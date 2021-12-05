High school football: Scores, schedules

Class 6AI
Final
Jenks 30, Union 15
Class 6AII
Final
Bixby 63, Edmond Deer Creek 14
Class 5A
Final
Collinsville 42, McAlester 35
Class 4A
Final
Clinton 35, Tuttle 0
Class 3A
Final
Holland Hall 24, Lincoln Christian 16
Class 2A
Semifinals
Marlow 28, Eufaula 16
Washington 14, Beggs 8
Final
Saturday at UCO, 7 p.m.
Marlow (14-0) vs. Washington (14-0)
Class A
Semifinals
Cashion 35, Pawhuska 31
Ringling 13, Morrison 12
Final
Saturday at UCO, 1 p.m.
Ringling (14-0) vs. Cashion (12-1)
Class B
Semifinals
Balko-Forgan 40, Dewar 28
Laverne 44, Shattuck 12
Final
Friday at NWOSU, 7 p.m.
Laverne (12-0) vs. Balko-Forgan (13-1)
Class C
Final
Timberlake 48, Mountain View-Gotebo 36
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
