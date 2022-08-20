 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

High School Football Preview rankings

Jenks vs. Union (copy)

Jenks celebrates with the Class 6AI gold ball after defeating Union in the title game last year.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

CLASS 6AI

1. Jenks

2. Union

3. Bixby

4. Owasso

5. Mustang

6. Broken Arrow

7. Edmond Santa Fe

8. Norman North

9. Norman

10. Moore

CLASS 6AII

1. B.T. Washington

2. Stillwater

3. Choctaw

4. Deer Creek

5. Sand Springs

6. Putnam North

7. Lawton

8. Ponca City

9. Muskogee

10. Tahlequah

CLASS 5A

1. McAlester

2. Carl Albert

3. McGuinness

4. Collinsville

5. Del City

6. Coweta

7. Lawton MacArthur

8. Guthrie

9. Sapulpa

10. Bishop Kelley

CLASS 4A

1. Tuttle

2. Clinton

3. Wagoner

4. Cushing

5. Poteau

6. Blanchard

7. Weatherford

8. Elk City

9. Hilldale

10. Oologah

CLASS 3A

1. Verdigris

2. Lincoln Christian

3. Heritage Hall

4. Metro Christian

5. Holland Hall

6. Seminole

7. Cascia Hall

8. Bristow

9. Plainview

10. Pauls Valley

CLASS 2A

1. Washington

2. Beggs

3. Vian

4. Crossings Christian

5. Eufaula

6. Victory Christian

7. Rejoice Christian

8. Okla. Christian School

9. Pawhuska

10. Millwood

CLASS A

1. Cashion

2. Ringling

3. Gore

4. Fairview

5. Tonkawa

6. Woodland

7. Hinton

8. Colcord

9. Stroud

10. Mangum

CLASS B

1. Laverne

2. Shattuck

3. Pioneer

4. Seiling

5. Davenport

6. Regent Prep

7. Dewar

8. Balko-Forgan

9. Velma-Alma

10. Garber

CLASS C

1. Timberlake

2. Tipton

3. Tyrone

4. Waynoka

5. Mt. View-Gotebo

6. Maud

7. Thackerville

8. Buffalo

9. Wesleyan Christian

10. Maysville

—BARRY LEWIS AND DEAN RUHL, TULSA WORLD

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

