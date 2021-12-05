 Skip to main content
High school football: Scores, schedules
High school football: Scores, schedules

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 6AI

Final

Jenks 30, Union 15

Class 6AII

Final

Bixby 63, Edmond Deer Creek 14

Class 5A

Final

Collinsville 42, McAlester 35

Class 4A

Final

Clinton 35, Tuttle 0

Class 3A

Final

Holland Hall 24, Lincoln Christian 16

Class 2A

Semifinals

Marlow 28, Eufaula 16

Washington 14, Beggs 8

Final

Saturday at UCO, 7 p.m.

Marlow (14-0) vs. Washington (14-0)

Class A

Semifinals

Cashion 35, Pawhuska 31

Ringling 13, Morrison 12

Final

Saturday at UCO, 1 p.m.

Ringling (14-0) vs. Cashion (12-1)

Class B

Semifinals

Balko-Forgan 40, Dewar 28

Laverne 44, Shattuck 12

Final

Friday at NWOSU, 7 p.m.

Laverne (12-0) vs. Balko-Forgan (13-1)

Class C

Final

Timberlake 48, Mountain View-Gotebo 36

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

