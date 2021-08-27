High school football, Week 0: Big night for Brown as Lincoln Christian rolls past Beggs

The season-opening clash of second-ranked teams saw Class 3A Lincoln Christian down Class 2A Beggs 52-14 Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.
Senior quarterback Max Brown did plenty of damage with both his arm and his legs for the Bulldogs (1-0).
Brown completed 13-of-16 passes for 182 yards and had three touchdown tosses. He also rushed for 150 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
The Golden Demons (0-1) had some big runs early, but after that the Lincoln Christian defense was stout. Part of that effort included four fumble recoveries.
"I am so proud of my boys," Brown said. "They showed lots of toughness and kept battling. They gained confidence from each good thing they did."
Beggs scored on its first possession as it needed just three plays to cover 80 yards. Red Martel finished things off with a 54-yard touchdown run at the 8:56 mark of the first quarter.
Lincoln Christian took a 7-6 lead after a 50-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Dylan Baldridge with 8:04 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs made it 14-6 on a 1-yard plunge from Easton Rogers on fourth-and-goal with 4:46 remaining in the second period.
Lincoln Christian extended its advantage to 21-6, courtesy of a 33-yard scoring strike from Brown to Cam Dooley with 24 seconds to play in the first half.
Drew Lancaster got the opening points of the second half on a 32-yard field goal at the 7:14 mark of the third quarter.
Brown scored on a 4-yard keeper with 4:16 left in the quarter. Just under three minutes later, Brown connected with Baldridge on a 25-yard touchdown strike.
Brown then had an electrifying 36-yard touchdown run, weaving through several would-be tacklers with 9:56 remaining in the fourth period.
"I just kind of let that run flow," Brown said. "Beggs has a great team, and it means a lot to get this win. We did a good job of weathering the storm."
A ceremony to retire the jersey of Reed Martin was held before the game. Martin, a standout running back for Lincoln Christian from 2013-2016, passed away in December 2019.
Martin, who wore No. 4 for the Bulldogs, also played two seasons of college football at the University of Tulsa in 2017 and 2018.