Grove RB Emmanuel Crawford many miles from his Ghanaian roots

From Ghana to Grove, Crawford said his story is one of hope and redemption.

“God used it to make me who I am. He brought me through physical slavery, and he can do the same for anyone struggling with other kinds of slavery,” he said. “With so much fear in the world and people kind of losing hope altogether, they need to hear that as long as God sits on his throne, we always have hope.”

Crawford expresses admiration for late evangelist Billy Graham, and says he wouldn't rule out being a minister someday. He writes sermons that he posts on Snapchat and receives feedback “from kids asking me to pray for them and help them stay close to God.”

Crawford’s parents see the hand of providence winding throughout the saga. If they hadn’t known the Copes personally, they never would have known about Emmanuel in the first place. Today, they can’t imagine life without him.

Normally, the Copes wouldn’t recommend children for adoption outside of Ghana, preferring them to grow up and be educated there. But Audrey Crawford said they somehow knew "that Emmanuel was destined for something else."

Crawford was the youngest and sickliest of the children found on a scouting mission by Randy Cope and Ghanaian negotiator George Achibra one day in 2009.