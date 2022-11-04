High school football: First-round playoff pairings

FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
Below are unofficial first-round pairings for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs for Nov. 11. Official pairings will be released Saturday.
CLASS 6AI
Edmond North (3-7) at Jenks (8-2)
Norman (3-7) at Broken Arrow (4-6)
Westmoore (3-7) at Owasso (6-4)
Enid (5-5) at Edmond Memorial (4-6)
Byes: Bixby (9-1), Norman North (8-2), Union (10-0), Mustang (8-2)
CLASS 6AII
Putnam North (2-8) at B.T. Washington (6-4)
Putnam City (4-6) at Sand Springs (6-4)
Bartlesville (4-6) at Lawton (7-3)
Tahlequah (3-7) at Ponca City (5-5)
Byes: Stillwater (10-0), Muskogee (9-1), Choctaw (9-1), Deer Creek (9-1)
CLASS 5A
Lawton MacArthur (6-4) at MWC Carl Albert (8-2)
El Reno (5-5) at OKC McGuinness (8-1)
Guthrie (8-2) at Elgin (8-2)
Piedmont (8-4) at Midwest City (8-2)
Claremore (5-5) at Coweta (10-0)
Bishop Kelley (5-5) at Del City (8-2)
McAlester (8-2) at Collinsville (9-1)
Sapulpa (7-3) at Grove (10-0)
CLASS 4A
Newcastle (7-3) at Elk City (9-1)
Weatherford (5-4) at Blanchard (7-3)
Bethany (9-1) at Clinton (6-3)
Chickasha (7-3) at Tuttle (8-2)
4A-4 No. 4 at Cushing (10-0)
4A-4 No. 3 at Wagoner (7-3)
McLain (5-5) at 4A-4 No. 2
Miami (6-4) at 4A-4 No. 1
Note: 4A-4 slots pending Ada at Broken Bow on Saturday.
CLASS 3A
Pauls Valley (6-4) at Metro Christian (10-0)
Marlow (7-3) at Perkins-Tryon (8-2)
Kingfisher (7-3) at Lone Grove (8-2)
Anadarko (4-6) at Heritage Hall (9-1)
Bristow (6-4) at Lincoln Christian (9-1)
Holland Hall (5-5) at Stigler (8-2)
Muldrow (8-2) at Cascia Hall (8-2)
Berryhill (5-4) at Verdigris (9-1)
CLASS 2A
Atoka (5-5) at Washington (10-0)
Kingston (5-5) at Lindsay (7-3)
Community Christian (6-4) at Holdenville (9-1)
Frederick (7-3) at Davis (9-1)
Pawhuska (6-4) at Victory Christian (7-3)
Vinita (8-2) at Kiefer (9-1)
Sperry (6-4) at Claremore Sequoyah (9-1)
Beggs (6-4) at Rejoice Christian (10-0)
CLASS A
Snyder (4-6) at Fairview (10-0)
Mangum (7-3) at Mooreland (5-5)
Hooker (7-3) at Walters (9-1)
Burns Flat-Dill City (8-2) at Boone-Apache (8-2)
Dibble (5-5) at Crescent (8-1)
Stratford (8-2) at Christian Heritage (8-2)
Minco (8-2) at Wynnewood (8-2)
Cashion (4-6) at Ringling (10-0)
Allen (6-4) at Hominy (10-0)
Woodland (6-4) at Hartshorne (7-3)
Mounds (5-5) at Tonkawa (9-1)
Chelsea (7-3) at Stroud (7-2)
Haskell (5-5) at Colcord (10-0)
Central (Sallisaw) (6-3) at Quapaw (9-1)
Commerce (6-4) at Pocola (6-4)
Fairland (6-4) at Gore (10-0)
CLASS B
PC-Hunter (4-6) at Laverne (8-1)
Cherokee (4-6) at Hollis (7-2)
Turpin (8-2) at Ringwood (5-5)
Balko-Forgan (6-3) at Okla. Bible (10-0)
Summit Christian (3-7) at Regent Prep (9-0)
Davenport (6-4) at Pioneer-PV (5-4)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Weleetka (8-2)
Yale (4-6) at Wetumka (8-1)
Gans (2-7) at Dewar (9-0)
Cyril (5-5) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)
Canton (4-6) at Velma-Alma (7-3)
Wilson (4-6) at Seiling (9-0)
SW Covenant (5-4) at Waurika (6-3)
Welch (8-1) or Arkoma (4-4) at Quinton (7-2)
Caddo (6-3) at Welch (8-1) or Arkoma (4-4)
Webbers Falls (6-4) at Keota (7-2)
CLASS C
Ryan (7-3) at Waynoka (9-0)
Geary (4-5) at Timberlake (8-1)
Buffalo (6-4) at Mountain View-Gotebo (6-3)
Medford (5-4) at Tipton (9-0)
Graham-Dustin (7-3) at Wesleyan Christian (9-1)
Maysville (7-3) at Wilson (Henryetta) (8-1)
Coyle (6-4) at Thackerville (6-4)
Copan (4-5) or Oaks (5-4) at Maud (10-0)