High School Football, Week 0: Broken Arrow, Blankenship get off on right foot with rout

By all accounts, Blankenship has brought a new level of organization and dedication to the program, and Friday’s result seemed to bear it out.

Moore stopped Legacy quarterback Connor Parlin on fourth-and-short near midfield early in the game, and the Tigers marched 49 yards to the game’s first score. The 6-foot-5 Stieber scored from a yard out to cap the drive after going eight yards on his first carry earlier in the drive.

With Hunter Martens’ first of six extra points, Broken Arrow led 7-0. Legacy came back to tie on a 27-yard run by Max Harris, but the game turned suddenly, strangely and wonderfully for the Tigers on Legacy’s ensuing kickoff.

Moore fielded a short kickoff on the run at the 19, barreled up the middle and seemed to go down at the 41, but he actually fell on top of his would-be tackler and nobody blew a whistle.

“I landed on top of him and the (nearest official) didn’t do anything. I could believe it, and I just got up and took off as fast as I could,” Moore said.

It all seemed to freeze players all over the field, and Moore blazed another 59 yards to the goal line.