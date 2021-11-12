High school football roundup: Stillwater tops BTW, sets up rematch with Bixby

It wouldn’t be the Class 6AII playoffs without Bixby and Stillwater squaring off. Sure enough, that’s what is happening again this year.
Stillwater, ranked fifth in 6AII, stifled Booker T. Washington’s run game all night long and allowed the Hornets only 66 yards on the ground as the Pioneers coasted to a 35-26 victory at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night.
“We had a lot of things go right,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “We were able to win in a lot of areas. Got a couple turnovers, blocked a punt and an extra point, got an onside kick. Rushed the ball well and outlasted a great opponent.”
With the victory, Stillwater will take on No. 1 Bixby in the semifinals with the day of the game and site yet to be determined.
The Pioneers (9-2) — despite holding Booker T. Washington to only six first downs — watched as the Hornets struck first on Ethan Washington’s 57-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
But Stillwater left its mark in the second quarter.
Gage Gundy scored on a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second period to tie the game at 7. Booker T. Washington went ahead again on Lathan Boone’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Deon McKinney Jr. immediately after Gundy’s score, and the Hornets led 14-7.
From there, it was all Pioneers as Holden Thompson took over.
Thompson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, Gundy followed with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Heston Thompson, and Stillwater led 21-14 at halftime.
Holden Thompson picked right back up in the second half with touchdown runs of 21 and 42 yards. Thompson finished with 185 yards on 30 carries.
Boone finished with 19 completions on 26 attempts for 312 yards for the Hornets, who finish their season 8-3.
Class 5A: Coweta 42, Tahlequah 14
Fifth-ranked Coweta amassed 382 yards on offense and scored the game’s first 35 points to motor past Tahlequah.
Mason Ford hauled in the game’s first touchdown on a 28-yard pass from Gage Hamm, and Will Mason followed with a 24-yard touchdown run.
Mason then had a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, followed by Ford’s 13-yard score before halftime.
In the third quarter, Ford had a 3-yard touchdown run. Coweta finished with 218 yards on 40 carries.
Coweta’s quarterfinal opponent will be Carl Albert on Friday.
Records: Coweta 10-1; Tahlequah 7-4
Class 4A: Wagoner 37, Hilldale 35
Wagoner coach Dale Condict probably said it best after his Bulldogs (9-2) defeated Hilldale (8-3) 37-35 in the first round of the district 4A playoffs:
“I thought it was a very even match. Maybe the difference might have been a home game. We haven’t had a tough opponent like this all year,” he said.
He also had to address the performance of junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez, who he finished with 36 carries for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Rodriguez also had an even 100 yards of passing.
“He told me ‘Coach, you keep giving it to me. I’ll keep doing it.’ Then, he’s flipping around playing on the defense all night and the kick return and punt return teams," Condict said. "He’s an amazing athlete that conditions the way an athlete ought to. That’s why he can play all night.”
Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 56, Vinita 6
Top-ranked Lincoln Christian made quick work of Vinita on Friday night, piling up 438 yards of offense at Dennis Byrd Stadium. The Bulldogs also limited Vinita to 58 total yards.
Max Brown guided the Bulldogs to their first six touchdowns with one rushing touchdown and five through the air. Brown got it started with a 3-yard touchdown run, and then took to the air with TD strikes of 22, 18, 10, 14 and 29 yards with Cam Dooley, John Washington, Logan Farris, Seth Kruse, Levi Conners all catching a touchdown pass each.
In the second half, Washington had a 29-yard TD run, and Moses Fullingim accounted for an 11-yard touchdown run.
Vinita’s lone score was on Kyron Downing’s 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Brown passed for 215 yards for the Bulldogs, who were led by Easton Rogers’ 86 yards rushing.
Up next for Lincoln Christian is a quarterfinal game against Sulphur.
Records: Lincoln Christian 11-0; Vinita 6-5