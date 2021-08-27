High School Football, Week 0: Broken Arrow, Blankenship get off on right foot with rout

MANSFIELD, Texas — Everybody was ready for Dietrich Moore to take a seat, but the Broken Arrow junior linebacker wasn’t ready to give up on the play.
Moore got up and kept running on a weird kickoff return that turned into an 81-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score, igniting Broken Arrow to a 42-13 blowout of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy on Friday night at Vernon Newsom Stadium.
Griffin Stieber went 9-for-9 for 219 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD in his first start at quarterback as the Tigers christened the Josh Blankenship coaching era and got the 2021 regular season off on the right foot.
“It’s feels great. It’s a relief,” said Blankenship, the former Union High All-State quarterback in his second Oklahoma high school head-coaching stint after spending the past four years as head coach at Adams State University of Colorado.
“We are so new in this, with our staff and our kids getting used to our routines, that I didn’t know what to expect. I mean, I had high hopes and expectations, but how it would play out, I had no idea, “ he said.
It couldn’t have played out much better. The Tigers averaged 8.5 yards per play, scored on their first six possessions and never had to punt. They allowed a few third-down passes that prolonged Mansfield drives but never a big strike over the top.
By all accounts, Blankenship has brought a new level of organization and dedication to the program, and Friday’s result seemed to bear it out.
Moore stopped Legacy quarterback Connor Parlin on fourth-and-short near midfield early in the game, and the Tigers marched 49 yards to the game’s first score. The 6-foot-5 Stieber scored from a yard out to cap the drive after going eight yards on his first carry earlier in the drive.
With Hunter Martens’ first of six extra points, Broken Arrow led 7-0. Legacy came back to tie on a 27-yard run by Max Harris, but the game turned suddenly, strangely and wonderfully for the Tigers on Legacy’s ensuing kickoff.
Moore fielded a short kickoff on the run at the 19, barreled up the middle and seemed to go down at the 41, but he actually fell on top of his would-be tackler and nobody blew a whistle.
“I landed on top of him and the (nearest official) didn’t do anything. I could believe it, and I just got up and took off as fast as I could,” Moore said.
It all seemed to freeze players all over the field, and Moore blazed another 59 yards to the goal line.
BA led 14-7 and upped the margin on its next possession as Stieber started finding receivers. He hit RJ Spears-Jennings down the right sideline, and the University of Oklahoma commit cut it back to the other side and raced all the way to the end zone.
The score was disallowed for a block in the back at the Legacy 4-yard-line, so the Tigers started at the Broncos’ 19. Not to worry: Stieber ran eight yards on first down and threw to Sterling Ramsey on the next play for the score.
Leading 21-7, the Tigers received the second-half kickoff and needed only two plays to put the game out of reach. Bottled up in the first half, senior running back and Texas Tech commit Maurion Horn raced 30 yards on the first play of the third quarter, and Stieber followed with a 28-yard TD pass to Ryan Fox and it was 28-7.
Stieber followed with a picture pass over the middle to leaping Spears-Jennings and it was 35-7. Later, he and Horn teamed on a 70-yard passing play.
In all, Stieber completed passes to six receivers, hitting Fox, Ramsey and Spears-Jennings twice each.
BA won't have time to celebrate. The Tigers visit archrival Union next Friday and return home on Sept. 10 to play Owasso, coached by Blankenship’s famed coaching father, Bill Blankenship.