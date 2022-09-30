High school football roundup: Jenks holds off Westmoore rally in 28-22 win; Sand Springs slips past Tahlequah

Since 2003, Jenks has had few problems dispatching of Westmoore. The winning continued on Friday night — even though the Trojans had to hold on late in a 28-22 victory in district play.

The Trojans wasted no time taking the lead on Ike Owens’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Johnson early in the first quarter, and after a Westmoore field goal the Trojans continued to pad their lead throughout the first half.

Jenks (4-1, 2-0 District 6AI-1) closed out the first quarter on Owens’ 26-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Schelling to give the Trojans a 14-3 lead.

Eventually, the Trojans would lead 28-3 after Jalyn Stanford’s 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Jaiden Carroll’s 10-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Westmoore’s final 19 points were all scored in the final 3:18 of the game, capped off by Jake Blice’s 1-yard touchdown run with five seconds left.

But the Jaguars would not get any closer.

The Trojans finished with 407 yards on offense, compared to Westmoore’s 326.

Owens led the Trojans with 197 passing yards, while Carroll was Jenks’ leading rusher with 64 yards. Johnson had three catches for 89 yards.

The Jaguars fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.

Class 6A: Sand Springs 25, Tahlequah 21

Class 6AII No. 7 Sand Springs was able to rebound from last week’s loss to Muskogee with a narrow victory at Gable Field.

Tahlequah led 14-0 on Brody Younger’s 67-yard and 9-yard touchdown passes — both to Brayden Northington. And the Tigers led 21-6 on Younger’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Eli Gibson midway through the second quarter, but those would be Tahlequah’s final points.

Sand Springs cut Tahlequah’s lead to 21-13 on Easton Webb’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Brody Rutledge with 4:32 left in the second quarter. Also in the second period, Kenneth Page had a 47-yard touchdown run to pull the Sandites to within 21-19 with less than two minutes left until halftime.

The only score in the second half was on Webb’s 3-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

Sand Springs would hold on from there.

In the end, the Sandites totaled 449 yards on offense; Tahlequah had 291 yards on offense.

Records: Sand Springs 3-2 ( 1-1 6AII-1); Tahlequah 2-3 (1-1)

Class 3A: Verdigris 28, Holland Hall 6

After outlasting Central for a victory last week, Verdigris coasted against Holland Hall to remain unbeaten. The Cardinals piled up 445 yards on offense and stifled Holland Hall to the tune of 133 yards on offense for the Dutch.

Verdigris raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Reese Roller’s 5-yard touchdown run, and Caden Parnell followed with a 46-yard touchdown reception from Dylan White. Then Mason Mittasch added a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Cardinals a 21-0 edge at halftime.

Holland Hall’s lone score was on Jalen Thompson’s 40-yard from Matthew Underwood to cut Verdigris’ lead to 21-6.

Verdigris, however, had the game’s final score on Louis Carlson’s 41-yard touchdown catch from White.

Mittasch finished with 24 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown, to go along with four receptions for 50 yards. White completed 13-of-22 passes for 190 yards and two scores.

For Holland Hall, Underwood threw for 99 yards and Thompson caught seven passes for 77 yards.

Records: Verdigris 5-0 (2-0 3A-4); Holland Hall 0-5 (0-2)

Class 3A: Metro Christian 63, Perkins-Tryon 28

Kirk Francis and the third-ranked Patriots passed all over Perkins on Friday, with Francis amassing 408 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

Tagg Campbell added 94 yards and a touchdown on four carries for Metro Christian.

With the game tied at 14, Francis broke the tie on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Grimes. That was the first of three straight scores for Metro Christian, giving the Patriots control the rest of the way.

Breck Nauman led Metro Christian with seven catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Campbell, Mario Darrington, Will Bierman and Grimes each had one touchdown catch.

Records: Metro Christian 5-0 (2-0 3A-1); Perkins 3-2 (1-1)

Class 2A: Kiefer 24, Sperry 21

Kiefer remained undefeated as it beat Sperry for the first time.

The Trojans struck first on Tate Rader’s 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and he had a 21-yard scoring run later in the quarter to give Kiefer a 12-0 advantage.

Sperry responded on Brady Benham’s 12-yard touchdown run to close out the quarter with Kiefer leading 12-7.

The Trojans scored twice in the second quarter on Alston Carr’s 13-yard touchdown run and on Rader’s 28-yard TD run.

The Pirates’ Walker McCause hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Benham in the second quarter to cut Kiefer’s lead to 24-14 at halftime.

The lone touchdown in the second half was courtesy of Sperry’s McCause on a 9-yard run.

Records: Kiefer 5-0 (2-0 2A-7); Sperry 2-3 (1-1)