High school football, Week 0: Owasso offense shines in road win at Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND — Owasso’s Austin Havens is establishing himself as one of the state’s top quarterbacks and performances like he put on Friday night against Edmond Santa Fe are a big reason why.

The junior completed 18 of 28 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 65 more yards to lead the Rams’ offensive juggernaut in a 45-22 romp over Class 6AI No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe at Wolves Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Owasso, ranked No. 2 in 6AI, rolled up 518 yards of offense and mostly held Santa Fe’s standout wide receiver, Talyn Shettron, in check, although Shettron did catch eight passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. But he wasn’t the top producing receiver on the field — Owasso’s Hakelan Carney caught six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns and Cole Adams added seven catches for 100 yards and two scores.

Owasso’s burly defensive lineman, Chris McClellan, spent much of the night in the Santa Fe backfield harassing quarterback Scott Pfieffer, who completed 19 of 41 passes for 210 yards. The Wolves’ top offensive threat turned out to be freshman tailback Demarius Robinson, who carried 25 times for 149 yards and scored a late touchdown.