High School Football Preview rankings

CLASS 6AI
1. Jenks
2. Union
3. Bixby
4. Owasso
5. Mustang
6. Broken Arrow
7. Edmond Santa Fe
8. Norman North
9. Norman
10. Moore
CLASS 6AII
1. B.T. Washington
2. Stillwater
3. Choctaw
4. Deer Creek
5. Sand Springs
6. Putnam North
7. Lawton
People are also reading…
8. Ponca City
9. Muskogee
10. Tahlequah
CLASS 5A
1. McAlester
2. Carl Albert
3. McGuinness
4. Collinsville
5. Del City
6. Coweta
7. Lawton MacArthur
8. Guthrie
9. Sapulpa
10. Bishop Kelley
CLASS 4A
1. Tuttle
2. Clinton
3. Wagoner
4. Cushing
5. Poteau
6. Blanchard
7. Weatherford
8. Elk City
9. Hilldale
10. Oologah
CLASS 3A
1. Verdigris
2. Lincoln Christian
3. Heritage Hall
4. Metro Christian
5. Holland Hall
6. Seminole
7. Cascia Hall
8. Bristow
9. Plainview
10. Pauls Valley
CLASS 2A
1. Washington
2. Beggs
3. Vian
4. Crossings Christian
5. Eufaula
6. Victory Christian
7. Rejoice Christian
8. Okla. Christian School
9. Pawhuska
10. Millwood
CLASS A
1. Cashion
2. Ringling
3. Gore
4. Fairview
5. Tonkawa
6. Woodland
7. Hinton
8. Colcord
9. Stroud
10. Mangum
CLASS B
1. Laverne
2. Shattuck
3. Pioneer
4. Seiling
5. Davenport
6. Regent Prep
7. Dewar
8. Balko-Forgan
9. Velma-Alma
10. Garber
CLASS C
1. Timberlake
2. Tipton
3. Tyrone
4. Waynoka
5. Mt. View-Gotebo
6. Maud
7. Thackerville
8. Buffalo
9. Wesleyan Christian
10. Maysville
—BARRY LEWIS AND DEAN RUHL, TULSA WORLD