High school football roundup: Oologah holds off Miami 22-18

Class 4A: Oologah 22, Miami 18

Miami’s Karson Jinks found Garrett Walls for a 35-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left, but it wasn’t enough for the Wardogs in district play. Oologah has now beaten Miami in eight straight years and is now 18-3 overall against the Wardogs.

Miami scored the game’s first points on two Shane Douthit field goals from 32 and 27 yards in the first quarter.

With the Wardogs up 6-0, Oologah went in front on Ashton Wright’s 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Miami, however, responded on Seth Davis’ 27-yard touchdown pass to Eric McKibben to put the Wardogs up 12-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Oologah took control on Joseph Griswold’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Moore to put the Mustangs up 15-12.

AJ Streator then scored on a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Mustangs up 22-12 with 11:51 remaining.

Wright rushed for 164 yards on 31 carries, and the Mustangs totaled 236 yards on the ground on 50 rushes.

Records: Oologah 5-3 (4-1 4A-3); Miami 5-3 (3-2)

Class 3A: Metro Christian 55, Mannford 6

Second-ranked Metro Christian continued its coast through District 3A-1 on Friday, thanks to a 397-yard performance on offense.

It started with a 21-point onslaught in the first quarter, spearheaded by Kirk Francis’ 23-yard touchdown pass to Kaeden Goodman. Then Francis spread the ball around to Mario Darrington (68 yards) and Tagg Campbell (49 yards) for two more touchdowns in the first period.

The Patriots took to the ground in the second quarter for five touchdown runs — Rhett Ruefer for 3 yards, Kendale Johnson for 54 yards, Cole Davidson for 3 yards, Campbell for 48 yards and Corley Wagner for 19 yards.

Mannford’s lone score was on Max Moore’s 18-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Francis finished with 264 yards through the air by completing 11 of 14 passes. Campbell rushed for 64 yards.

Records: Metro Christian 8-0 (5-0 3A-1); Mannford 1-7 (0-5)

Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 0

The top-ranked Bulldogs have never had problems beating Stigler, and that continued this season. And it didn’t take Lincoln Christian long to put this one away, scoring 35 points in the first quarter.

Quarterback Luke Milligan threw four touchdown passes in the first period, connecting with Seth Kruise (17 yards), John Washington (19 yards), Cam Dooley (9 yards) and Jimmy Martin (6 yards) four scores over a seven-minute span.

Also in the first quarter, Washington scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. Washington also had touchdown runs for 14 and 3 yards.

Milligan threw for 167 yards and Washington rushed for 128 yards on 16 carries.

Records: Lincoln Christian 7-1 (5-0 3A-3)

Class 2A: Vian 51, Keys 12

Head coach Gary Willis went into his old coaching stomping grounds and saw his fourth-ranked Wolverines cruise past Keys.

DeSean Mayes had 12 rushes for 301 yards and four touchdowns for Vian. Mayes rushed for touchdown runs of 2, 81, 56 and 64 yards.

Diego Ramos completed 6 of 8 passes for 67 yards and three touchdowns for Vian, including touchdown passes to Nathan Creasey and Jacob Brannick (who had two scoring grabs).

For Keys, Colton Combs threw a touchdown pass and Garret Glory rushed for a touchdown.

Records: Vian 6-2 (5-0 2A-5); Keys 0-8 (0-5)

Class 2A: Rejoice Christian 59, Nowata 0

For the first time this season, the second-ranked Eagles notched a shutout on the defensive end.

Cale Marley started the scoring for Rejoice Christian with a 71-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Marley then found Cooper Auschwitz for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Also in the first quarter, Marley connected with Bryce Revard for a 17-yard scoring pass, Marley then had a 4-yard touchdown pass to Auschwitz, a 50-yard TD run and a 55-yard TD pass to Revard.

The second quarter featured a 55-yard touchdown run by Drevin Reed for the Eagles.

The Eagles’ final scores came in the third quarter on Camden Ryan’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hendricks, and Maverick Price booted a 36-yard field goal for Rejoice Christian’s final points.

Rejoice Christian finished with 353 yards on offense, compared to Nowata’s 153. The Eagles also forced two Nowata turnovers.

Records: Rejoice Christian 8-0 (5-0 2A-8); Nowata 2-6 (1-4)