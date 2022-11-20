 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA WORLD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Grove rises to No. 1 in Class 5A rankings

A DSC_5562 Grove Sapulpa (copy)

Grove's Emmanuel Crawford has seven TDs in two playoff games.

 GARY CROW, FOR THE TULSA WORLD

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1.;Union (1);11-0

2.;Bixby (2);10-1

3.;Jenks (4);10-2

4.;Owasso (6);8-4

5.;Norman North (3);8-3

6.;Mustang (5);8-3

7.;Broken Arrow (7);5-7

8.;Enid (8);6-6

9.;Westmoore (9);3-8

10.;Norman (10);3-8

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Stillwater (1);11-0

2.;Choctaw (2);10-1

3.;Deer Creek (3);10-1

4.;Muskogee (4);10-1

5.;B.T. Washington (5);7-5

6.;Sand Springs (6);7-5

7.;Ponca City (7);6-6

8.;Bartlesville (8);5-7

9.;Lawton (9);7-4

10.;Putnam City (10);4-7

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-

1.;Grove (2);12-0

2.;MWC Carl Albert (4);10-2

3.;OKC McGuinness (5);11-1

4.;Coweta (1);11-1

5.;McAlester (6);10-2

6.;Del City (3);9-3

7.;Guthrie (7);9-3

8.;Collinsville (8);9-2

9.;Piedmont (9);7-4

10.;Midwest City (10);8-3

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cushing (1);12-0

2.;Elk City (2);11-1

3.;Wagoner (3);9-3

4.;Poteau (4);10-2

5.;Blanchard (5);8-4

6.;Tuttle (6);9-3

7.;Hilldale (7);9-3

8.;Clinton (8);7-4

9.;Bethany (9);9-2

10.;Newcastle (10);7-4

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Lincoln Christian (1);11-1

2.;Metro Christian (2);12-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);11-1

4.;Verdigris (4);11-1

5.;Cascia Hall (5);9-3

6.;Perkins-Tryon (6);9-3

7.;Stigler (7);9-3

8.;Kingfisher (8);8-4

9.;Lone Grove (9);8-3

10.;Muldrow (10);8-3

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);12-0

2.;OKC Millwood (2);11-1

3.;Cl. Sequoyah (5);11-1

4.;Prague (6);11-1

5.;Victory Christian (7);9-3

6.;Kiefer (8);11-1

7.;Jones (--);9-3

8.;Idabel (--);9-3

9.;Rejoice Christian (10);10-1

10.;Vian (3);9-3

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);12-0

2.;Gore (2);12-0

3.;Fairview (3);12-0

4.;Colcord (4);12-0

5.;Hominy (5);12-0

6.;Crescent (--);10-1

7.;Stroud (--);9-2

8.;Tonkawa (6);10-2

9.;Hooker (--);9-3

10.;Walters (8);10-2

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Okla. Bible (1);12-0

2.;Seiling (2);11-1

3.;Laverne (3);10-1

4.;Regent Prep (4);11-0

5.;Dewar (5);11-0

6.;Wetumka (8);10-1

7.;Weleetka (9);9-2

8.;Velma-Alma (--);9-3

9.;Covington-Douglas (6);9-3

10.;Hollis (7);8-3

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Waynoka (1);12-0

2.;Tipton (2);12-0

3.;Timberlake (3);11-1

4.;Mt. View-Gotebo (6);8-3

5.;Maud (4);11-1

6.;Wesleyan Christian (5);10-2

7.;Maysville (7);8-4

8.;Thackerville (8);7-5

9.;Wilson (9);8-2

10.;Coyle (10);6-5

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World​​

