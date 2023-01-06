Grove's Emmanuel Crawford captures Gatorade's football state player of the year honor

Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford was announced Friday as Gatorade's state football player of the year.

Crawford, an Arkansas signee, is the first Gatorade football winner from Grove.

In 2022, Crawford had 230 carries for 2,304 yards and 36 touchdowns to help the Ridgerunners post a 12-1 record and reach the Class 5A semifinals. Crawford also caught 19 passes for 546 yards and seven TDs. He had 6,777 rushing yards during his Grove career.

The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.