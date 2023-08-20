2023 high school football
Live telecasts
Cox Communications/Yurview
Tulsa-area games presented on Cox channel 3. Play-by-play: Mike Ziegenhorn. Analyst: Rod Thompson.
Friday, Aug. 25: Sapulpa at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1: Union at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8: Union at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22: Owasso at Union, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29: Sapulpa at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6: Dewey at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13: Bixby at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19: Booker T. Washington at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27: Jenks at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 3: To be determined.
OKC-area games presented on Cox channel 93. Play-by-play: Steve Marshall. Analyst: Deion Imade.
Friday, Aug. 25: Del City at Choctaw, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1: Westmoore at Yukon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8: Putnam City at Putnam West, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: Tuttle at Guthrie, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29: Norman at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6: Guthrie at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19: To be determined.
Friday, Nov. 3: Newcastle at Bethany, 7 p.m.
Radio
Bixby: Sports Animal 97.1.
Jenks: Blitz 1170.
Owasso: KYFM 100.1.
Sapulpa: ESPN 99.9.
Live stream
Berryhill: berryhillschools.org.
Bixby: bixbyps.org.
Booker T. Washington: nfhsnetwork.com.
Broken Arrow: arrowvision.tv.
Cascia Hall: casciahall.com/athletics.
Catoosa: nfhsnetwork.com.
Central: nfhsnetwork.com.
Claremore: YouTube.
Collinsville: varsitystream.com.
East Central: nfhsnetwork.com.
Glenpool: glenpoolwarriors.live.
Hale: nfhsnetwork.com.
Holland Hall: YouTube.
Inola: inolalonghorns.tv.
Jenks: Hudl (home games only).
Kellyville: scorestream.com.
Lincoln Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.
McLain: nfhsnetwork.com.
Metro Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.
NOAH: scorestream.com.
Owasso: owassoathletics.org.
Regent Prep: YouTube.
Rejoice Christian: nfhsnetwork.com.
Rogers: YouTube.
Sand Springs: scorestream.com.
Sapulpa: sapulpaathletics.com.
Skiatook: meridix.com.
Sperry: sperrypirates.com.
Union: unionsportsnetwork.com.
Verdigris: scorestream.com.
