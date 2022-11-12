High school football: Second-round pairings

Below are partial, unofficial second-round pairings for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs scheduled for Nov. 18. Game times are 7 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 6AI
Jenks (9-2) at Mustang (8-2)
Broken Arrow (5-6) at Union (10-0)
Owasso (7-4) at Norman North (8-2)
Enid (6-5) at Bixby (9-1)
CLASS 6AII
B.T. Washington (7-4) at Deer Creek (9-1)
Sand Springs (7-4) at Choctaw (9-1)
Bartlesville (5-6) at Stillwater (10-0)
Ponca City (6-5) at Muskogee (9-1)
CLASS 5A
Del City (9-2) at MWC Carl Albert (9-2)
OKC McGuinness (9-1) at Coweta (11-0)
Guthrie (9-2) at Grove (11-0)
McAlester (9-2) at Piedmont (7-4)
CLASS 4A
McLain (5-5)/Hilldale (8-2) at Elk City (10-1)
Blanchard (8-3) at Cushing (11-0)
Clinton (7-3) at Poteau (9-2)
Wagoner (8-3) at Tuttle (9-2)
CLASS 3A
Cascia Hall (9-2) at Metro Christian (11-0)
Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at Verdigris (10-1)
Kingfisher (8-3) at Lincoln Christian (10-1)
Stigler (9-2) at OKC Heritage Hall (10-1)
CLASS 2A
Luther (6-4)/Okla. Christian (8-2) at Washington (11-0)
Lindsay (8-3) at OKC Millwood (10-1)
Community Christian (6-4)/Holdenville (9-1) at Jones (8-3)
Chandler (8-3) at Frederick (7-3)/Davis (9-1)
Prague (10-1) at Victory Christian (8-3)
Kiefer (10-1) at Vian (9-2)
Claremore Sequoyah (10-1) at Eufaula (10-1)
Idabel (8-3) at Beggs (7-4)
Christian Heritage (9-2) at Fairview (11-0)
Mangum (7-3)/Mooreland (5-5) at Crescent (9-1)
Wynnewood (9-2) at Hooker (7-3)/Boone-Apache (8-2)
Burns Flat-Dill City (8-2)/Walters (9-1) at Ringling (11-0)
Quapaw (10-1) at Hominy (11-0)
Woodland (7-4) at Gore (11-0)
Tonkawa (10-1) at Haskell (5-5)/Colcord (10-0)
Commerce (7-4) at Stroud (8-2)
CLASS B
Covington-Douglas (9-2) at Laverne (9-1)
Cherokee (4-6)/Hollis (7-2) at Wilson (4-6)/Seiling (9-0)
Ringwood (6-5) at Canton (4-6)/Velma-Alma (7-3)
Waurika (7-3) at Balko-Forgan (6-3)/Okla. Bible (10-0)
Quinton (8-2) at Regent Prep (10-0)
Pioneer-PV (6-4) at Dewar (10-0)
Barnsdall (7-3)/Weleetka (8-2) at Keota (8-2)
Caddo (7-3) at Yale (4-6)/Wetumka (8-1)
CLASS C
Thackerville (7-4) at Waynoka (10-0)
Geary (4-5)/Timberlake (8-1) at Maud (11-0)
Maysville (7-3)/Wilson (Henryetta) (8-1) at Tipton (10-0)
Buffalo (6-4)/Mountain View-Gotebo (6-3) at Graham-Dustin (7-3)/Wesleyan Christian (9-1)