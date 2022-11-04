 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football: First-round playoff pairings

  • 0
Jenks vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder (right) tries to get past Jenks’ Cooper Crissup during their game Thursday. Bixby will have a first-round bye while Jenks will host Edmond North next Friday.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

Below are unofficial first-round pairings for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs for Nov. 11. Official pairings will be released Saturday.

CLASS 6AI

Edmond North (3-7) at Jenks (8-2)

Norman (3-7) at Broken Arrow (4-6)

Westmoore (3-7) at Owasso (6-4)

Enid (5-5) at Edmond Memorial (4-6)

Byes: Bixby (9-1), Norman North (8-2), Union (10-0), Mustang (8-2)

Video courtesy of FOX23

CLASS 6AII

Putnam North (2-8) at B.T. Washington (6-4)

Putnam City (4-6) at Sand Springs (6-4)

People are also reading…

Bartlesville (4-6) at Lawton (7-3)

Tahlequah (3-7) at Ponca City (5-5)

Byes: Stillwater (10-0), Muskogee (9-1), Choctaw (9-1), Deer Creek (9-1)

CLASS 5A

Lawton MacArthur (6-4) at MWC Carl Albert (8-2)

El Reno (5-5) at OKC McGuinness (8-1)

Guthrie (8-2) at Elgin (8-2)

Piedmont (8-4) at Midwest City (8-2)

Claremore (5-5) at Coweta (10-0)

Bishop Kelley (5-5) at Del City (8-2)

McAlester (8-2) at Collinsville (9-1)

Sapulpa (7-3) at Grove (10-0)

CLASS 4A

Newcastle (7-3) at Elk City (9-1)

Weatherford (5-4) at Blanchard (7-3)

Bethany (9-1) at Clinton (6-3)

Chickasha (7-3) at Tuttle (8-2)

4A-4 No. 4 at Cushing (10-0)

4A-4 No. 3 at Wagoner (7-3)

McLain (5-5) at 4A-4 No. 2

Miami (6-4) at 4A-4 No. 1

Note: 4A-4 slots pending Ada at Broken Bow on Saturday.

CLASS 3A

Pauls Valley (6-4) at Metro Christian (10-0)

Marlow (7-3) at Perkins-Tryon (8-2)

Kingfisher (7-3) at Lone Grove (8-2)

Anadarko (4-6) at Heritage Hall (9-1)

Bristow (6-4) at Lincoln Christian (9-1)

Holland Hall (5-5) at Stigler (8-2)

Muldrow (8-2) at Cascia Hall (8-2)

Berryhill (5-4) at Verdigris (9-1)

CLASS 2A

Atoka (5-5) at Washington (10-0)

Kingston (5-5) at Lindsay (7-3)

Community Christian (6-4) at Holdenville (9-1)

Frederick (7-3) at Davis (9-1)

Pawhuska (6-4) at Victory Christian (7-3)

Vinita (8-2) at Kiefer (9-1)

Sperry (6-4) at Claremore Sequoyah (9-1)

Beggs (6-4) at Rejoice Christian (10-0)

CLASS A

Snyder (4-6) at Fairview (10-0)

Mangum (7-3) at Mooreland (5-5)

Hooker (7-3) at Walters (9-1)

Burns Flat-Dill City (8-2) at Boone-Apache (8-2)

Dibble (5-5) at Crescent (8-1)

Stratford (8-2) at Christian Heritage (8-2)

Minco (8-2) at Wynnewood (8-2)

Cashion (4-6) at Ringling (10-0)

Allen (6-4) at Hominy (10-0)

Woodland (6-4) at Hartshorne (7-3)

Mounds (5-5) at Tonkawa (9-1)

Chelsea (7-3) at Stroud (7-2)

Haskell (5-5) at Colcord (10-0)

Central (Sallisaw) (6-3) at Quapaw (9-1)

Commerce (6-4) at Pocola (6-4)

Fairland (6-4) at Gore (10-0)

CLASS B

PC-Hunter (4-6) at Laverne (8-1)

Cherokee (4-6) at Hollis (7-2)

Turpin (8-2) at Ringwood (5-5)

Balko-Forgan (6-3) at Okla. Bible (10-0)

Summit Christian (3-7) at Regent Prep (9-0)

Davenport (6-4) at Pioneer-PV (5-4)

Barnsdall (7-3) at Weleetka (8-2)

Yale (4-6) at Wetumka (8-1)

Gans (2-7) at Dewar (9-0)

Cyril (5-5) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)

Canton (4-6) at Velma-Alma (7-3)

Wilson (4-6) at Seiling (9-0)

SW Covenant (5-4) at Waurika (6-3)

Welch (8-1) or Arkoma (4-4) at Quinton (7-2)

Caddo (6-3) at Welch (8-1) or Arkoma (4-4)

Webbers Falls (6-4) at Keota (7-2)

CLASS C

Ryan (7-3) at Waynoka (9-0)

Geary (4-5) at Timberlake (8-1)

Buffalo (6-4) at Mountain View-Gotebo (6-3)

Medford (5-4) at Tipton (9-0)

Graham-Dustin (7-3) at Wesleyan Christian (9-1)

Maysville (7-3) at Wilson (Henryetta) (8-1)

Coyle (6-4) at Thackerville (6-4)

Copan (4-5) or Oaks (5-4) at Maud (10-0)

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See the Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert