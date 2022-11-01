 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football district playoff scenarios at a glance

  • Updated
  • 0
Jenks vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby's Dylan Hasz leaps out of an attempted tackle by Jenks' Kaiden Vannoy during their 2021 game.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Note: Top six teams in 6A districts and top four teams in other districts qualify for playoffs.

6AI-1

Bixby (9-0, 6-0) finishes first with a win over Jenks (7-2, 5-1) or if Norman North (7-2, 5-1) defeats Enid (5-4, 3-3). Norman North finishes second unless it falls to third with a loss to Enid and a Jenks win. Broken Arrow (3-6, 3-3) finishes fourth with a win over Moore (4-5, 1-5). Enid finishes fourth with a win over Norman North and a Broken Arrow loss, otherwise Enid will be fifth. Westmoore (2-7, 1-5) finishes sixth unless it loses to Southmoore (1-8, 0-6) and Moore wins. Moore finishes sixth with a win and Westmoore loss.

6AI-2

Union (9-0, 6-0) is the champion and Mustang (7-2, 5-1) is the runner-up. Owasso (5-4, 4-2, plus-25) finishes third with a win over Norman (3-6, 3-3, minus-14). Owasso, Edmond Memorial (4-5, 3-3, plus-11), Norman and Edmond North (3-6, 3-3, minus-21) have qualified for the playoffs and can finish anywhere from third to sixth. Memorial hosts Mustang and North hosts Union.

People are also reading…

6AII-1

Stillwater (9-0, 6-0) at Muskogee (9-0, 6-0) decides first and second. B.T. Washington (5-4, 4-2) is third and Sand Springs (5-4, 3-3) is fourth. Tahlequah (3-6, 2-5) at Bartlesville (3-6, 2-5) decides fifth and sixth.

6AII-2

Choctaw (8-1, 6-0, plus-87) clinches the title with win over Ponca City (5-4, 5-1, plus-44) or a Deer Creek (8-1, 5-1, plus-63) win over Putnam North (2-7, 2-4) unless Deer Creek's win and Choctaw's loss produce a combined marginal points swing of 25 points -- that would result in Deer Creek winning the title. Ponca City wins the district with a win and Deer Creek loss. Lawton (6-3, 3-3) finishes fourth. Putnam North (2-7, 2-4, minus-30) also qualifies for the playoffs. Putnam City (3-6, 2-4, minus-15) qualifies unless it loses to Northwest Classen (2-7, 1-5, minus-60), which gets the berth with a win over Putnam City and a Putnam North win at Deer Creek.

5A-1

Midwest City (7-2, 6-0) at Elgin (8-1, 5-1) decides first and second. El Reno (4-5, 4-2) is third. Lawton MacArthur (5-4, 3-3) at Noble (5-4, 3-3) decides fourth.

5A-2

Carl Albert is the champion and McGuinness is the runner-up. Guthrie (7-2, 3-2) is third unless it loses to winless Shawnee and Piedmont (6-3, 3-2) beats Carl Albert. Otherwise, Piedmont is fourth. 

5A-3

Coweta (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Del City (7-2, 4-2, plus-58) and Sapulpa (6-3, 4-2, plus-15) also have qualified for the playoffs. McAlester (7-2, 4-2, plus-30) qualifies with a win over Glenpool (5-4, 3-3). Glenpool qualifies with a win plus wins by Del City over Durant (2-7, 2-4) and Sapulpa over East Central (1-8, 0-6). 

5A-4

Grove (9-0, 6-0), Bishop Kelley (5-4, 5-1), Collinsville (8-1, 5-1) and Claremore (5-4, 3-3) have qualified for the playoffs. Claremore is fourth. Grove wins the title with a win or Collinsville win. Collinsville finishes second with a win or if it and Kelley lose. Kelley wins the the district with a win and Collinsville loss. 

Barry Lewis reflects on Emmanuel Crawford's amazing performance as Grove defeated previously unbeaten Collinsville. And, how good is Grove? Dean Ruhl talks about how Muskogee was impressive against Booker T. Washington. Plus, a big game between Liberty and Mounds.

4A-1

Elk City (8-1, 5-0) is first, Weatherford (5-4, 4-2) is second and Clinton (5-4, 3-2) is third. Chickasha (5-3, 3-2) at Cache (3-6, 2-3) decides fourth. 

4A-2

Bethany (8-1, 5-1, plus-63). Tuttle (7-2, 5-1, plus-56), Blanchard (6-3, 5-1, plus-53) and Newcastle (7-2, 4-2, plus-38) have qualified for the playoffs. Bethany plays at Newcastle, Tuttle hosts Classen SAS (2-7, 1-5) and Blanchard hosts Tecumseh (5-4, 3-3).

4A-3

Cushing (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Wagoner (6-3, 5-1) finishes second unless it loses at Miami (6-3, 4-2, plus-27) and Oologah (5-4, 4-2, plus-19) loses to McLain (4-5, 3-3, plus-5). Wagoner has qualified for the playoffs and can't finish below third. Miami, Oologah and McLain are battling for the last two playoff berths. McLain visits Oologah.

4A-4

Hilldale (7-2, 5-1, plus-53), Poteau (7-2, 5-1, plus-49), Broken Bow (7-2, 5-1, plus-45) and Ada (6-3, 4-2, plus-37) have qualified for the playoffs. Hilldale hosts winless Fort Gibson, Ada visits Broken Bow and Stilwell (5-4, 3-3, minus-19) visits Poteau. Hilldale's loss is to Poteau, Poteau's loss is to Broken Bow and Broken Bow's loss is to Hilldale.

3A-1

Metro Christian (9-0, 6-0) is the champion and Perkins-Tryon (7-2, 5-1) is runner-up. Kingfisher (6-3, 4-2) at Anadarko (4-5, 4-2) decides third and fourth.

3A-2

Heritage Hall (8-1, 6-0) at Marlow (7-2, 5-1) decides first and second. Pauls Valley (6-3, 4-2) has qualified and hosts Lone Grove (7-2, 4-2) with the winner finishing third. Plainview (5-4, 3-3) hosts Sulphur (3-5, 2-4) and finishes fourth with a win and a Lone Grove loss. 

3A-3

Lincoln Christian (8-1, 5-0) is the champion. Muldrow (8-2, 4-2, plus-31),  Stigler (7-2, 3-2, plus-22) and Berryhill (4-4, 3-2, plus-15) also have qualified. Muldrow's regular season is over, Stigler plays at Checotah (3-6, 1-4) and Berryhill visits Seminole (3-6, 1-4).

3A-4

Verdigris (8-1, 5-1) captures the district with a win over winless Inola. Cascia Hall (7-2, 5-1) hosts Dewey (2-7, 2-4) and finishes at least second. Holland Hall (4-5, 4-2, plus-38), Bristow (5-4, 4-2, plus-2) and Jay (4-5, 3-3, plus-8) are battling for the final two playoff berths. Holland Hall visits Jay and Bristow hosts Central (5-4, 2-4).

2A-1

Millwood (8-1, 6-0) is the champion and Oklahoma Christian School (7-2, 5-1) is the runner-up. Hennessey (6-3, 4-2) at Newkirk (5-4, 4-2) decides third and fourth.

2A-2

Jones (6-3, 6-0) finishes first. Luther (6-3, 5-1, plus-60), Chandler (6-3, 4-2, plus-35) and Crossings Christian (7-2, 4-2, plus-30) all have qualified. Chandler plays at Luther and Crossings Christian hosts Kellyville (3-6, 1-4).

2A-3

Washington (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Frederick (7-2, 5-1, plus-46), Lindsay (6-3, 4-2, plus-33) and Community Christian (5-4, 4-2), plus-24) have qualified. Frederick visits Community Christian and Lindsay is at Crooked Oak (2-6, 1-5).

2A-4

Davis (8-1, 6-0) is the champion, Holdenville (8-1, 5-1) is the runner-up and Kingston (4-5, 4-2) is third. Atoka (4-5, 3-3) plays at Coalgate (2-7, 2-4) for the fourth playoff berth.

2A-5

Vian (7-2, 6-0) is the champion, Prague (8-1, 5-1) is second and Warner (7-2 4-2) is third. Henryetta (4-5, 3-3) clinches fourth with a win over winless Keys or an Okemah (4-5, 3-3) loss at Prague.

2A-6

Idabel (7-2, 6-0) at Eufaula (8-1, 6-0) decides first and second. Hugo (6-3, 4-2, plus-21), Valliant (3-5, 3-3, 0) and Spiro (5-4, 3-3, minus-21) are vying for the last three playoff berths. Hugo plays at Valliant and Spiro visits winless Wilburton.

2A-7

Kiefer (9-0, 6-0, plus-72), Victory Christian (6-3, 5-1, plus-60), Beggs (6-3, 5-1, plus-43) and Sperry (5-4, 4-2, plus-36) all have qualified. Victory visits Kiefer and Beggs hosts Sperry.

2A-8

Rejoice Christian (9-0, 6-0) is the champion and Claremore Sequoyah (8-1, 5-3) is runner-up. Pawhuska (6-3, 4-2) has qualified. Vinita (7-2, 4-2) clinches a playoff berth with a win at Salina (5-4, 3-3) or a Pawhuska loss against visiting Rejoice. Salina qualifies with a win plus a Pawhuska win.

A-1

Fairview (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Mooreland (4-5, 4-2, plus-39), Burns Flat-Dill City (7-2, 4-2, plus-21), Hooker (6-3, 4-2, plus-16) and Texhoma-Goodwell (5-4, 3-3), plus-14) are battling for the final three playoff berths.

A-2

Boone-Apache (7-2, 6-0) is the champion and Walters (8-1, 5-1) is the runner-up. Snyder (4-5, 4-2) at Mangum (6-3, 4-2) decides third and fourth.

A-3

Crescent (7-1, 3-1, plus-20) is the champion with a win at Cashion (4-5, 2-2). Christian Heritage (8-2, 4-1) is the champion with a Cashion win. Minco (7-2, 3-2, plus-24) also has qualified and finishes second if Cashion wins by 10 points or less.

A-4

Ringling (9-0, 6-0) hosts Stratford (8-1, 5-1). Ringling captures the title with a win. Stratford is the champion with a win of at least 12 points or any win if Wynnewood (7-2, 5-1) loses at Wayne (3-6, 2-4). Rush Springs (2-7, 2-4) at Dibble (4-5, 3-3) decides the fourth playoff berth. Dibble is in with a win or Wynnewood win, but Rush Springs qualifies with a win and a Wayne loss. 

A-5

Hominy (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Woodland (6-3, 5-1) at Tonkawa (8-1, 5-1) decides second and third. Chelsea (6-3, 3-3) is fourth. 

A-6

Stroud (6-2, 5-0) is the champion. Hartshorne (6-3, 4-1, plus-45) also has qualified. Allen (6-3, 3-2, plus-9), Liberty (5-4, 3-2, plus-7) and Mounds (4-5, 2-3) are battling for the final two berths. Liberty hosts Hartshorne and Mounds visits Allen.

A-7

Colcord (9-0, 6-0) is the champion, Quapaw (8-1, 5-1) is the runner-up and Commerce (5-4, 4-2) is third. Fairland (5-4, 3-3) at Ketchum (5-4, 3-3) decides fourth.

A-8

Gore (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Pocola (6-4, 4-2, plus-43) has qualified. Panama (5-4, 3-2, plus-15) can finish second with a win over Haskell (4-5, 2-3, mnus-3), but could miss the playoffs with a loss. Sallisaw Central (5-3, 3-2, plus-10) qualifies with a win at winless Canadian.

B-1

Laverne (7-1, 3-0, plus-45), Turpin (8-1, 2-1, plus-15), Balko/Forgan (6-2, 2-1, plus-4) and Hollis (6-2, 1-2, minus-4) have all qualified, but none of the places have been determined. Balko-Forgan visits Laverne and Turpin is at Hollis.

B-2

Oklahoma Bible (9-0, 4-0) is the champion. Ringwood (4-5, 3-1, plus-30), Cherokee (4-5, 3-1, plus-11) and Pond Creek-Hunter (4-5, 2-2, minus-4) have qualified. Cherokee visits Ringwood and PCH is at OBA.

B-3

Seiling (8-1, 4-0, plus-60), Covington-Douglas (7-2, 3-1, plus-30) and SW Covenant (5-3, 3-1) have qualified. Canton (4-5, 1-3, minus-17) and Okeene (4-5, 1-3, minus-30) are vying for the fourth slot. None of the places are determined. Seiling visits SW Covenant, Covington-Douglas is at Okeene and Canton is at Waukomis (3-6, 0-4).

B-4

Velma-Alma (6-3, 4-0) is the champion. Cyril (5-4, 3-1) at Waurika (5-3, 3-1) decides second and third. Marlow Central (3-6, 1-3) at Wilson (3-6, 1-3) decides fourth place.

B-5

Dewar (8-0, 3-0, plus-45), Caddo (6-2, 2-1, plus-15), Quinton (6-2, 2-1, plus-15) and Webbers Falls (6-3, 1-2, minus-15) have qualified, but no places are determined. Caddo visits Dewar and Quinton visits Webbers Falls.

B-6

Keota (7-2, 4-0) is the champion. Welch (8-1, 3-1, plus-30), Arkoma (4-4, 3-1, plus-30) and Gans (2-7, 2-2, 0) have qualified. Welch at Arkoma decides second place.

B-7

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (5-3, 4-0) at Regent Prep (8-0, 4-0) decides first and second. Yale (4-5, 2-2) at Barnsdall (6-3, 3-2) determines third and fourth.

B-8

Wetumka (7-1, 3-0) at Weleetka (8-1, 3-0) decides first and second. Davenport (5-4, 1-2, minus-15) finishes third with a win at Depew (2-7, 0-3, minus-45). Summit Christian (3-7, 1-3, minus-30) will likely finish fourth.

C-1

Waynoka (9-0, 6-0) is the champion. Timberlake (8-1, 5-1, plus-63), Medford (5-4, 4-2, plus-21) and Buffalo (5-4, 4-2, plus-17) have qualified. Timberlake plays at Medford and Buffalo visits winless DC-Lamont.

C-2

Tipton (9-0, 6-0) is the champion and Mountain View-Gotebo (5-3, 4-1) is runner-up. Geary (4-5, 3-2, plus-15), Corn Bible (4-5, 2-3, minus-21) and Ryan (6-3, 2-3, minus-22) are battling for the last two slots. Corn Bible at Geary is likely a must-win for each team as Ryan hosts winless Bray-Doyle.

C-3

Wesleyan Christian (8-1, 5-0, 75 points), Wilson (Henryetta) (7-1, 4-1, plus-45) and Coyle (6-3, 4-1) have qualified. Wesleyan Christian visits Coyle. Copan (4-5, 2-3) at Oaks (5-4, 2-3) determines fourth.

C-4

Maud (9-0, 5-0) is the champion. Thackerville (5-4, 4-1, plus-34) also has qualified. Maysville (6-3, 3-2, plus-26), Graham-Dustin 7-2, 3-2, plus-15) and Paoli (4-5, 2-3, minus-20) also are in contention. Maysville hosts Paoli and Graham-Dustin visits Thackerville.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World_ 

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert