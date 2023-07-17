Triton Chandler was astounded.

Two plays prior, his younger brother, Teyton dislocated his pointing finger on first down. It was such a revolting sight that Triton asked one of his teammates to aid his sibling to the sideline.

“It was all crooked and off to the side,” Triton said. “You could honestly tell from afar that it wasn’t in its proper form. It just didn’t look right at all.”

But in a matter of seconds, Teyton was back on the football field, shoulders hunched, squatting in a proper linebacker’s stance, eager to make a defensive play. And to nobody’s surprise, Triton recalls his brother assisting in a tackle that clinched a much-needed third-down stop for Victory Christian in a road contest at Eufaula.

While the Conquerors lost 45-21, it was still a remarkable sight for Triton. Not to mention, Teyton did this as a freshman. But it wasn’t the slightest bit astonishing to Triton, who had witnessed his younger brother play through bruises, sprains and other injuries. None of it altered the young prospect’s confidence on the gridiron.

Now, Teyton has 512 career tackles and is 32 away from setting Oklahoma’s state record for career total tackles. He’s also eight tackles away from surpassing Victory Christian’s current all-time leader in tackles, Josh Redmond (520), who played college football at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee.

He is No. 1 in the Tulsa World’s All-World Preseason Football linebacker rankings, based on past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential — players from all grades are eligible.

Additionally, Teyton is a three-time state finalist in wrestling, with as many appearances as a medalist in track, displaying the immense athleticism held within the senior athlete. He even plays wide receiver for the football team, in addition to his primary position of linebacker.

Even at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, his reputation as a behemoth of an athlete puts an early scare in the minds of his opponents. He always backs his daunting pedigree with a superb performance, usually ending in a double-digit tackle game, according to Victory Christian coach Brett Smith.

“Off the field he’s super (mellow) and level-headed,” Triton said. “But on the field, it’s like he’s a completely different person.”

Although Teyton is his given name, he is referred to as “Tot Chandler” by those close to him.

“We call him ‘Tot’ around here,” Smith said. “It’s almost like it’s his real name.”

The nickname derived from his tendency to play with older athletes at an early age — sometimes alongside those two, sometimes even three years older than him.

Typically, he’d play up with Triton. Each time, he’d blend in with the older athletes, in spite of him often being the smallest on the field. One day, one of his teammates called him, “Tater Tot.” Shortly thereafter, it was condensed to just, “Tot.” From that moment, it stuck with him.

As his football career has progressed, so have his accolades. His lone Division I offer is from Colorado, yet holds interest from a bevy of college coaches, he said.

“It’s like he saves his best performances for those bigger games,” Smith said. “The bigger the moment, the better the performance will be.

“It’s not like he’ll stack up 20 or 30 tackles against the worst teams in the state, and that’s why he has 512 career tackles. He’ll put on a show against the state’s best (teams). You don’t find many (football) players like him.”

In spite of his unorthodox size as a linebacker, Tot typically displays his best performances in premier games. Two seasons ago (2021), Triton’s senior year, Tot recorded 19 total tackles in a district title-clinching game against Beggs.

As the game’s final seconds winded down, Triton, who also played quarterback for Victory Christian — now doing so as a sophomore at Drake — took a knee, signifying a Conqueror victory. As he rose from the turf, Tot was alongside his brother, embracing the moment.

“That was a special moment for both of them,” Smith said. “I mean, Tot was just a sophomore, already serving the role he did. Triton was a senior. It was pretty surreal to see as their coach.

“I remember when I first watched Tot play as a freshman and I thought, ‘OK, I have this kid for four years.’ Now I have to find the next Tot Chandler. You come across very many of those (kinds of players).”

That lingering milestone awaits Tot on Aug. 25 as Victory Christian’s 2023 season begins on the road against Cascia Hall. And while the thought of making history in Oklahoma high school football entices Tot, he can’t help but credit his delegates for his current status of high school stardom.

“It’s pretty surreal to be in this position, to be honest,” Tot said. “And as much as I’d like to think about it for myself, I really love making these tackles for the team. I enjoy doing it all for my teammates.

“I honestly wouldn’t be here without them.”

