a 69-yard TD pass to Morton, a 49-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard scoring toss to Morton.

Drevin Reed had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Eagles, and it was Wilson finding Cooper Auschwitz for a 45-yard TD pass to cap Rejoice Christian’s scoring in the game.

Jay 46, Adair 14: The Bulldogs rushed for 363 yards, including Luke Black’s 100 yards and a touchdown. Jeron Newcomb added 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and he also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Kaden Murray had 82 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Brayden Casey chipped in with 71 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Claremore Christian 36, Foyil 22: Claremore Christian picked up its fourth straight victory over Foyil, thanks to Tyler Stephens’ two touchdown passes and Deaken Abbott’s one touchdown run.

Stephens hit Abbott for a 63-yard touchdown pass to start the game, and Stephens later found Zak Robinett for a 14-yard TD toss. Abbott added a touchdown run of 3 yards, and he scored on a 43-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

— Ben Johnson,

For the Tulsa World