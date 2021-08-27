High school football, Week 0: Jenks tops Mansfield (Texas) Summit in overtime

Green country teams are proving to be too much for Mansfield, Texas, high school football clubs to handle.

It was a clean sweep for Oklahoma this season, including Jenks’ 20-14 overtime thriller over Mansfield Summit at R.L. Anderson Stadium on Friday night.

With Bixby, Union and Broken Arrow trouncing their Texas opponents, Class 6AI No. 3 Jenks had a tougher task at hand with 5AI No. 10 Mansfield Summit. The Trojans’ 14-0 lead late in the third quarter eventually evaporated with Mansfield Summit scoring touchdowns late in the third and fourth quarters to force an extra period.

But it was Jenks’ defense that prevailed in overtime.

The Trojans’ Cooper Crissup forced a Mansfield Summit fumble at the 1-yard line, and Jenks’ Ethan Eilgrien recovered to thwart Mansfield Summit’s efforts in OT.

From there, it was Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll who found the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown run to move the Trojans to 1-0. It was Carroll who led Jenks in rushing with 52 yards on 22 carries.

Overall, Jenks compiled 266 yards on offense, compared to Mansfield Summit’s 242 total yards.