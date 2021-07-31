Growth spurt leads to Collinsville receiver Oscar Hammond's breakout season

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones describes receiver Oscar Hammond as "a late bloomer."

Between Hammond's sophomore and junior years he grew five inches to 6-foot-4.

That helped lead to Hammond having a breakout season in 2020 and moving onto the radar of college recruiters. Hammond, who also was a starter at safety, had 34 receptions for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns to help the Cardinals reach the Class 5A semifinals.

Hammond, who is the No. 2 receiver in the All-World Preseason Football Rankings behind Broken Arrow's Robert Spears-Jennings, has spent the offseason doing CrossFit and lifting daily as he has put on 27 pounds and is up to 205.

"So he's definitely bigger and just as fast if not faster and definitely bigger and stronger than last season," Jones said. "So he's going to be a handful for teams to contain."

And he was plenty difficult for teams to contain last year as he averaged 24.4 yards per catch.

"I'm a lot more comfortable and confident than I was a year ago," Hammond said. "I learned a lot more, I know a lot more and being through it for a year, that's just going to help me for next year."

Hammond set the tone for his season with six TDs in the first two games.