High school athletes of the week for football, other fall sports begin soon
High school athletes of the week for football, other fall sports begin soon

The Tulsa World will start selecting high school athletes of the week in fall sports in two weeks.

Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

Each Saturday afternoon in football season, we'll post online eight football candidates for readers to vote on. The candidates will also appear in the Sunday Tulsa World. The staff choice and readers' pick for player of the week will publish in the Wednesday World.

To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com or Barry Lewis by 1 p.m. on Mondays. Those players of the week run in the Thursday Tulsa World.

