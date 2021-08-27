High school football, Week 0: Coweta avenges semifinal loss with win at OKC McGuinness

Following the extra point, McGuinness appeared to successfully recover its own onside kickoff attempt, but an illegal procedure penalty against McGuinness sealed the Irish’ fate as Coweta took a knee and closed out the win.

For McGuinness, Taffe picked up 189 yards on the ground while the other Irish combined for -3 yards for a team total of 186 yards. He also recorded 39 receiving yards.

“(McGuinness) has a great team, (Warren) is gonna be phenomenal, the team they’ve got is unbelievable,” Harper said. “I hope we don’t see them again.

Starks, who dropped an open pass in the end zone on a trick play in the first quarter, said he was not shaken by the early misfortune as he went on to record three scores on 126 total yards.

“We just got a saying, which is ‘so what, now what,’” Starks said, “you know, you make mistakes, so what, now what? Next play, we’re working.”

Starks scored his lone receiving touchdown minutes later on a curl route, in which he leapt and met the pass from senior Gage Hamm at its apex and brought it down in the front of the end zone.