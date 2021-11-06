 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football first-round playoff pairings
0 Comments

High school football first-round playoff pairings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Owasso vs. Broken Arrow (copy)

Broken Arrow's Nathaniel Jones is tackled by Owasso's Austin Rech (left), Michael Jamerson and Jake Clifton in their Week 2 game. The teams will meet again in the first round of the playoffs next Friday, Nov. 12.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Unofficial first-round football playoff pairings. The OSSAA will release the official pairings Saturday. All games are scheduled Friday, Nov. 12.

Class 6AI

Norman North at Jenks

Edmond Santa Fe at Mustang

Yukon at Union

Owasso at Broken Arrow

Class 6AII

Sand Springs at Del City

Deer Creek at Choctaw

Putnam North at Bixby

Booker T. Washington at Stillwater

Class 5A

Piedmont at Lawton MacArthur

Bishop Kelley at Pryor

Sapulpa at McAlester

Noble at Guthrie

El Reno at Carl Albert

Tahlequah at Coweta

Shawnee at Collinsville

Bishop McGuinness at Ardmore

Class 4A

Harrah at Clinton

Bristow at Broken Bow

Fort Gibson at Grove

Elk City at Cushing

Newcastle at Tuttle

Hilldale at Wagoner

Catoosa at Poteau

Blanchard at Bethany

Class 3A

Pauls Valley at Heritage Hall

Stigler at Berryhill

Vinita at Lincoln Christian

Anadarko at Sulphur

Kingfisher at Plainview

Verdigris at Seminole

Checotah at Holland Hall

Lone Grove at Perkins-Tryon

Class 2A

Prague at Oklahoma Christian School

Davis at Community Christian

Keys at Eufaula

Metro Christian at Sperry

Purcell at Marlow

Perry at Chandler

Adair at Beggs-Victory Christian winner

Hugo at Cascia Hall

Atoka at Vian

Sequoyah Claremore at Beggs-Victory Christian loser

Alva at Crossings Christian

Bethel at Lindsay

Kiefer at Rejoice Christian

Pocola at Antlers

Comanche at Washington

Jones at Luther

Class A

Walters at Fairview

Wayne at Tonkawa

Oklahoma Union at Morrison

Stroud at Warner

Hinton at Ringling

Mooreland at Minco

Porter at Mounds

Pawnee at Commerce

Hominy at Pawhuska

Colcord at Okemah

Burns Flat-Dill City at Mangum

Oklahoma Christian Academy at Elmore City-Pernell

Wewoka at Gore

Quapaw at Woodland

Dibble at Cashion

Apache at Hooker

Class B

Cherokee at Laverne

Southwest Covenant at Tipton

Quinton at Summit Christian

Covington-Douglas at Regent Prep

Cyril at Velma-Alma

Shattuck at Pond Creek-Hunter

Drumright at Pioneer

Arkoma at Wetumka

Cave Springs at Dewar

Foyil at Garber

Seiling at Ringwood

Snyder at Caddo

Yale at Davenport

Weleetka at Keota

Strother at Empire

Okeene at Balko-Forgan

Class C

Thackerville at Tyrone

Bluejacket at Midway

Oaks at Timberlake

Boise City at Maysville

Sharon-Mutual at Mountain View-Gotebo

Sasakwa at Wesleyan Christian

Welch at Maud

Temple at Waynoka

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News