 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football: Second-round pairings

High school football: Second-round pairings

  • Updated
  • 0
Claremore vs Coweta

Coweta’s Will Mason takes the opening kickoff back for a touchdown during the Tigers’ game Friday against Claremore at Tiger Field.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Below are partial, unofficial second-round pairings for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs scheduled for Nov. 18. Game times are 7 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 6AI

Jenks (9-2) at Mustang (8-2)

Broken Arrow (5-6) at Union (10-0)

Owasso (7-4) at Norman North (8-2)

Enid (6-5) at Bixby (9-1)

CLASS 6AII

B.T. Washington (7-4) at Deer Creek (9-1)

Sand Springs (7-4) at Choctaw (9-1)

Bartlesville (5-6) at Stillwater (10-0)

Ponca City (6-5) at Muskogee (9-1)

CLASS 5A

People are also reading…

Del City (9-2) at MWC Carl Albert (9-2)

OKC McGuinness (9-1) at Coweta (11-0)

Guthrie (9-2) at Grove (11-0)

McAlester (9-2) at Piedmont (7-4)

CLASS 4A

McLain (5-5)/Hilldale (8-2) at Elk City (10-1)

Blanchard (8-3) at Cushing (11-0)

Clinton (7-3) at Poteau (9-2)

Wagoner (8-3) at Tuttle (9-2)

CLASS 3A

Cascia Hall (9-2) at Metro Christian (11-0)

Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at Verdigris (10-1)

Kingfisher (8-3) at Lincoln Christian (10-1)

Stigler (9-2) at OKC Heritage Hall (10-1)

CLASS 2A

Luther (6-4)/Okla. Christian (8-2) at Washington (11-0)

Lindsay (8-3) at OKC Millwood (10-1)

Community Christian (6-4)/Holdenville (9-1) at Jones (8-3)

Chandler (8-3) at Frederick (7-3)/Davis (9-1)

Prague (10-1) at Victory Christian (8-3)

Kiefer (10-1) at Vian (9-2)

Claremore Sequoyah (10-1) at Eufaula (10-1)

Idabel (8-3) at Beggs (7-4)

Christian Heritage (9-2) at Fairview (11-0)

Mangum (7-3)/Mooreland (5-5) at Crescent (9-1)

Wynnewood (9-2) at Hooker (7-3)/Boone-Apache (8-2)

Burns Flat-Dill City (8-2)/Walters (9-1) at Ringling (11-0)

Quapaw (10-1) at Hominy (11-0)

Woodland (7-4) at Gore (11-0)

Tonkawa (10-1) at Haskell (5-5)/Colcord (10-0)

Commerce (7-4) at Stroud (8-2)

CLASS B

Covington-Douglas (9-2) at Laverne (9-1)

Cherokee (4-6)/Hollis (7-2) at Wilson (4-6)/Seiling (9-0)

Ringwood (6-5) at Canton (4-6)/Velma-Alma (7-3)

Waurika (7-3) at Balko-Forgan (6-3)/Okla. Bible (10-0)

Quinton (8-2) at Regent Prep (10-0)

Pioneer-PV (6-4) at Dewar (10-0)

Barnsdall (7-3)/Weleetka (8-2) at Keota (8-2)

Caddo (7-3) at Yale (4-6)/Wetumka (8-1)

CLASS C

Thackerville (7-4) at Waynoka (10-0)

Geary (4-5)/Timberlake (8-1) at Maud (11-0)

Maysville (7-3)/Wilson (Henryetta) (8-1) at Tipton (10-0)

Buffalo (6-4)/Mountain View-Gotebo (6-3) at Graham-Dustin (7-3)/Wesleyan Christian (9-1)

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert