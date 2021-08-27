High school football, Week 0: Jenks tops Mansfield (Texas) Summit in overtime

Green country teams are proving to be too much for Mansfield, Texas, high school football clubs to handle.
It was a clean sweep for Oklahoma this season, including Jenks’ 20-14 overtime thriller over Mansfield Summit at R.L. Anderson Stadium on Friday night.
With Bixby, Union and Broken Arrow trouncing their Texas opponents, Class 6AI No. 3 Jenks had a tougher task at hand with 5AI No. 10 Mansfield Summit. The Trojans’ 14-0 lead late in the third quarter eventually evaporated with Mansfield Summit scoring touchdowns late in the third and fourth quarters to force an extra period.
But it was Jenks’ defense that prevailed in overtime.
The Trojans’ Cooper Crissup forced a Mansfield Summit fumble at the 1-yard line, and Jenks’ Ethan Eilgrien recovered to thwart Mansfield Summit’s efforts in OT.
From there, it was Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll who found the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown run to move the Trojans to 1-0. It was Carroll who led Jenks in rushing with 52 yards on 22 carries.
Overall, Jenks compiled 266 yards on offense, compared to Mansfield Summit’s 242 total yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, Jenks jumped out in front on Ike Owens’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Montre Samuels for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Then it was Owens’ 35-yard TD pass to Ty Walls with 5:19 left in the third quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Owens finished with 202 yards through the air on 14 of 22 passing. Walls hauled in four catches for 89 yards, and Carroll added six catches for 66 yards.
For Mansfield Summit, David Hopkins completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kerya Powell with 3:15 left in the third quarter to cut Jenks’ lead to 14-6. Then Mansfield Summit tied the game at 14 on Hopkins’ 5-yard touchdown run with 2:32 left in regulation.
Hopkins finished with 155 yards through the air and 20 yards on the ground.
Up next for Jenks is 6AII No. 1 Bixby next Friday night.