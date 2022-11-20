Grove rises to No. 1 in Class 5A rankings

Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1.;Union (1);11-0
2.;Bixby (2);10-1
3.;Jenks (4);10-2
4.;Owasso (6);8-4
5.;Norman North (3);8-3
6.;Mustang (5);8-3
7.;Broken Arrow (7);5-7
8.;Enid (8);6-6
9.;Westmoore (9);3-8
10.;Norman (10);3-8
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Stillwater (1);11-0
2.;Choctaw (2);10-1
People are also reading…
3.;Deer Creek (3);10-1
4.;Muskogee (4);10-1
5.;B.T. Washington (5);7-5
6.;Sand Springs (6);7-5
7.;Ponca City (7);6-6
8.;Bartlesville (8);5-7
9.;Lawton (9);7-4
10.;Putnam City (10);4-7
Who is the Week 12 Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week?
To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote at OkPrepsExtra.com. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-
1.;Grove (2);12-0
2.;MWC Carl Albert (4);10-2
3.;OKC McGuinness (5);11-1
4.;Coweta (1);11-1
5.;McAlester (6);10-2
6.;Del City (3);9-3
7.;Guthrie (7);9-3
8.;Collinsville (8);9-2
9.;Piedmont (9);7-4
10.;Midwest City (10);8-3
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Cushing (1);12-0
2.;Elk City (2);11-1
3.;Wagoner (3);9-3
4.;Poteau (4);10-2
5.;Blanchard (5);8-4
6.;Tuttle (6);9-3
7.;Hilldale (7);9-3
8.;Clinton (8);7-4
9.;Bethany (9);9-2
10.;Newcastle (10);7-4
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Lincoln Christian (1);11-1
2.;Metro Christian (2);12-0
3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);11-1
4.;Verdigris (4);11-1
5.;Cascia Hall (5);9-3
6.;Perkins-Tryon (6);9-3
7.;Stigler (7);9-3
8.;Kingfisher (8);8-4
9.;Lone Grove (9);8-3
10.;Muldrow (10);8-3
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Washington (1);12-0
2.;OKC Millwood (2);11-1
3.;Cl. Sequoyah (5);11-1
4.;Prague (6);11-1
5.;Victory Christian (7);9-3
6.;Kiefer (8);11-1
7.;Jones (--);9-3
8.;Idabel (--);9-3
9.;Rejoice Christian (10);10-1
10.;Vian (3);9-3
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (1);12-0
2.;Gore (2);12-0
3.;Fairview (3);12-0
4.;Colcord (4);12-0
5.;Hominy (5);12-0
6.;Crescent (--);10-1
7.;Stroud (--);9-2
8.;Tonkawa (6);10-2
9.;Hooker (--);9-3
10.;Walters (8);10-2
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Okla. Bible (1);12-0
2.;Seiling (2);11-1
3.;Laverne (3);10-1
4.;Regent Prep (4);11-0
5.;Dewar (5);11-0
6.;Wetumka (8);10-1
7.;Weleetka (9);9-2
8.;Velma-Alma (--);9-3
9.;Covington-Douglas (6);9-3
10.;Hollis (7);8-3
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Waynoka (1);12-0
2.;Tipton (2);12-0
3.;Timberlake (3);11-1
4.;Mt. View-Gotebo (6);8-3
5.;Maud (4);11-1
6.;Wesleyan Christian (5);10-2
7.;Maysville (7);8-4
8.;Thackerville (8);7-5
9.;Wilson (9);8-2
10.;Coyle (10);6-5
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World