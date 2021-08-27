High school football, Week 0: `New faces' shine in Bixby's rout over Mansfield Timberview

Besides Burke's passing TDs, Connor Kirby ran for three touchdowns and Clay Peters added another on the ground.

"I thought we were pretty efficient," Montgomery said about his offense that averaged 7.1 yards on 80 snaps. "Both guys (Burke and Kirby) did some good stuff."

Bixby's defense set the tone with a 3-and-out on the opening series, and then Burke led the Spartans on a six-play, 50-yard scoring drive, capped by Burke's 1-yard TD pass to Jakeb Snyder.

Timberview, however, quickly tied the game one play after a Bixby fumble as Jaeden Marshall connected on a 46-yard TD bomb to Titus Owens.

But the Spartans then scored the next 55 points — including three TDs in the final 3:06 of the first quarter — the first came on Kirby's 2-yard run and the next two TDs came on Burke passes to Dylan Hasz and Beau Bertelli.

Bixby scored three more TDs in the second quarter as Burke completed TD bombs of 70 yards to Braylin Presley and 34 to Preston Solomon. Kirby scored the other TD and added another in the third quarter after Zach Blankenship's 8-yard touchdown run for a 62-7 lead.

"We're loaded," Burke said. "We've got a lot of talent on this team."