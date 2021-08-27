High school football, Week 0: Big night for Brown as Lincoln Christian rolls past Beggs

The season-opening clash of second-ranked teams saw Class 3A Lincoln Christian down Class 2A Beggs 52-14 Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.

Senior quarterback Max Brown did plenty of damage with both his arm and his legs for the Bulldogs (1-0).

Brown completed 13-of-16 passes for 182 yards and had three touchdown tosses. He also rushed for 150 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

The Golden Demons (0-1) had some big runs early, but after that the Lincoln Christian defense was stout. Part of that effort included four fumble recoveries.

"I am so proud of my boys," Brown said. "They showed lots of toughness and kept battling. They gained confidence from each good thing they did."

Beggs scored on its first possession as it needed just three plays to cover 80 yards. Red Martel finished things off with a 54-yard touchdown run at the 8:56 mark of the first quarter.

Lincoln Christian took a 7-6 lead after a 50-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Dylan Baldridge with 8:04 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs made it 14-6 on a 1-yard plunge from Easton Rogers on fourth-and-goal with 4:46 remaining in the second period.