High school football, Week 0: B.T. Washington routs Southmoore 51-7

Washington might have only about 40 players on the roster, but the Hornets do not lack for playmakers, as coach Jonathan Brown noted.

“We’ve got some good talent, but we’ve got to get them the ball at the right time so they can make plays,” he said. “Our numbers are down, so keeping people healthy will be the number one thing.

“I thought (Boone) had good command of the game. I thought he relaxed and let the game come to him in the beginning. But we’ve got to get the running game going better than this. It got going toward the end, but we’re going to need to run the football to win a state championship or be competitive in 6AII.”

Washington scored on its first possession, covering 43 yards in only three plays, including a 15-yard touchdown run by McKinney Jr.

With Washington clinging to that 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Southmoore’s Michael Thompson blocked a punt and the SaberCats took over at the Washington 27. Southmoore picked up one first down, but lost the ball on downs at the 13 when Peters overthrew a receiver on fourth down.