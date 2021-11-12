High school football roundup: Stillwater tops BTW, sets up rematch with Bixby

“I thought it was a very even match. Maybe the difference might have been a home game. We haven’t had a tough opponent like this all year,” he said.

He also had to address the performance of junior quarterback Gabe Rodriguez, who he finished with 36 carries for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Rodriguez also had an even 100 yards of passing.

“He told me ‘Coach, you keep giving it to me. I’ll keep doing it.’ Then, he’s flipping around playing on the defense all night and the kick return and punt return teams," Condict said. "He’s an amazing athlete that conditions the way an athlete ought to. That’s why he can play all night.”

Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 56, Vinita 6

Top-ranked Lincoln Christian made quick work of Vinita on Friday night, piling up 438 yards of offense at Dennis Byrd Stadium. The Bulldogs also limited Vinita to 58 total yards.

Max Brown guided the Bulldogs to their first six touchdowns with one rushing touchdown and five through the air. Brown got it started with a 3-yard touchdown run, and then took to the air with TD strikes of 22, 18, 10, 14 and 29 yards with Cam Dooley, John Washington, Logan Farris, Seth Kruse, Levi Conners all catching a touchdown pass each.