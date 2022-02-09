Hard work leads Owasso's JaRay Austin to West Point

Owasso football player Jaray Austin (center) celebrates with coaches Ramsey Hamilton and Jerrod Hart during a ceremony Wednesday. Austin will play football for Army.
Owasso's JaRay Austin, a speedy playmaker who also runs track, scores a touchdown against Edmond Santa Fe in 2020. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD FILE
OWASSO — Throughout high school, Owasso receiver JaRay Austin focused on doing the little things to set himself apart.
"Every night, I was doing pushups and situps and simple things like that," Austin said. "It's crazy when you look back at all the work that was put into this moment."
That moment was signing with Army, the culmination of years of work. Austin received an offer from Army in August and committed in late January. He also had an offer from Air Force.
"It was a decision that I had to make," Austin said. "I felt like it was the best one for me, a perfect fit."
Austin, a speedy playmaker who also runs track, had 21 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was part of one of the largest groups of seniors in Owasso history to sign with colleges.
"I think we didn't realize that until we looked at our class and saw how great we were as a whole," Austin said. "People like to shine on football a lot, but it was really our whole class that was doing their thing."
Photos: Area student-athletes participate in National Signing Day
Signing ceremony at Owasso
Rex Blankenship congratulates football player Derrick Overstreet, who will play football at Benedictine College, during a signing day ceremony at Owasso High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Owasso, Okla. Overstreet will play football at Benedictine College.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Signing Day
Derrick Overstreet has his photo taken during a signing day ceremony at Owasso High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Owasso, Okla. Overstreet will play football at Benedictine College.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Signing Day (copy)
Owasso football player Jaray Austin (center) celebrates with coaches Ramsey Hamilton and Jerrod Hart during a ceremony Wednesday. Austin will play football for Army.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Signing Day
Hakelan Carney is congratulated by Cambry Shields during a signing day ceremony at Owasso High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Owasso, Okla. Carney will play football at the University of Central Missouri
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Signing Day
Owasso Varsity Pom member Lily Harrel speaks during a signing day ceremony at Owasso High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Owasso, Okla. Harrel will dance for Oklahoma Baptist University.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Signing Day
Hakelan Carney speaks during a signing day ceremony at Owasso High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Owasso, Okla. Carney Will play football at the University of Central Missouri.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Signing Day
Derrick Overstreet speaks during a signing day ceremony at Owasso High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Owasso, Okla. Overstreet will play football at Benedictine College.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Signing Day
Jaray Austin is congratulated by his brother Jayden Austin,10, during a signing day ceremony at Owasso High School Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Owasso, Okla. Austin will play football at the United States Military Academy.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby Signing
Bixby's Kaden Wright signs a letter of intent to play baseball at Seminole State College during a signing day ceremony at Bixby High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby Signing
Bixby's Christian Burke signs a letter of intent to play football at Southwestern College during a signing day ceremony at Bixby High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby Signing
Bixby's Camden McCrary signs a letter of intent to play football at Oklahoma Baptist University during a signing day ceremony at Bixby High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby Signing
Bixby's Brayden Darrel signs a letter of intent to play football at Lindenwood University during a signing day ceremony at Bixby High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby Signing
Bixby's Landon Lee signs a letter of intent to play baseball at William Jewell College during a signing day ceremony at Bixby High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby Signing
Bixby's Jack Puckett signs a letter of intent to play football at University of Central Oklahoma during a signing day ceremony at Bixby High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby Signing
Bixby's Braylin Presley signs a letter of intent to play football at Oklahoma State University during a signing day ceremony at Bixby High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Bixby Signing
Bixby's Barrick Leu signs a letter of intent to play baseball at Seminole State College during a signing day ceremony at Bixby High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian Signing Day
Lincoln Christian's Max Brown signs his letter of intent to the University of Florida during a signing day ceremony at Lincoln Christian High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Tre Carter (left) receives a hug from Jolie Fredieu after signing to play football at Fort Hays State University during a signing day ceremony at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. At right is Carter's mom, Kenya Carter.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Jordan Nolin signed to play football at Pittsburg State University at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holly Roush (left) and Cameka Boyd hang a University of Tulsa banner before a signing day ceremony at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. In December, Boyd's son NuNu Campbell signed to play football at TU.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Hunt Heldebrand signed to play football at DePauw University in Indiana at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Harper Siemens (second from right), who signed to play field hockey at Trinity College, receives a congratulatory hug from teammate and friend Emma Gardenhire during a signing day ceremony at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. At left coach Christy Utter looks on.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Whitney Heldebrand (left) applauds her son Holt Heldebrand after the announcement that he would play football for DePauw University during a signing day ceremony at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Tre Carter signed to play football at Fort Hays State University at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holly Roush hugs and congratulates NuNu Campbell during a signing day ceremony at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Campbell signed in December to play football for the University of Tulsa.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Jordan Nolin scans his letter of intent to send to Pittsburg State University during a signing day ceremony at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Looking on are his Aunt Victoria Reyes(left) and his grandmother Susie Reyes.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Holt Heldebrand signed to play football at DePauw University in Indiana at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
Josh Holt signed to play baseball at Washington University at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Holland Hall Signing Day
NuNu Campbell signed to play football at the University of Tulsa at Holland Hall Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Signing Day at Union High School
Junior Smith pauses for photos after Signing Day at Union High School.
Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World
Signing Day at Union High School
Athletes sign letters of intent during Signing Day at Union High School.
Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World
Signing Day at Union High School
Union football player Jackson Jennings signed with Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Ark., on Wednesday.
Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World
Signing Day at Union High School
E-sports athlete Brandon Reed with family and friends at Signing Day at Union High School.
Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World
Signing Day at Union High School
Kyndall Hicks pauses for photos after committing to Oklahoma Baptist University at Signing Day at Union High School.
Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World
Signing Day at Union High School
Junior Smith pauses for photos after Signing Day at Union High School.
Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World
Signing Day at Union High School
Rovaughn Banks pauses for photos after committing to Abilene Christian University at Signing Day at Union High School.
Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World
Signing Day at Union High School
Signing Day at Union High School
Rip Stell
Signing Day at Union High School
E-sports athlete Brandon Reed with family and friends at Signing Day at Union High School.
Rip Stell
Signing Day at Union High School
Kirk Fridrich, head football coach and associate director of athletics announces the athletes on Signing Day at Union High School.
Rip Stell, for the Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!