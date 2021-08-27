High school football, Week 0: Coweta avenges semifinal loss with win at OKC McGuinness

OKLAHOMA CITY — Coweta junior receiver Na’Kylan Starks said the Tigers “needed to run that back” Friday night against OKC McGuinness.
Coweta avenged its 39-12 semifinal loss in 2020 Friday in a 35-28 win at Prible Stadium as Starks scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.
“We just (made a) statement in the state, baby, let’s go,” Starks said after the win.
The junior also caught an interception on McGuinness’s first possession, which led to his first score early in the first quarter. After that, the Irish only tied or trailed the Tigers for the remaining 45 minutes of play.
Coweta coach Tim Harper noted his team’s poise as the defining factor in the Tigers’ win.
“We weren’t intimidated, you know, our kids have a year more experience under their belt,” Harper said, “some of them, it’s their last go around.”
“It was a great win for our program, and we’re just tickled pink right now,” Harper said.
After taking a two-score lead with under six minutes of play left, Bishop McGuinness responded on a 91-yard scoring drive that included three first-down catches from senior Andrew Smith, a first-down catch from junior Mike Taffe, and a 28-yard touchdown connection from River Warren to Tyrell Bruner, to put the Irish down 7 with 10 seconds to go.
Following the extra point, McGuinness appeared to successfully recover its own onside kickoff attempt, but an illegal procedure penalty against McGuinness sealed the Irish’ fate as Coweta took a knee and closed out the win.
For McGuinness, Taffe picked up 189 yards on the ground while the other Irish combined for -3 yards for a team total of 186 yards. He also recorded 39 receiving yards.
“(McGuinness) has a great team, (Warren) is gonna be phenomenal, the team they’ve got is unbelievable,” Harper said. “I hope we don’t see them again.
Starks, who dropped an open pass in the end zone on a trick play in the first quarter, said he was not shaken by the early misfortune as he went on to record three scores on 126 total yards.
“We just got a saying, which is ‘so what, now what,’” Starks said, “you know, you make mistakes, so what, now what? Next play, we’re working.”
Starks scored his lone receiving touchdown minutes later on a curl route, in which he leapt and met the pass from senior Gage Hamm at its apex and brought it down in the front of the end zone.
“Our guys made a promise a long time ago that we’re playing 48 minutes no matter what the scoreboard says,” Harper said. “When we make a bad play, or something goes against us, it’s so what, now what?
“We made some bad plays, we made some great plays, but we’ve got a great team, and it’s got a chance to get a lot better, too,” Harper said.
The Tigers now prepare for their rivalry matchup against Wagoner next Friday.
“It’s a long season, and we’ve got at least nine to go,” Harper said, “so we’ve got a lot of football to play. Come Monday, we’ve got a tough state champion to play next week in the Wagoner Bulldogs.”