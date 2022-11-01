High school football district playoff scenarios at a glance

Note: Top six teams in 6A districts and top four teams in other districts qualify for playoffs.

6AI-1

Bixby (9-0, 6-0) finishes first with a win over Jenks (7-2, 5-1) or if Norman North (7-2, 5-1) defeats Enid (5-4, 3-3). Norman North finishes second unless it falls to third with a loss to Enid and a Jenks win. Broken Arrow (3-6, 3-3) finishes fourth with a win over Moore (4-5, 1-5). Enid finishes fourth with a win over Norman North and a Broken Arrow loss, otherwise Enid will be fifth. Westmoore (2-7, 1-5) finishes sixth unless it loses to Southmoore (1-8, 0-6) and Moore wins. Moore finishes sixth with a win and Westmoore loss.

6AI-2

Union (9-0, 6-0) is the champion and Mustang (7-2, 5-1) is the runner-up. Owasso (5-4, 4-2, plus-25) finishes third with a win over Norman (3-6, 3-3, minus-14). Owasso, Edmond Memorial (4-5, 3-3, plus-11), Norman and Edmond North (3-6, 3-3, minus-21) have qualified for the playoffs and can finish anywhere from third to sixth. Memorial hosts Mustang and North hosts Union.

6AII-1

Stillwater (9-0, 6-0) at Muskogee (9-0, 6-0) decides first and second. B.T. Washington (5-4, 4-2) is third and Sand Springs (5-4, 3-3) is fourth. Tahlequah (3-6, 2-5) at Bartlesville (3-6, 2-5) decides fifth and sixth.

6AII-2

Choctaw (8-1, 6-0, plus-87) clinches the title with win over Ponca City (5-4, 5-1, plus-44) or a Deer Creek (8-1, 5-1, plus-63) win over Putnam North (2-7, 2-4) unless Deer Creek's win and Choctaw's loss produce a combined marginal points swing of 25 points -- that would result in Deer Creek winning the title. Ponca City wins the district with a win and Deer Creek loss. Lawton (6-3, 3-3) finishes fourth. Putnam North (2-7, 2-4, minus-30) also qualifies for the playoffs. Putnam City (3-6, 2-4, minus-15) qualifies unless it loses to Northwest Classen (2-7, 1-5, minus-60), which gets the berth with a win over Putnam City and a Putnam North win at Deer Creek.

5A-1

Midwest City (7-2, 6-0) at Elgin (8-1, 5-1) decides first and second. El Reno (4-5, 4-2) is third. Lawton MacArthur (5-4, 3-3) at Noble (5-4, 3-3) decides fourth.

5A-2

Carl Albert is the champion and McGuinness is the runner-up. Guthrie (7-2, 3-2) is third unless it loses to winless Shawnee and Piedmont (6-3, 3-2) beats Carl Albert. Otherwise, Piedmont is fourth.

5A-3

Coweta (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Del City (7-2, 4-2, plus-58) and Sapulpa (6-3, 4-2, plus-15) also have qualified for the playoffs. McAlester (7-2, 4-2, plus-30) qualifies with a win over Glenpool (5-4, 3-3). Glenpool qualifies with a win plus wins by Del City over Durant (2-7, 2-4) and Sapulpa over East Central (1-8, 0-6).

5A-4

Grove (9-0, 6-0), Bishop Kelley (5-4, 5-1), Collinsville (8-1, 5-1) and Claremore (5-4, 3-3) have qualified for the playoffs. Claremore is fourth. Grove wins the title with a win or Collinsville win. Collinsville finishes second with a win or if it and Kelley lose. Kelley wins the the district with a win and Collinsville loss.

4A-1

Elk City (8-1, 5-0) is first, Weatherford (5-4, 4-2) is second and Clinton (5-4, 3-2) is third. Chickasha (5-3, 3-2) at Cache (3-6, 2-3) decides fourth.

4A-2

Bethany (8-1, 5-1, plus-63). Tuttle (7-2, 5-1, plus-56), Blanchard (6-3, 5-1, plus-53) and Newcastle (7-2, 4-2, plus-38) have qualified for the playoffs. Bethany plays at Newcastle, Tuttle hosts Classen SAS (2-7, 1-5) and Blanchard hosts Tecumseh (5-4, 3-3).

4A-3

Cushing (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Wagoner (6-3, 5-1) finishes second unless it loses at Miami (6-3, 4-2, plus-27) and Oologah (5-4, 4-2, plus-19) loses to McLain (4-5, 3-3, plus-5). Wagoner has qualified for the playoffs and can't finish below third. Miami, Oologah and McLain are battling for the last two playoff berths. McLain visits Oologah.

4A-4

Hilldale (7-2, 5-1, plus-53), Poteau (7-2, 5-1, plus-49), Broken Bow (7-2, 5-1, plus-45) and Ada (6-3, 4-2, plus-37) have qualified for the playoffs. Hilldale hosts winless Fort Gibson, Ada visits Broken Bow and Stilwell (5-4, 3-3, minus-19) visits Poteau. Hilldale's loss is to Poteau, Poteau's loss is to Broken Bow and Broken Bow's loss is to Hilldale.

3A-1

Metro Christian (9-0, 6-0) is the champion and Perkins-Tryon (7-2, 5-1) is runner-up. Kingfisher (6-3, 4-2) at Anadarko (4-5, 4-2) decides third and fourth.

3A-2

Heritage Hall (8-1, 6-0) at Marlow (7-2, 5-1) decides first and second. Pauls Valley (6-3, 4-2) has qualified and hosts Lone Grove (7-2, 4-2) with the winner finishing third. Plainview (5-4, 3-3) hosts Sulphur (3-5, 2-4) and finishes fourth with a win and a Lone Grove loss.

3A-3

Lincoln Christian (8-1, 5-0) is the champion. Muldrow (8-2, 4-2, plus-31), Stigler (7-2, 3-2, plus-22) and Berryhill (4-4, 3-2, plus-15) also have qualified. Muldrow's regular season is over, Stigler plays at Checotah (3-6, 1-4) and Berryhill visits Seminole (3-6, 1-4).

3A-4

Verdigris (8-1, 5-1) captures the district with a win over winless Inola. Cascia Hall (7-2, 5-1) hosts Dewey (2-7, 2-4) and finishes at least second. Holland Hall (4-5, 4-2, plus-38), Bristow (5-4, 4-2, plus-2) and Jay (4-5, 3-3, plus-8) are battling for the final two playoff berths. Holland Hall visits Jay and Bristow hosts Central (5-4, 2-4).

2A-1

Millwood (8-1, 6-0) is the champion and Oklahoma Christian School (7-2, 5-1) is the runner-up. Hennessey (6-3, 4-2) at Newkirk (5-4, 4-2) decides third and fourth.

2A-2

Jones (6-3, 6-0) finishes first. Luther (6-3, 5-1, plus-60), Chandler (6-3, 4-2, plus-35) and Crossings Christian (7-2, 4-2, plus-30) all have qualified. Chandler plays at Luther and Crossings Christian hosts Kellyville (3-6, 1-4).

2A-3

Washington (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Frederick (7-2, 5-1, plus-46), Lindsay (6-3, 4-2, plus-33) and Community Christian (5-4, 4-2), plus-24) have qualified. Frederick visits Community Christian and Lindsay is at Crooked Oak (2-6, 1-5).

2A-4

Davis (8-1, 6-0) is the champion, Holdenville (8-1, 5-1) is the runner-up and Kingston (4-5, 4-2) is third. Atoka (4-5, 3-3) plays at Coalgate (2-7, 2-4) for the fourth playoff berth.

2A-5

Vian (7-2, 6-0) is the champion, Prague (8-1, 5-1) is second and Warner (7-2 4-2) is third. Henryetta (4-5, 3-3) clinches fourth with a win over winless Keys or an Okemah (4-5, 3-3) loss at Prague.

2A-6

Idabel (7-2, 6-0) at Eufaula (8-1, 6-0) decides first and second. Hugo (6-3, 4-2, plus-21), Valliant (3-5, 3-3, 0) and Spiro (5-4, 3-3, minus-21) are vying for the last three playoff berths. Hugo plays at Valliant and Spiro visits winless Wilburton.

2A-7

Kiefer (9-0, 6-0, plus-72), Victory Christian (6-3, 5-1, plus-60), Beggs (6-3, 5-1, plus-43) and Sperry (5-4, 4-2, plus-36) all have qualified. Victory visits Kiefer and Beggs hosts Sperry.

2A-8

Rejoice Christian (9-0, 6-0) is the champion and Claremore Sequoyah (8-1, 5-3) is runner-up. Pawhuska (6-3, 4-2) has qualified. Vinita (7-2, 4-2) clinches a playoff berth with a win at Salina (5-4, 3-3) or a Pawhuska loss against visiting Rejoice. Salina qualifies with a win plus a Pawhuska win.

A-1

Fairview (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Mooreland (4-5, 4-2, plus-39), Burns Flat-Dill City (7-2, 4-2, plus-21), Hooker (6-3, 4-2, plus-16) and Texhoma-Goodwell (5-4, 3-3), plus-14) are battling for the final three playoff berths.

A-2

Boone-Apache (7-2, 6-0) is the champion and Walters (8-1, 5-1) is the runner-up. Snyder (4-5, 4-2) at Mangum (6-3, 4-2) decides third and fourth.

A-3

Crescent (7-1, 3-1, plus-20) is the champion with a win at Cashion (4-5, 2-2). Christian Heritage (8-2, 4-1) is the champion with a Cashion win. Minco (7-2, 3-2, plus-24) also has qualified and finishes second if Cashion wins by 10 points or less.

A-4

Ringling (9-0, 6-0) hosts Stratford (8-1, 5-1). Ringling captures the title with a win. Stratford is the champion with a win of at least 12 points or any win if Wynnewood (7-2, 5-1) loses at Wayne (3-6, 2-4). Rush Springs (2-7, 2-4) at Dibble (4-5, 3-3) decides the fourth playoff berth. Dibble is in with a win or Wynnewood win, but Rush Springs qualifies with a win and a Wayne loss.

A-5

Hominy (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Woodland (6-3, 5-1) at Tonkawa (8-1, 5-1) decides second and third. Chelsea (6-3, 3-3) is fourth.

A-6

Stroud (6-2, 5-0) is the champion. Hartshorne (6-3, 4-1, plus-45) also has qualified. Allen (6-3, 3-2, plus-9), Liberty (5-4, 3-2, plus-7) and Mounds (4-5, 2-3) are battling for the final two berths. Liberty hosts Hartshorne and Mounds visits Allen.

A-7

Colcord (9-0, 6-0) is the champion, Quapaw (8-1, 5-1) is the runner-up and Commerce (5-4, 4-2) is third. Fairland (5-4, 3-3) at Ketchum (5-4, 3-3) decides fourth.

A-8

Gore (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Pocola (6-4, 4-2, plus-43) has qualified. Panama (5-4, 3-2, plus-15) can finish second with a win over Haskell (4-5, 2-3, mnus-3), but could miss the playoffs with a loss. Sallisaw Central (5-3, 3-2, plus-10) qualifies with a win at winless Canadian.

B-1

Laverne (7-1, 3-0, plus-45), Turpin (8-1, 2-1, plus-15), Balko/Forgan (6-2, 2-1, plus-4) and Hollis (6-2, 1-2, minus-4) have all qualified, but none of the places have been determined. Balko-Forgan visits Laverne and Turpin is at Hollis.

B-2

Oklahoma Bible (9-0, 4-0) is the champion. Ringwood (4-5, 3-1, plus-30), Cherokee (4-5, 3-1, plus-11) and Pond Creek-Hunter (4-5, 2-2, minus-4) have qualified. Cherokee visits Ringwood and PCH is at OBA.

B-3

Seiling (8-1, 4-0, plus-60), Covington-Douglas (7-2, 3-1, plus-30) and SW Covenant (5-3, 3-1) have qualified. Canton (4-5, 1-3, minus-17) and Okeene (4-5, 1-3, minus-30) are vying for the fourth slot. None of the places are determined. Seiling visits SW Covenant, Covington-Douglas is at Okeene and Canton is at Waukomis (3-6, 0-4).

B-4

Velma-Alma (6-3, 4-0) is the champion. Cyril (5-4, 3-1) at Waurika (5-3, 3-1) decides second and third. Marlow Central (3-6, 1-3) at Wilson (3-6, 1-3) decides fourth place.

B-5

Dewar (8-0, 3-0, plus-45), Caddo (6-2, 2-1, plus-15), Quinton (6-2, 2-1, plus-15) and Webbers Falls (6-3, 1-2, minus-15) have qualified, but no places are determined. Caddo visits Dewar and Quinton visits Webbers Falls.

B-6

Keota (7-2, 4-0) is the champion. Welch (8-1, 3-1, plus-30), Arkoma (4-4, 3-1, plus-30) and Gans (2-7, 2-2, 0) have qualified. Welch at Arkoma decides second place.

B-7

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (5-3, 4-0) at Regent Prep (8-0, 4-0) decides first and second. Yale (4-5, 2-2) at Barnsdall (6-3, 3-2) determines third and fourth.

B-8

Wetumka (7-1, 3-0) at Weleetka (8-1, 3-0) decides first and second. Davenport (5-4, 1-2, minus-15) finishes third with a win at Depew (2-7, 0-3, minus-45). Summit Christian (3-7, 1-3, minus-30) will likely finish fourth.

C-1

Waynoka (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Timberlake (8-1, 5-1, plus-63), Medford (5-4, 4-2, plus-21) and Buffalo (5-4, 4-2, plus-17) have qualified. Timberlake plays at Medford and Buffalo visits winless DC-Lamont.

C-2

Tipton (9-0, 6-0) is the champion and Mountain View-Gotebo (5-3, 4-1) is runner-up. Geary (4-5, 3-2, plus-15), Corn Bible (4-5, 2-3, minus-21) and Ryan (6-3, 2-3, minus-22) are battling for the last two slots. Corn Bible at Geary is likely a must-win for each team as Ryan hosts winless Bray-Doyle.

C-3

Wesleyan Christian (8-1, 5-0, 75 points), Wilson (Henryetta) (7-1, 4-1, plus-45) and Coyle (6-3, 4-1) have qualified. Wesleyan Christian visits Coyle. Copan (4-5, 2-3) at Oaks (5-4, 2-3) determines fourth.

C-4

Maud (9-0, 5-0) is the champion. Thackerville (5-4, 4-1, plus-34) also has qualified. Maysville (6-3, 3-2, plus-26), Graham-Dustin 7-2, 3-2, plus-15) and Paoli (4-5, 2-3, minus-20) also are in contention. Maysville hosts Paoli and Graham-Dustin visits Thackerville.

