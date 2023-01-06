 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grove's Emmanuel Crawford captures Gatorade's football state player of the year honor

  • Updated
Grove at Collinsville (copy)

Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford is the Gatorade state football player of the year after producing 2,850 rushing/receiving yards in 2022. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Rich Crimi, For the Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford was announced Friday as Gatorade's state football player of the year.

Crawford, an Arkansas signee, is the first Gatorade football winner from Grove.

In 2022, Crawford had 230 carries for 2,304 yards and 36 touchdowns to help the Ridgerunners post a 12-1 record and reach the Class 5A semifinals. Crawford also caught 19 passes for 546 yards and seven TDs. He had 6,777 rushing yards during his Grove career.

The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. 

