A shooter opened fire inside the stadium at the Del City-Choctaw game Friday night.

Initial information indicated that there might be multiple gunshot victims, including one with a gunshot to the chest and another to the leg.

KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City reported that Oklahoma City police confirmed that three people were shot. One was shot in the leg, they reported, but the status of the other two victims was unclear.

Del City was leading Choctaw 34-25 with 3:56 left in the third quarter when gunshots were heard throughout Bill Jenson Field in Choctaw. One broadcast of the game showed players, coaches and spectators scrambling in an effort to find shelter. Some got down on the field in an effort to protect themselves from flying bullets.

Oklahoma City police and Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies were all at the scene a few moments after the shots were fired.

The remainder of the game was canceled after the shooting. About 10:40 p.m., officials asked fans to leave the stadium and go to their vehicles, The Oklahoman reported.

It is not yet clear whether the shooter is in custody.

The is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.