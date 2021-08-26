High school football, Week 0: B.T. Washington routs Southmoore 51-7

MOORE — One of Booker T. Washington’s buses on Thursday initially went to Southmoore High School before being redirected across town to Moore Schools Stadium, where Southmoore plays its home football games.
Southmoore probably wishes the Hornets had never found the right place.
and was one of five Hornets to record a rushing touchdown, leading Class 6AII No. 4-ranked Washington to a 51-7 rout of the SaberCats in the season opener for both teams.
After a sluggish start — the Hornets led only 7-0 late in the second quarter — Washington eventually rolled up 437 yards of offense. Deon McKinney Jr., Issac Covington, Ethan Washington and Isaac Fain all joined Boone in rushing for a touchdown as the Hornets rolled up 207 yards on the ground.
Boone’s top passing target was junior Micah Tease, who had four catches for 117 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown. He got 15 yards behind the Southmoore defense and nearly added a 64-yard scoring catch in the third quarter but dropped a pass from Boone. Another star, senior Gentry Williams — who is working his way back from a knee injury that cost him all but two games last season — had five catches for 38 yards for the Hornets.
Washington also harassed Southmoore’s standout quarterback, senior Noah Peters, for the entire game, neutralizing his speed. Peters had eight carries for minus-5 yards and completed only 8-of-21 passes for 34 yards with two interceptions. Southmoore had only 104 yards of offense, much of that from junior running back Markus Means, who had 13 carries for 71 yards.
Washington might have only about 40 players on the roster, but the Hornets do not lack for playmakers, as coach Jonathan Brown noted.
“We’ve got some good talent, but we’ve got to get them the ball at the right time so they can make plays,” he said. “Our numbers are down, so keeping people healthy will be the number one thing.
“I thought (Boone) had good command of the game. I thought he relaxed and let the game come to him in the beginning. But we’ve got to get the running game going better than this. It got going toward the end, but we’re going to need to run the football to win a state championship or be competitive in 6AII.”
Washington scored on its first possession, covering 43 yards in only three plays, including a 15-yard touchdown run by McKinney Jr.
With Washington clinging to that 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Southmoore’s Michael Thompson blocked a punt and the SaberCats took over at the Washington 27. Southmoore picked up one first down, but lost the ball on downs at the 13 when Peters overthrew a receiver on fourth down.
Three plays later, Tease caught a pass from Boone in stride and cruised down the sideline to put the Hornets up by two touchdowns. A punt return to the Southmoore 37 in the final minute of the half set up a 20-yard field goal by Jackson Marsh on the final play, extending the Hornets’ lead to 17-0.
“I thought the first half, we were a little tentative,” Brown said. “We had some bad mistakes. We had some bad penalties. … If we can play disciplined ball, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Washington scored on its first five possessions of the second half — on a 36-yard pass from Boone to Demitrius Prudom, a 4-yard run by Boone, a 2-yard run by Covington, a 37-yard run by Washington and an 18-yard run by Fain, the backup quarterback.
Southmoore’s only score came after Fain’s touchdown, when Kolton Bennett returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards to allow the SaberCats to avoid the shutout.
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 51, SOUTHMOORE 7
Washington 7 10 13 17 — 51
Southmoore 0 0 0 7 — 7
Washington – Deon McKinney Jr. 15 run (Jackson Marsh kick)
Washington – Micah Tease 87 pass from Lathan Boone (Marsh kick)
Washington – Marsh 20 FG
Washington – Demitrius Prudom 36 pass from Boone (Marsh kick)
Washington – Boone 4 run (run failed)
Washington – Issac Covington 2 run (Marsh kick)
Washington – Ethan Washington 37 run (Marsh kick)
Washington – Isaac Fain 18 run (Marsh kick)
Southmoore – Kolton Bennett 79 kickoff return (Bryan Guzman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Washington Southmoore
21 First Downs 6
36-207 Rushing att.-yds. 27-70
230 Passing Yards 34
15-17-0 Passes C-A-I 8-21-2
2-1 Fumbles no.-lost 0-0
6-66 Penalty no.-yds. 5-30
2-17.5 Punts-Avg. 5-21.2