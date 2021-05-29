Guerin Emig: Kameron McQueen graduates from Union/KU football into filmmaking and shows his beloved city of Tulsa something it must see

“The thing I want people to take away is to be educated on things that are unknown or things that are forgotten, really,” he says. “Too see both the beauty of Tulsa and all the things that African Americans and minorities have had to endure. I feel like the Race Massacre that happened in 1921 is reflective of the times right now.

“I don’t think the centennial could have come at any better time with what we’re going through from a political and social standpoint.”

McQueen’s social activism over incidents involving George Floyd and Jacob Blake, as well as the general racial tenor in our country, led him to participate in marches and rallies over the past year.

He joined the KU football team’s unity council in releasing a statement last October. It included the lines: “We are sick and tired of the systematic racism and inequality towards minorities that continues in the country. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

“The Hope of a Nation” hits closer to home, drawing attention to the Race Massacre so that some might deepen their reconciliation over Tulsa’s least humane, most hateful episode and others might learn about it.