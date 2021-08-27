High school football, Week 0: `New faces' shine in Bixby's rout over Mansfield Timberview

BIXBY — Bixby senior quarterback Christian Burke admitted "I was pretty nervous" a few hours before his first varsity start Friday night.
"But when I started warming up I was thinking it's just a game and just do what I can do to the best of my ability," Burke said.
If Burke's opening game is any indication, he will add to the Spartans' tradition of outstanding quarterbacks.
Burke completed 18-of-25 passes for 284 yards and five first-half touchdowns to lead the Class 6II Spartans past Mansfield Timberview 69-14 in a season opener at Spartan Stadium.
Burke's TDs went to five receivers, and overall eight Bixby players scored touchdowns.
"We had some new guys, new faces step up and make big plays," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.
The three-time defending 6AII state champion Spartans extended their winning streak to 37 games. Bixby's first game in that streak was a 36-33 home win over Timberview in 2018.
Timberview entered the night coming off an 11-2 record in 2020, but there were no dramatic heroics needed Friday as the Spartans led 49-7 at halftime. That matched the number of points Bixby scored in the first half of a 77-44 win in 2019 at Timberview. Mason Williams threw for eight TDs in that game — Bixby's QBs combined for nine on this occasion.
Besides Burke's passing TDs, Connor Kirby ran for three touchdowns and Clay Peters added another on the ground.
"I thought we were pretty efficient," Montgomery said about his offense that averaged 7.1 yards on 80 snaps. "Both guys (Burke and Kirby) did some good stuff."
Bixby's defense set the tone with a 3-and-out on the opening series, and then Burke led the Spartans on a six-play, 50-yard scoring drive, capped by Burke's 1-yard TD pass to Jakeb Snyder.
Timberview, however, quickly tied the game one play after a Bixby fumble as Jaeden Marshall connected on a 46-yard TD bomb to Titus Owens.
But the Spartans then scored the next 55 points — including three TDs in the final 3:06 of the first quarter — the first came on Kirby's 2-yard run and the next two TDs came on Burke passes to Dylan Hasz and Beau Bertelli.
Bixby scored three more TDs in the second quarter as Burke completed TD bombs of 70 yards to Braylin Presley and 34 to Preston Solomon. Kirby scored the other TD and added another in the third quarter after Zach Blankenship's 8-yard touchdown run for a 62-7 lead.
"We're loaded," Burke said. "We've got a lot of talent on this team."
Bixby outgained Timberview 566-301 — about 40% of the Wolves' yards came on two long TD passes. The Spartans allowed only 17 rushing yards.
"I was proud of our defense tonight," Montgomery said. "It's great to get off to a good start."
Burke's second start will come next Friday at defending 6AI champion Jenks.
"I got my nerves out today, which is really good," Burke said. "I felt really comfortable in the pocket. I felt we did really good out there."
But before preparing for Jenks, Burke was going to savor for a little bit his successful starting debut.
"It was everything I (dreamed of) and more," Burke said. "I had a lot of fun out there. It was a blast."