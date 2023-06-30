Connor Kirby often jokes about how his family is the epitome of a football family.

As satirically motivated as his remarks may be, they’re not far-fetched. Kirby, a former standout quarterback at Bixby, is one of three kids in the Kirby ménage — all of whom are currently or were once members of the Spartan football team.

“I’d definitely say fit the mold (of a football family),” Kirby said. “I’ll tell people, we’re not just football-based exclusively, obviously. But it’s kind of what brings us together. It’s what each of us thrive in.”

Kirby is nearly one year removed from a breakout season, where he caught the eye of coach Loren Montgomery in Bixby’s opening game of its 2022 campaign with an 85-yard breakaway touchdown run against Owasso in the Battle of the ‘Burbs. He finished his senior season in style, throwing for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Owasso to clinch Bixby its first 6A-I state title.

However, another Kirby looms along the horizon for Bixby football — one who Connor believes could be the most talented one yet, in time.

Carson, a soon-to-be sophomore quarterback, is coming off a productive inaugural season of high school football. A starter for Bixby’s freshman team, he served as a catalyst for an undefeated season for the group.

He’s competed in local 7-on-7 contests, some of which were hosted by his own high school. Each time, he’s left Montgomery and his coaching staff impressed and eager to watch his young pupil grow even more.

The resume may be small, but the upside is significant, according to Montgomery.

“We’re still trying to trying to learn more about (Carson) by the day because our sample size of him is so minimal,” Montgomery said. “But I do think freshman football can sometimes be an underrated aspect of high school football because it’s a (freshman’s) first look at it. Carson, he thrived in it. He’s done really well so far. He’s done a lot of things right. But all we can do really is take what we’ve seen of him.”

But his two brothers, Connor and Chase — a soon-to-be senior wide receiver for the Spartans — have seen enough to remain satisfied.

The Kirby brothers grew up playing club sports on YCMA-based teams as early as their Kindergarten years.

“I remember dominating everyone at the YMCA and thinking, ‘this is fun,’” Connor said with a laugh.

Once football was introduced, Connor vividly remembers an instant attraction to the sport. He encouraged both his brothers to follow in his footsteps, which they did. Dominant seasons on their respective flag football teams followed. Verbatim results transpired once the brothers became age eligible to play tackle football. Each played a bevy of positions, yet thrived at every one.

Montgomery has coached multiple brothers at once before — see Braylin and Brennan Presley, both playing at Division I college football programs. However, the Kirby brothers remain atop his list as one of the most unique.

The plethora of success followed them to Bixby, with Connor setting the bar. Four state titles in as many years followed for Connor, while Chase with Carson hold the opportunity to aid Bixby in attaining a seventh consecutive state title.

And Carson could potentially play a pivotal role in that.

"He can be quiet at times, but he's confident," Chase said. "He's confident he'll earn the starting spot. He's got an 'it' factor to him that most younger kids don't have."

In recent years, Bixby has utilized a two-quarterback system. Connor began his career primarily serving as a short-yardage option under center. Of course, as time progressed, so did his development. His prolific final season of high school football helped earn him a scholarship offer from Central Oklahoma where he is competing for the Broncos’ starting quarterback spot as a true freshman.

Carson realizes the weight he carries after Connor’s senior year. Still, he remains confident in himself, saying his best moments come under pressure.

“I love big moments,” Carson said. “I don’t know why, I just do. I feel like I deliver even better in big moments.

“I like delivering for my team. But I would definitely say my best performance comes in those types of (high stress) situations.”

Montgomery said his team has three, potentially four options competing for the quarterback spot. And while no starter has been named, he also said Carson is in consideration to fill that vacancy within the offense that his brother once held, adding that his family lineage could pay dividends in the future.

“We’ll see how summer camp and fall practices go,” Montgomery said. “But Carson, he comes from a good tree. But with that, obviously comes great pressure. So, we’ll see how he handles it.”