High school football roundup: Broken Arrow bounces back with win over Westmoore

Class 6AI: Broken Arrow 31, Westmoore 3

Eighth-ranked Broken Arrow rebounded from a road loss at Norman North last week and dispatched of Westmoore, thanks to a stifling defensive performance.

The Tigers only allowed Westmoore to gain 97 yards on offense.

Owen Jones led Broken Arrow with 124 passing yards and one touchdown. Cooper Bates rushed 12 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Kade Matthews was Broken Arrow’s leading receiver with 69 yards and a touchdown on six grabs..

The Tigers went up 7-0 on Kaydin Jones’ 12-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. Then Hunter Martens followed with a 34-yard field goal to cap the second period.

Jones’ touchdown pass was a 27-yarder to Matthews early in the third quarter, and Broken Arrow led 17-0 before Westmoore’s lone score — Jacob Wehba’s 26-yard field goal.

Bates followed with a 17-yard touchdown run and then he tacked on a 26-yard touchdown run for the final score of the game with 11:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Records: Broken Arrow 2-4 (2-1 6AI-1); Westmoore 2-4 (1-2)

Class 5A: Collinsville 63, Hale 6

Fifth-ranked Collinsville wasted little time putting the game early on, with the Cardinals’ first score on Blake Gilkey’s 9-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game. Then Jack Keith followed with a 26-yard TD carry for the Cardinals three minutes later.

Later in the first quarter, Nate Davis scored a touchdown to make it 21-0, and the Cardinals capped the first period on Davis’ 80-yard interception return for a touchdown for a 28-0 lead.

Scott Rigby scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Keith followed with a 7-yard touchdown run for a 42-0 lead.

The third quarter featured Rigby scoring on a 51-yard touchdown run, and Bryson Thomas then had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Cardinals, who claimed a 56-0 advantage.

Collinsville’s final score was on Caden Richardson’s 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Records: Collinsville 6-0 (3-0 5A-4); Hale 0-6 (0-3)

Class 4A: Miami 56, Skiatook 35

Miami’s offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage as the Wardogs pushed past Skiatook 56-35.

Miami quarterback Karson Jinks carried the ball for 250 yards and five touchdowns, and Wardog running back Hunter Nichols added 163 yards and a score as Miami racked up 468 total yards on the ground.

Skiatook running back Colton Sutton rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns, including an 88-yard fourth quarter touchdown run, but that was the only thing going for the Bulldogs as quarterback Jace White completed just two of 11 pass attempts for 43 yards and an interception.

Records: Miami 4-2 (2-1 4A-3), Skiatook 2-4 (1-2)

Class 4A: Oologah 51, Catoosa 0

Joseph Griswold passed for 53 yards and he ran for 190 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a district victory.

Griswold scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 96 yards, while Abram Jackson, Ashton Wright and Jaxson Burchett each had touchdowns on the ground.

Oologah limited Catoosa to 122 yards on offense, while the Mustangs compiled 616 yards of offense.

Records: Oologah 3-3 (2-1 4A-3); Catoosa 0-6 (0-3)

Class 3A: Bristow 15, Verdigris 14

Two weeks after narrowly getting past Central in district play, top-ranked Verdigris was upended at home against Bristow.

After a scoreless first quarter, Verdigris’ Dylan White connected with Dalton Person for an 8-yard touchdown pass to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

Bristow then tied the game at 7 on Charles Ware’s 71-yard touchdown run with 5:46 left in the second period.

In the third quarter, Verdigris went in front on Caden Parnell’s 7-yard touchdown run – set up by Mason Mittasch’s 34-yard run to get Verdigris in the red zone.

The third period ended with Verdigris up 14-7 and 278 total yards, compared to Bristow’s 179.

However, Bristow rallied in the fourth quarter, starting with a blocked punt at Verdigris’ 11-yard line. With 5:31 left, Bristow’s Darien Dansby scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, and Parker Ledbetter scored on the two-point conversion to give Bristow a 15-14 advantage.

With 32 seconds left and Verdigris inside Bristow’s 20-yard line, the Cardinals could not convert on fourth down and Bristow prevailed for its fourth straight victory.

It was also the first time Verdigris and Bristow had ever squared off.

Records: Bristow 4-2 (3-0 3A-4); Verdigris 5-1 (2-1)

Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 0

Second-ranked Lincoln Christian returned from its off week and continued its dominance in district play.

The victory over the Wildcats was the Bulldogs’ fifth in five years and Lincoln Christian is now 6-0 against Checotah.

Lincoln Christian led 35-0 before the end of the first quarter, courtesy of two John Washington touchdown runs for 1 and 23 yards. Then Luke Milligan spread the ball around and found Jimmy Martin for a 10-yard touchdown pass and then connected with Seth Kruise on touchdown passes of 10 and 13 yards for the Bulldogs.

Milligan then threw two more touchdown passes in the second quarter, which was capped by Moses Fullinghim’s 3-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs’ final score was on Joey Martin’s fumble recovery for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs churned out 475 yards on offense while limiting Checotah to 97 yards.

Milligan passed for 298 yards and five touchdowns, and Washington and Fullinghim combined for 113 yards on 10 carries.

Kruise finished with seven receptions for 99 yards for the Bulldogs.

Records: Lincoln Christian 5-1 (2-0 3A-3); Checotah 2-5 (0-3)

Class 3A: Metro Christian 35, McLoud 0

Third-ranked Metro Christian remained unbeaten with Kirk Francis leading the way with five touchdown passes for the Patriots. Francis completed 15 of 24 passes for 223 yards.

Francis’ first touchdown pass was to Kendale Johnson for 20 yards in the first quarter, and he later found Breck Nauman for a 31-yard score.

Francis’ final three touchdowns found Mario Darrington (25 yards), Nauman (36 yards) and Seth McCoy (25 yards).

Johnson had six rushes for 107 yards, while Naman led with four catches for 77 yards.

Records: Metro Christian 6-0 (3-0 3A-1); McLoud 3-3 (1-2)