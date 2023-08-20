6AI
|1. Bixby
|2. Union
|3. Owasso
|4. Jenks
|5. Mustang
|6. Broken Arrow
|7. Edmond Santa Fe
|8. Norman North
|9. Westmoore
|10. Norman
6AII
|1. Muskogee
|2. Stillwater
|3. Choctaw
|4. Edmond Deer Creek
|5. B.T. Washington
|6. Sand Springs
|7. Ponca City
|8. Bartlesville
|9. Lawton
|10. Putnam City
5A
|1. MWC Carl Albert
|2. McAlester
|3. OKC McGuinness
|4. Guthrie
|5. Del City
|6. Bishop Kelley
|7. Claremore
|8. Coweta
|9. El Reno
|10. Grove
4A
|1. Wagoner
|2. Tuttle
|3. Poteau
|4. Blanchard
|5. Newcastle
|6. Weatherford
|7. Clinton
|8. Elk City
|9. Cushing
|10. Broken Bow
3A
|1. OKC Heritage Hall
|2. Lincoln Christian
|3. Metro Christian
|4. Perkins-Tryon
|5. Holland Hall
|6. Verdigris
|7. Stigler
|8. Bristow
|9. Marlow
|10. Cascia Hall
Breaking down 3A: Lincoln Christian, Metro Christian are contenders but everyone chasing OKC Heritage Hall
2A
|1. OKC Millwood
|2. Washington
|3. Beggs
|4. Victory Christian
|5. Jones
|6. Chandler
|7. Rejoice Christian
|8. Vian
|9. Prague
|10. Kiefer
A
|1. Fairview
|2. Stroud
|3. Hominy
|4. Colcord
|5. Woodland
|6. Ringling
|7. Tonkawa
|8. Minco
|9. Hooker
|10. Cashion
B
|1. Regent Prep
|2. Laverne
|3. Seiling
|4. Dewar
|5. Velma-Alma
|6. Okla. Bible
|7. Weleetka
|8. Covington-Douglas
|9. Hollis
|10. Shattuck
C
|1. Timberlake
|2. Tipton
|3. Waynoka
|4. Wesleyan Christian
|5. Mt. View-Gotebo
|6. Wilson
|7. Maud
|8. Maysville
|9. Buffalo
|10. Thackerville
