Hard work leads Owasso's JaRay Austin to West Point
Hard work leads Owasso's JaRay Austin to West Point

  • Updated
OWASSO — Throughout high school, Owasso receiver JaRay Austin focused on doing the little things to set himself apart.

"Every night, I was doing pushups and situps and simple things like that," Austin said. "It's crazy when you look back at all the work that was put into this moment."

That moment was signing with Army, the culmination of years of work. Austin received an offer from Army in August and committed in late January. He also had an offer from Air Force.

"It was a decision that I had to make," Austin said. "I felt like it was the best one for me, a perfect fit."

Austin, a speedy playmaker who also runs track, had 21 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was part of one of the largest groups of seniors in Owasso history to sign with colleges.

"I think we didn't realize that until we looked at our class and saw how great we were as a whole," Austin said. "People like to shine on football a lot, but it was really our whole class that was doing their thing."

Watch Now: Related Video

Super sophomores and surging Owasso as playoffs get closer

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

