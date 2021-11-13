 Skip to main content
High school football: Second-round playoff pairings
High school football: Second-round playoff pairings

  • Updated
  • 0
Stigler at Lincoln Christian (copy)

Lincoln Christian will host Sulphur in the Class 3A quarterfinals Friday.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

SECOND ROUND

All games Friday

Class 6AI

Broken Arrow (8-3) vs. Union (10-1) at Owasso

Jenks (10-1) vs. Mustang (7-4) at Putnam City

Class 6AII

Bixby (11-0) vs. Stillwater (9-2) at Langston

Sand Springs (8-3) vs. Edmond Deer Creek (9-2) at Yukon

Class 5A

Pryor (9-2) at Lawton MacArthur (10-1)

Guthrie (10-1) at McAlester (11-0)

Coweta (10-1) at Carl Albert (9-2)

McGuinness (7-4) at Collinsville (11-0)

Class 4A

Bristow (9-2) at Clinton (10-1)

Elk City (9-2) at Grove (10-1)

Wagoner (9-2) at Tuttle (11-0)

Blanchard (8-3) at Poteau (10-1)

Class 3A

Berryhill (9-2) at Heritage Hall (11-0)

Sulphur (8-3) at Lincoln Christian (11-0)

Verdigris (10-1) at Plainview (8-3)

Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at Holland Hall (10-1)

Class 2A

Community Christian (9-2) at Oklahoma Christian School (11-0)

Metro Christian (8-3) at Eufaula (10-1)

Chandler (8-3) at Marlow (11-0)

Cascia Hall (8-3) at Victory Christian (9-2)

Beggs (9-2) at Vian (10-1)

Lindsay (7-4) at Crossings Christian (9-2)

Antlers (9-2) at Rejoice Christian (10-1)

Jones (8-3) at Washington (11-0)

Class A

Tonkawa (8-2) at Fairview (11-0)

Stroud (6-5) at Morrison (8-3)

Minco (8-3) at Ringling (11-0)

Pawnee (5-5) at Mounds (10-1)

Colcord (9-2) at Pawhuska (9-2

Elmore City-Pernell (9-1) at Burns Flat-Dill City (8-3)

Woodland (9-2) at Gore (11-0)

Hooker (10-1) at Cashion (9-1)

Class B

Tipton (7-3) at Laverne (9-0)

Regent Prep (9-2) at Summit Christian (9-1)

Shattuck (8-2) at Velma-Alma (11-0)

Wetumka (7-3) at Pioneer (9-1)

Garber (10-1) at Dewar (11-0)

Caddo (9-2) at Seiling (8-3)

Keota (7-3) at Davenport (11-0)

Balko-Forgan (10-1) at Empire (10-1)

Class C

Midway (8-3) at Tyrone (9-1)

Boise City (6-5) at Timberlake (11-0)

Wesleyan Christian (8-3) at Mountain View-Gotebo (11-0)

Waynoka (9-2) at Maud (10-1)

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

